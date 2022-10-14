 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Police arrest man who "shouldn't be hard to find" thanks to a huge "BEAST" face tattoo which "might make him stand out". Might? MIGHT??? (with pic)   (news.com.au) divider line
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
shiattiest X-Men reboot evah!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Filming our crime spree was the best idea ever!" is now "Getting this unique and horrible face tattoo was my best idea ever!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not-so-fantastic beasts and where to find them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just really loves cheap, piss-water beer.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His parents must be so proud.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He spelled breast wrong.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figures. The cops just went out and arrested the first person with a full face tattoo. Lazy.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man who went viral worldwide because of his memorable face tattoos has finally been brought down by police.

So did they use one of those big nets like in the old "Mutual of Omaha" TV show? It looks like he'd need it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Figures. The cops just went out and arrested the first person with a full face tattoo. Lazy.


Tattoo artists the world over would turn that guy in just for having a tattoo that shiatty - it's an offense to the profession.  Even jailhouse tattoo artists are going "WTF is this shiat dude?!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I feel like I've made some wrong choices in life I'm gonna look at this mugshot and feel better
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks both sad, and sad at the same time!
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I think someday he might regret getting that put on his face. But maybe that's  just me.
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he needs to grow his moustache back.
he looks ridiculous without it.
 
gbv23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe nobody ever tried to be his friend?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a picture that screams, "Something something life choices."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His tattoo artist as a child.

mommyshorts.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: His tattoo artist as a child.

[mommyshorts.com image 392x285]


Holy buckets! That was the best laugh I've had in awhile! Thank you!!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If he was arrested, he is probably really easy to find, even without the tattoos.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
dang, I was really hoping this meant the X-men character
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shoot, I saw a guy that looked exactly like him except it says BEATS. Oh well
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Technically, he doesn't have "BEAST" tattooed anywhere on him...
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Technically, he doesn't have "BEAST" tattooed anywhere on him...


Oh, wait, I see it now.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Filming our crime spree was the best idea ever!" is now "Getting this unique and horrible face tattoo was my best idea ever!"


"you don't get to tell me what to do. i play by *my* rules."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People don't know him like I do. He's a really nice guy. He was the beast man at my wedding.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love drunk shaming 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are important questions left unanswered.

Is it really a BEAST tattoo? BEAST is the only part of his face that isn't covered.

At what point does this make the embarrassing slide into blackface?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he wants to get a job, he should get the A in BEAST covered.

Then he would be a walking self-promo, hell I'd hire BEST if he walked into my HR Department.

For the record, my HR Department is HUGE.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
