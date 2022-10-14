 Skip to content
(NPR)   All across the nation, CEOs are getting their ducks in a row for a coming recession. And by "getting their ducks in a row," of course, we mean "firing everyone and jacking up prices to squeeze the last bits of cash possible out of consumers"   (npr.org) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Long term growth and stability? There are quarterly shareholder dividends to deliver so I get my bonus and can get to my island!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next few quarters after firing everyone: wait why are there no customers???
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget a big round of C-suite bonuses.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess nobody told them you can just redefine recession and then it never happens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fire everyone in mid-management, raise the prices on our products and keep the factory open 24/7.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God helps those who help themselves and Lord don't they help them selves?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

It seems almost impossible to find one who doesn't foresee a global downturn, with 98% of chief executives in the survey gearing up for a recession in the United States, and 99% prepping for one in Europe.

I look forward to seeing how the Republican party blames this entirely on Biden...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Regular workers get 18% pay increase over the past 40 years, CEO's and such anywhere from 900-1300+%. Who's the first to go? The cheaper employees. Why? Because Fark them that's why. I can see pitch forks being expensive but torches are just grabbing a nice sized branch and lighting up the one end basically.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

"Old man bad"
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Self fulfilling prophecy.  "there is a recession coming... but right now its not here yet, we better prep.." *fires a ton of people* *company loses a ton of money* "see we told you there was one coming..."
 
gorrck
Years ago I worked for a consulting company that went through an IPO during the tech boom.  As the tech bubble deflated/burst, they kept having to find "creative" solutions to ensure they were meeting shareholder expectations.  No project in the pipeline for Tech Stack X?  Lay all those consultants off!  Stock price was under a dollar for most of my time there and if you rolled off a project you were either put on one of the projects designed to make you quit (e.g. 5 days a week on site in rural BFE) or you were laid off.  My tech stack finally was out of projects and they let us all go the same day.  5 of us had the foresight to interview and get hired with our competitor and we all started on a project together the following week.  Last I heard, that company was absorbed by more successful one.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ooooh, is the the opening slow burn episode of BAILOUT!  This is the part where the heros of our stories look like everything is going to go wrong.  And they look like they do what they can to keep the world engine turning.  But it was all a head fake, and the Bailout is waiting in the wings and the heros of our story get golden parachutes.

Watch the Hot HOT hot new season of BAILOUT!  Coming to a politician and mega corp CEO near you.  Last time they were too big to fail, and the politicians promised never again.  What will the the twist this time around?  Nuclear war?  Pedo scandal?  You have to watch to find out!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm no ceo of a publicly traded company but I do own several businesses and have been doing what I can to prepare, this is no different from getting ready for a possible hurricane for me.

I have been planning on closing most of my brick and mortar stores since covid hit, that is almost done and now I'm double checking all my other businesses to see where I can save.  Insurance, suppliers, 3rd party like payroll and advertising and on top of that reducing my personal spending to create a buffer if things go south.

Now is probably not the best time for major purchases unless they are necessary or you have a lot of cash.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"But workers started making a little more money and were getting uppity.
We had to cause a recession to make sure the Ownership Class was protected." -- The Fed consistently for fifty years
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Plan for a bomb to go off. When it doesn't go off they look like geniuses.
 
gorrck
I've also seen scenarios where anyone in that had relevant technical and industry expertise that was making over a certain amount get pushed out so that the top of the pyramid was protected and all they had left was entry level employees.  Once the brain drain began, that small company was all but dead in the water.  Schadenfreude moment was after the huge exodus, the VC firm that they courted to infuse some cash, fired the founder of the company.
 
Puglio
It's remarkable we've gone as long as we have without a recession. Unfortunately it's coming due under Biden's term, and voters are stupid.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CEO confidence has now eroded to lows last seen during the Great Recession, the survey found.

