(Daily Boulder)   Can anyone explain what exactly does Jim Jordan do to justify a $174K salary?   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He makes sure the temperature in the congressional locker room showers is adequate.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll test your sphincter muscles.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To occasionally draw fists away from Louis Gohmert and Matt Gaetz' collective faces
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He says all the wrongs things for the right money.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll get the ban hammer.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks out for the children,
Oh wait scratch that,
He's the look out for the perverts.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He distracts.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $174,000 more than he charges to suck your dick
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waste valuable oxygen and emit greenhouse gasses and otherwise contribute to global warming.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spends all that money on something other than a decent jacket.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*tpost
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: Spends all that money on something other than a decent jacket.


Came here to make a jacket joke. I see you beat me to it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The same thing Lauren BoBo and Marjorie Sporkfoot do

Not a goddamned thing except stir shiat
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Performance Governance.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one can justify Gym Jordan breathing, much less drawing a paycheck.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He watches.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: He watches.


And knows when to look the other way and keep his mouth shut. Proven track record.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What does any politician do to deserve their salary
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: Jim Jordan Drowned In Scorn

Oh gosh, he's been "drowned in scorn". Drowned in scorn you guys! Giving him the attention he craves  - and uses for his grift - will surely cure him of the error of his ways...

I don't really get very excited over these stories about how some right-wing grifter asshole says something stupid and/or shiatty and gets dragged online for it. It doesn't bother them at all, and only feeds their us vs them schtick.

Ooooh, oh nooooo, they got "called out" - with words. And? Unless you can back it up with power then it's essentially just mental masturbation that BOTH parties are enjoying.

These unserious, corrupt, sociopaths need to be marginalized. Mocking is great and all, but when we trip over each other to "dunk" on them every farking time they open their mouths to bait us with some new obscenely stupid thing all we do is end up amplifying them and playing into their grift.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Drowned in scorn" is such an evocative phrase.
I want to start a goth band now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He continually points out the Gerrymandered Ohio Duck he represents as a lesson in what happens when corruption takes over a state.  Overwhelming the libs paints a bizarre region.  Putin is going for the same look in Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
shiatposting
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: shiatposting


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, I'm sure he read all the replies to his Tweet and they hurt his feelings.  Way to go, internet.
 
