"How are you able to represent these vaginas?"
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDK, paint a lily, or an iris, perhaps?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she low key call her own daughters coonts?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So politics is confirmed only to represent dicks?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's thinking way too much about her daughters' private parts.

I think you need to check her browser history.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transphobia is not a disease. They're just assholes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about staying out of girls vaginas and providing an environment where doctors and patients are not living in fear of religious whackadoos. I think the last few months gave us a taste of what they want to do with women and their bodies.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the woman who is going to be voting for rich white Republican men this November.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, how do you know what's in my pants? It's kind of a weird question to ask,"

Well she sure as hell doesn't have a uterus. That would be the more relevant point to complain about.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well ma'am, as evidenced by just the last 10 seconds: I am used to being harassed as part of my daily life, I can take a pounding, and I am flexible.

"Also, I was elected to represent people, not childrens' genitals."

// Democrats are the ones who are sex-obsessed, but Republicans desperately want to know what everyone is packing
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the majority of elected officials in the US are male, she must ask this a lot right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some women represent them by wearing sexy underwear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A trans politician in New York City was harassed by a constituent who probed her about her genitals.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it seems like women in conservative states or on the Supreme Court couldn't care less about women and their rights, so why not see who out there actually care to stand up for women?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should represent the people in their town / city / district / state (as applicable) not just body parts.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No True Scotsman, transgender edition.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like...
😎
...a TERF War
YEAAAAHHHHH!
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a Transwoman can't 'represent' teen vaginas, but an old Republican man can?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Do teen vaginas need representation?
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image 425x566]


Sometimes, a flower is just a flower.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "Well, how do you know what's in my pants? It's kind of a weird question to ask,"

Well she sure as hell doesn't have a uterus. That would be the more relevant point to complain about.


Lots of women dont have uteruses either
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So politics is confirmed only to represent dicks?


And a couple of nuts.
 
akallen404
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: "Well ma'am, as evidenced by just the last 10 seconds: I am used to being harassed as part of my daily life, I can take a pounding, and I am flexible.


Giggity!
 
moresugar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Decaudin said the woman was "asking me 'what I knew about vaginas'" and even pointed to her own daughters and asked, "How are you able to represent these vaginas?"

And then she pointed to a group of conservative men and asked "how are you able to represent these dicks?"
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe if we had comprehensive and factual mandatory sex education in every school in this country she wouldn't have any excuse to worry about whether someone knows enough about vaginas to represent them.
 
xalres
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It is wild how entitled people feel to a status report of the current disposition of trans peoples' genitals. A friend of mine asked me if my trans cousin (whom they did not know) had "the surgery". I just stared daggers at him until he apologized. Why do people think that's appropriate, to just ask about a complete stranger's bits, outside of the context of shopping for a date in the red light district?

Like, if I greeted my boss with "Hey man! How's the wife? How's her vagina? Still a good situation goin' on down there?" I'd be fired, after getting my face remixed, probably.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "Well, how do you know what's in my pants? It's kind of a weird question to ask,"

Well she sure as hell doesn't have a uterus. That would be the more relevant point to complain about.


What's the plural of uterus? Uterii?
 
greensunshine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: IDK, paint a lily, or an iris, perhaps?


Georgia O'Keeffe her ass.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xalres: It is wild how entitled people feel to a status report of the current disposition of trans peoples' genitals. A friend of mine asked me if my trans cousin (whom they did not know) had "the surgery". I just stared daggers at him until he apologized. Why do people think that's appropriate, to just ask about a complete stranger's bits, outside of the context of shopping for a date in the red light district?

Like, if I greeted my boss with "Hey man! How's the wife? How's her vagina? Still a good situation goin' on down there?" I'd be fired, after getting my face remixed, probably.


Yet, it's okay to say, "How's it hanging?"  Double standards man.

/Nobody every wants an actual answer
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...every district has one man and woman elected to represent it.

And yet the place is called Queens.   hmmmm
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Odds on this actually happening?
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Says the woman who is going to be voting for rich white Republican men this November.


FTFA: every district has one man and woman elected to represent it

She's still gross and wrong, but in this case she's not talking about replacing the elected official with a man.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: Sleeper_agent: "Well, how do you know what's in my pants? It's kind of a weird question to ask,"

Well she sure as hell doesn't have a uterus. That would be the more relevant point to complain about.