Fun we're rating the confidence of the most useless, laziest people of these companies.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cmon trickle-down, trickle down on me!
 
blackminded
Your business acumen is amazing. The board has voted to fire you as we need a scapegoat. How does $90MM sound for a golden parachute? Also come by the club later this evening we'll decide your next CEO position over brandy and cigars. Bring your bootstraps.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
The treasury, being reported now, was asking big banks if they need to buy bonds off of them for liquidity. QE, which they claimed to be stopping 9 months ago, looks to be starting back up soon.

It's all a shiatshow.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm on that list. Position will be eliminated on Dec 31st. Yep.

This place us a stressful hellhole that never lets up and offers no work life balance. If you can't offer job security, I really don't mind leaving.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With all the Covid relief money, where do they have room to stuff any more loot?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The sick part is the system is set up to punish them if they don't squeeze blood from a stone.

The CEOs face lawsuits from billionaire hedge fund managers for not maximizing profits enough and failing to make enough money with "sound" business strategies like their competitors.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously, the solution here is more tax cuts for the rich.
🙄
 
Claude Ballse
No snark. In the end someone will blame him being a catholic as the problem, along with prayer, faith, not being Protestant, et al. It's gonna happen.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We just let someone go today. I feel like I should have gotten the axe first. I feel terrible for him.
 
akallen404
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As one of the analysts at my company just finished explaining:

The stock market isn't the economy, and most of that billionaire "wealth" only exists in theory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is all because Reagan kept Carter's Fed Chairman.

This proves that Reagan is exactly the same as Carter.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a big reason why I've never been that tempted to go into management. Customer-facing sales is about the most recession proof position at any company.
 
Robo Beat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am not sure how anyone is predicting anything. We have not been in this situation before. Demand for goods is high and unemployment is very low, but output sucks because everything is jammed up. Whether it is because of logistics problems or labor shortages, it has become harder and harder to buy goods or services. It is very frustrating and doesn't seem to respond to the "raise vs lower interest rates" methodology that has become our only tool for market regulation.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Having worked as a business reporter for many years I can tell you that most CEOs know what the next 6 months might look like. Beyond that, they don't have a clue.
 
winedrinkingman
Which is why revisions are normally much milder and generally shorter in the regulated economies of Canada and Western Europe.

America makes more money than anyone else during the good times but we lose the most during recessions.

However over a 40 year period we always grew by the same amount as the other western economies.  There is also strong evidence that recessions would be much less frequent if America played by the same rules,meaning everyone would have much more money over the long term.

But that would mean CEOs and rich heiresses would have to wait longer to buy their next mansion
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this article a few times a year since our last recession.
 
Fereals
Investors demand even more next quarter. Ad infinitum .
 
Excelsior
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Haven't you heard, subby? It's called "Inflation"!
 
DarkDawg
basically
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm just glad we were able to help these heroes out by giving them wheelbarrows of cash to perform stock buybacks.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
THERE IS NO RECESSION. DEMOCRATS HAVE INSISTED THAT INFLATION WAS ONLY TRANSITORY.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Step 1. Hire a bunch of fresh college graduates to fill technical and backoffice positions in your company.

2. Announce uncertainty about future economic conditions.

3. Lay off 75% of the recent hires from step 1, as well as most of your existing, experienced skilled staff.

4. Squeeze maximum productivity out of remaining employees.

5. Announce record profits. Award bonuses to management team accordingly.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this being proven by the $20,000,000,000 deal for the Ralph's grocery store conglomerate to buy the Albertsons grocery store chain announced today?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, you're right. Businesses should all be run like charities. If they start losing money, they should definitely just keep paying people. And they should NEVER raise their prices, either.

Jesus, this economy really brought the farking morons out of the woodwork.
 
DarkDawg
At least your get severance/unemployment which should help ya get a new job.  but still sucky you are losing it.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
I'm moving in December. In the process of selling the house, looking to buy.
Prices haven't yet dropped in the region I'm headed to, but I'm certain that if I buy in at current prices, next year I'll be crazy underwater on the mortgage. Too many kids to rent a home for a year and try again.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Capitalism is slavery
 
