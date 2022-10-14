 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   To be fair, if I lived in Oklahoma, I'd probably want to disappear too   (foxnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Mobile phone, Fox News Channel, Monday, Crime, Week-day names, Emotion, Mark Chastain, potential sightings of the men  
•       •       •

212 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 11:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a set up for a crime documentary...turns out the group would drive to other states to commit horrendous crimes, then return home from their "bike ride." Until this one...when some fellow named Zed captured them at gunpoint, then it got weird.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Space alien abduction.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dogbowl - Oklahoma
Youtube 3uZRJkyZr8c
 
Veloram
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Suicide pact?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
as long as this doesn't fark up the cannabis grow operations, who cares?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hm. If you could be married to Jessica Chastain but it meant you had to live in Oklahoma, would it be worth it?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like the subject of a gripping podcast.

media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okie From Muskogee
Youtube 3dM03dG3zv4
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.