Lots of women dont have uteruses either


A) Commentary on transgender people
B) Commentary on menopause
C) Admission of being a serial killer
D) All of the above
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People care wayyyyyy too much about what's in someone's pants.

Priorities people, it only matters If what's in their pants get into your pants.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

greensunshine: beezeltown: IDK, paint a lily, or an iris, perhaps?

Georgia O'Keeffe her ass.


I think you hung that painting backwards...
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: People care wayyyyyy too much about what's in someone's pants.

Priorities people, it only matters If what's in their pants get into your pants.


blame Calvin Klein.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These perverts are obsessed with genitals.

If all a human is to you is the bits we cover with fabric, you're kind of a shiat person.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(('))

Solution provided by Mr. Licky, the most Spartan of the old-school erotic emoticons.

:P

Happy to be of service!
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Sleeper_agent: "Well, how do you know what's in my pants? It's kind of a weird question to ask,"

Well she sure as hell doesn't have a uterus. That would be the more relevant point to complain about.

What's the plural of uterus? Uterii?


https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/uterus#Latin

Uteri, but honestly in English just say "uteruses".
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the one woman and one man representatives. Is that a legal requirement?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: gilgigamesh: Sleeper_agent: "Well, how do you know what's in my pants? It's kind of a weird question to ask,"

Well she sure as hell doesn't have a uterus. That would be the more relevant point to complain about.

What's the plural of uterus? Uterii?

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/uterus#Latin

Uteri, but honestly in English just say "uteruses".


I mean to be fair..  if you're not a doctor and have concerns on how to word multiple uteruses you probably gone farked up and a court is looking for you.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xalres: It is wild how entitled people feel to a status report of the current disposition of trans peoples' genitals. A friend of mine asked me if my trans cousin (whom they did not know) had "the surgery". I just stared daggers at him until he apologized. Why do people think that's appropriate, to just ask about a complete stranger's bits, outside of the context of shopping for a date in the red light district?

Like, if I greeted my boss with "Hey man! How's the wife? How's her vagina? Still a good situation goin' on down there?" I'd be fired, after getting my face remixed, probably.


But maybe we should be incorporating that as a new greeting or small talk.

"Hey man, how's your penis/vagina treating you?"

"I have testicular/ovarian cancer.  How about you?"

"That's rough.  Mine is good though.  Want to play MTG Arena later?"
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'd prefer verbally, but I have prepared interpretive dance as well."
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Says the woman who is going to be voting for rich white Republican men this November.


I was thinking she sounded more liberal, poorly expressing concern about Roe being overturned. I don't know.

What kind of deal is that where they're supposed to elect one of each gender? Seems like that could discriminate against quality candidates if their gender is already represented.

BTW, the snarky responses make me think this didn't really happen or happen as retold.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skinink: Well, it seems like women in conservative states or on the Supreme Court couldn't care less about women and their rights, so why not see who out there actually care to stand up for women?


The irony of TERFs kicking out transwomen, while also fighting for equal rights. Is very "Why are you punching me, I'm trying to save your from drowning."
 
clovercat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Perhaps the last time we'll ever see vaginal representation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xalres: It is wild how entitled people feel to a status report of the current disposition of trans peoples' genitals. A friend of mine asked me if my trans cousin (whom they did not know) had "the surgery". I just stared daggers at him until he apologized. Why do people think that's appropriate, to just ask about a complete stranger's bits, outside of the context of shopping for a date in the red light district?

Like, if I greeted my boss with "Hey man! How's the wife? How's her vagina? Still a good situation goin' on down there?" I'd be fired, after getting my face remixed, probably.


One of my best friends is transitioning to becoming a man. I respectfully ask him from time to time how it's going. He's super open about, but that's him. But I've known him for 35 years. FWIW he once was a very beautiful woman. Now he's a very handsome man.
Also, my 14 year child is now identifying as male. Very confusing to me at first, except for one thing. I love my child for who he is. Full stop. Not for what he means to me. The ex (whom he lives with) and grandma are way less accepting. Believe it or not they deem themselves to be very Christian and that I am not due to my atheism.
Yes, I have a spare room waiting for him if things get too rough at home.
 
