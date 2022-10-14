 Skip to content
(Vox)   "Russian businessmen keep dying. No one knows why"   (vox.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russian businessmen are shockingly clumsy around windows and elevator shafts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, Patch Tuesdays can be pretty rough on everyone.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a fair guess.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤔🤔🤔
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A riddle wrapped in a mystery
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild guess - because their entire system is a kleptocracy. Ruffle the wrong feathers or fail to pay what's due and you will accidentally fall to your death while zipped up in a suitcase.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know why.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it from lupus?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody dies. Some, sooner than others

-- Bob Odenkirk
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had something put in their tea?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Russia, Windows fall out of you!

/force feeding someone broken glass does sound very Russian mafia, come to think of it
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all part of the plan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just not healthy to upset Putin.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, really bad luck?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the FSB is trying desperately to cling  to power.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're reaping what they sowed.

They made this monster or stood by passively while others made him.  Now you get eaten.

Learn this lesson well, American businessmen: the paranoia of a small man's failure can claim you too.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is odd! Odd, indeed!
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they weren't loyal enough to the Czar.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Is it from lupus?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be that they are being targeted and systematically murdered, or is this a new ticktock  challenge?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure its all just a coincidence and everything is fine.
No, that's not screaming you keep hearing, the air conditioner is just broken. Have some vodka.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume Putin is just taxing his account holders Training Day style.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lack of trustworthy bodyguards, obviously.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RUSSIAN MURDER LOOK LIKE ACCIDENT APPLICATION FORM

Privet! Und velcome to Russian Murder Look Like Accident Application Form.

Want murder of your company president look like accident? You find right place, comrade! Just answer few questions:

1. Is company president disloyal to Putin? ____ Da _____ No

2. Is company second-in-command loyal to Putin? ____ Da _____ No

3. Are you loyal to Putin? (Think about answer carefully!) ____ Da _____ No

Please file form in triplicate with nearest Russian FSB office.

You may not find out if form approved, but company president may find out next time he near window. Dasvidanya!
 
Is this real life
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that you could claim eminent domain for bank accounts with "no owner"
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be Putin....Could be vodka.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

db2: I have a fair guess.


Is it aliens?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorillaz - Sound Check (Gravity) - Gorillaz
Youtube uQpclIzUwLk
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does he think he is? A Clinton?!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: A riddle wrapped in a mystery


...inside an enigma.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scooby and the gang are on the case!
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: db2: I have a fair guess.

Is it aliens?


They aren't saying it is aliens.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Fano: A riddle wrapped in a mystery

...inside an enigma.


...with a chewy nougat center.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 360x254]


Must be a board meeting.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under Browder's theory, as he explained it to ABC, the pressure of sanctions has created a financial crunch for Putin, and the deaths of businessmen are a particularly brutal way to revive streams of funding for the conflict - particularly from Russia's oil and gas industry.
"I would suspect that this guy said 'no' and then the best way of getting that flow of cash is to kill him and then ask his replacement the same question," Browder told ABC.

Bill Browder knows. A very effective negotiating tactic for bastards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: Wild guess - because their entire system is a kleptocracy. Ruffle the wrong feathers or fail to pay what's due and you will accidentally fall to your death while zipped up in a suitcase.


You spelled "Exist while being a convenient lesson and you will accidentally fall to your death while zipped up in a suitcase."  They've long since passed the point where it requires any sort of specific offense
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: drxym: Wild guess - because their entire system is a kleptocracy. Ruffle the wrong feathers or fail to pay what's due and you will accidentally fall to your death while zipped up in a suitcase.

You spelled "Exist while being a convenient lesson and you will accidentally fall to your death while zipped up in a suitcase."  They've long since passed the point where it requires any sort of specific offense


Sigh - spelled it wrong that is.  Brain dead this morning.  Even more so than usual
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: A lack of trustworthy bodyguards, obviously.


and food tasters.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Specifically, the recent run of deaths among Russia's business elite could well be disguised killings - but the killings may be a product of Russia's tangled political and economic structures, which are newly under pressure from Russia's war in Ukraine, more than of any specific, overarching agenda.

There it is. It was never any sort of systemic Kremlin house cleaning to quash any organized threat to Putin, just individual actors in the Russian elite using the cover of upheaval and paranoia in post-invasion Russia to eliminate rivals, settle scores, and get ahead at an accelerated pace compared to business as usual in Russia.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They conveniently left out the Hilary Clinton possible links.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.themill.comView Full Size


Lives in first floor apartment, so is basically untouchable
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Russian businessmen are shockingly clumsy around windows and elevator shafts.


phawker.comView Full Size

I was going to argue that I saw how dangerous elevator shafts are on Fox and Friends, but I guess they had a disclaimer.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://giphy.com/clips/Felini-cat-fail-jump-balcony-3cK8SNSKpi22uBD2CE
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard time to be a businessman in Russia. You're disloyal to Putin, he kills you. You're loyal to Putin, the Ukrainians kill you. Good time to move, I say.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They don't know it yet, but this is what rich a-holes are pushing for in support of TFG and republicans.  They are too caught up in their narcissism to realize they are expendable - their money, family, life, everything is owned by a few.  They thought they were in the club - that they mattered - that they would continue to grift, profit and oppress to their black heart's content. They were wrong - they're not the in the club.  The money and power they have now has put them in La La land.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
