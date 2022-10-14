 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Dear Slate: I'm way, way richer than my stupid loser friends. I've been keeping this a secret from them because they'd obviously hate me for my money, but they're about to find out because of all the renovations I'm doing to my house. Wat do?   (slate.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Family, Mother, younger sister, oldest son, Mother insult, situation ahead of time, modest people, go of the self-consciousness  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 9:40 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tell them the reno came from a trust, to be exhausted only for renovation, from a distant and dead uncle
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Move. They all think you're a jerk.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take a page from John Mulaney

"Can't tell you unless everyone gets real cool with a lot of bad shiat real quick"
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tell them it's being funded from profits from your meth empire, but now you're out of the game so don't ask for no drug money
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uh, don't brag to your friends about how expensive the renovation was, and they probably won't know?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.