(Courier-Journal)   Section of Kentucky highway closed after transformer explosion. Optimus Prime inconsolable   (courier-journal.com) divider line
329 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 8:20 PM



7 Comments
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean which transformer? Decepticon  or Autobot? Doubt he'd care too much about the later.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew let the squirrels out again.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daeva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Megatron is a good guy now!!! fark you Disney.
 
Daeva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney also farked up Gokus look to, yall enjoy that.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a wee baby pole-mounted tx.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

