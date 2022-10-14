 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   "We hereby annex this Russian diplomat's parking spot for Ukraine. Kunnia Ukrainalle"   (businessinsider.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they held a referendum first.
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mattsson, whose partner is Ukrainian, wrote on social media: "We held a two-man referendum on annexing the parking spot to Ukraine."

"One hundred percent of the voters agreed and no disagreeing proposals were expressed, so we decided to celebrate the results by painting a flag of Ukraine on the spot," he added.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The move was a swipe at the votes Russia called in occupied parts of Ukraine to justify its claim that they are now Russian territory. The votes were dismissed as a shame by Ukraine and its allies.

The vote was a cryin' shame. It was also a sham.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 That gave me belly chuckles. Well played
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sounds just as legit as that referendum they held in Eastern Ukraine.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More of this
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's "Karen" in Russian?

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Olga. It translates to Olga.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

.. and if two karens are simultaneously recording each other, do they just cancel out? Or are we talking risking forming a mega-karen?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russian diplomat is probably glad. He's been putting a Ukrainian flag sticker on his briefcase like those Americans that use Canadian flag patches on their backpacks. Fewer people tell you to fark off that way.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're Finns? Diplomat dude is lucky all they did was paint his parking space.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yeah. Some Finn's are armed with hydraulic presses.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Autocorrect helpfully added an apostrophe for me.
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only way this could be funnier is if the Finnish parliament formally ceded that parking spot to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian parliament formally accepting the cession.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two Finlanders painted a parking space and they're not stuck in the corner?

This flies in the face of all the Finnish jokes I was told where I grew up.

/ nice work
// but the flag is upside down
/// I can't fight tradition
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay, simple civil protest, common paint not suited to driving surface, right? It's not like they repaved the spot in colored aggregate.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not if you're on the other side of it.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno... Might be fun to paint a "Z" on his car and let what happens happen.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Me too. Who says the Fins have no sense of humor?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

"F*ck you"
 
Discordulator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's as valid as Russia's.

Either Russia can admit the referendums were a shame, or the annexation or the parking spot annexation  is valid.

But... this counts on logical consistency from  Russia, so naturally they will cry victim as they commit war crimes...
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll annex her.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
mezzacotta.netView Full Size

/ couldn't find the original
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Why is a Russian driving an Audi? Why not a Russian car? Seems as though the workers paradise is not able to build their own cars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Not likely. You're gonna need more than a 7.62mm to do that.

/zing
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.