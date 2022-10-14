 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman who plunged to her death from swanky rooftop bar in NYC remembered as 'sweet and loving', down to earth   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
en.meming.world
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her brother just received a letter:

"Dear Larry, I have been thinking a lot over my life, and maybe it would have been better if you had not been there to save me in the hayloft".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
32 feet per second, squared.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: 32 feet per second, squared.


Only the seconds are squared, not the whole thing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think Law & Order already covered this one, too. Don't try it, they convicted the guy.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline understates the gravity of the situation.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: steklo: 32 feet per second, squared.

Only the seconds are squared, not the whole thing.


Nah, 32ft squared sounds about right.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh. Huh. That is the hotel my girlfriend and I are staying at in a couple weeks. o_o
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She certainly made an impression on New York City.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Wanted for questioning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Only the seconds are squared, not the whole thing


Fark user image



1.bp.blogspot.com
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She made a huge impact in many people's lives. Including her own.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was she a "friend" of Vladimir Putin?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Russ1642: Only the seconds are squared, not the whole thing

[Fark user image image 850x421]


[1.bp.blogspot.com image 665x334]


preview.redd.it
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Investigators on Thursday were still trying to determine if Gaglewski jumped intentionally or fell by accident." There's another possibility there, too.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When your modeling career slows down, you need to hit the pavement to find new solid, concrete leads.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: Russ1642: Only the seconds are squared, not the whole thing

[Fark user image image 850x421]


[1.bp.blogspot.com image 665x334]

[preview.redd.it image 850x554]


Fark user image
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: Her brother just received a letter:

"Dear Larry, I have been thinking a lot over my life, and maybe it would have been better if you had not been there to save me in the hayloft".


Wow, that's definitely one of King's more obscure stories. Good job. I just reread it a couple of weeks ago.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Oh. Huh. That is the hotel my girlfriend and I are staying at in a couple weeks. o_o


Now you know to stay away from the rooftop bar.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ok subby you get my vote for whatever it is we vote for later.  well done.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Now you know to stay away from the rooftop bar.


But the view is spectacular!

So is the one at ESB, but I don't think there's a bar. Maybe a snack bar. I'm not sure. It's been a while since I was up that way.
 
undernova
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just making sure it wasn't Madisynn.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gaglewski fell from the 54th floor and landed on a 27th-floor balcony

Um, doesn't sound like she was down to earth at all.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We all know that 'sweet and loving' is code for abusive cocaine addled, tyrant.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Arachnophobe: Oh. Huh. That is the hotel my girlfriend and I are staying at in a couple weeks. o_o

Now you know to stay away from the rooftop bar.


She was pretty interested in that bar, too. o_o;
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay, so I am definitely going to hell for the extent to which I laughed at Subby's headline.  Anyone mind if I take a window seat?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If she fell from the 54th floor and landed on the 27th floor, then the photo in TFA is incorrect.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnny_vegas: If she fell from the 54th floor and landed on the 27th floor, then the photo in TFA is incorrect.


If she fell from the 54th floor and landed on the 27th floor, then she's the kind of woman who does things half-assed.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
down to earth

The downing was uneventful, but the earthing was terminal.
 
