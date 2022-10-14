 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Anti-oil protestors throw tomato soup on Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting. Somebody needs a hug and grilled cheese sammich   (bbc.com) divider line
160
    More: Facepalm, protection of a painting, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Videos of Friday, Van Gogh, artist Paul Gauguin, Arles, protection of our planet  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Oct 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



160 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, why?

There is a lot of injustice in the world, but I don't think this painting signifies it.  Go vandalize a Bugatti or better yet do something productive to minimize it.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amy Pond inconsolable.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We demand that the World be immediately plunged into complete darkness, food production totally stops, all transportation grinds to a halt and the global communication systems shut down. It will be fun to post emo TikToks about it. We'll be so popular."
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Anti-oil'?

It's an oil painting, I guess.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh's Sunflowers (1888). They also threw a red substance - what appears to be tomato soup - over the painting.

F*ck you.  We are not on the same side.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on!

... Warhol would have deserved it!
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How high were those idiots anyway? Yeesh
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very solid "you're not helping"

Also:

The gallery said the painting was covered by glass and therefore not damaged.

So not only "not helping" but not even doing anything that you set out to do?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Okay, why?


Probably to highlight (per TFA quote of the loons) "Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are people who ought to be taken seriously.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it, you want to bring attention to an existential issue. However, you gotta up the stakes if you really want people to notice. Light an oil exec's house on fire while they're still in it and you have my undivided attention, because you're showing me that you're actually serious and not just cosplaying activists on the weekend.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are better ways to protest. This is like when protesters block a freeway - yes, it gets attention, but also pisses a lot of people off.

Throw tomato soup on an oil executive or something instead.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they protesting oil paintings?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Van Gogh was an oil executive or something?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Andy Warhol fanatics are out of control.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to dump an extra gallon of gas in the river because of this.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a vegan Cheezz™ sandwich
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because these two things are totally connected and have everything in common.

Oh wait, no they dont'.

Why not handcuff yourself to Twitter's front door or something, losers.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also referenced the cost of living crisis and "millions of cold, hungry families" who "can't even afford to heat a tin of soup".

Maybe you should have donated the tin of soup to a food bank instead of wasting it, perhaps?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for that I'm gona go fill up my tank..
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: How high were those idiots anyway? Yeesh


Even worse, they were probably high on CBD oil.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: EvilEgg: Okay, why?

Probably to highlight (per TFA quote of the loons) "Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"


c8.alamy.comView Full Size

"The painting will survive! YOU WON'T!"
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: She also referenced the cost of living crisis and "millions of cold, hungry families" who "can't even afford to heat a tin of soup".

Maybe you should have donated the tin of soup to a food bank instead of wasting it, perhaps?


They'll go to jail and suck resources off the system instead.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we want?

TO DESTROY PRICELESS ARTWORK!

When do we want to do it?

NOW!

With what?

TOMATO SOUP!

How did the soup get to a grocery store?

A TRUCK!

What was that truck burning?

....[SILENCE]
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week or so ago a bunch of climate protestors held up traffic here in the DMV, forcing thousands of vehicles to sit, idling, in traffic.  Now others are destroying priceless art and gluing themselves to walls.  I'm guessing that the logical next steps are puppy kicking and performative cat declawing.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they were confused because someone told them that oil makes a van go.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Okay, why?

There is a lot of injustice in the world, but I don't think this painting signifies it.  Go vandalize a Bugatti or better yet do something productive to minimize it.


How do you minimize a Bugatti?  Call it bad names?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this group next tries to glue their hands onto the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

My recommendation: leave them hanging there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are either paid to discredit the anti-oil movement or being lead around the nose by Russia, a la Green Party.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
☧ what assholes
 
DelShiftB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the protestors - let's stop the plant-based oils that were used to make the painting.  Once oil paintings are stopped, they can focus protests against canola oil, olive oil, and even peanut oil.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the connection? Was Van Gogh some kind of secret oil baron? Am I not euro-woke if I have print of Starry Night Over the Rhône in my bedroom?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: A week or so ago a bunch of climate protestors held up traffic here in the DMV, forcing thousands of vehicles to sit, idling, in traffic.  Now others are destroying priceless art and gluing themselves to walls.  I'm guessing that the logical next steps are puppy kicking and performative cat declawing.


No.

"The gallery said the painting was covered by glass and therefore not damaged."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti oil-paint??
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate oil. But I hate these assholes more.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: These are people who ought to be taken

to a jail or a mental institution, seriously.

FTFY
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target Builder:

The gallery said the painting was covered by glass and therefore not damaged.

So not only "not helping" but not even doing anything that you set out to do?

They knew what they did wouldn't damage the painting, which is why they did it.

They got their cause in the news.  That was the goal.  Whether they helped the cause or not is open for debate.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Were they protesting oil paintings?


That's actually a good question


Wait until they find out oil for oil paints are plant based, linseed oil.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say cheese?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: These people are either paid to discredit the anti-oil movement or being lead around the nose by Russia, a la Green Party.


You know, I DID seem to pick up the smell of borscht & vodak coming from this stunt.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Were they protesting oil paintings?


Sunflowers.

Sunflower oil is set to be a major disruptor.  It's already taken a bite out of Peanut Butter.  Why... I'm not allowed to send my kid to daycare due to protectionist rules favoring sunflower butter....

well... that and a dislike of epinephrine by the daycare workers/
 
facisto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: EvilEgg: Okay, why?

Probably to highlight (per TFA quote of the loons) "Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"


And the "you" that they are referring to are the Museum Patrons? Kids on a field trip?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PS: Mainly because the painting was of sunflowers, and we all know why Putin is triggered about the image of sunflowers these days.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: I get it, you want to bring attention to an existential issue. However, you gotta up the stakes if you really want people to notice. Light an oil exec's house on fire while they're still in it and you have my undivided attention, because you're showing me that you're actually serious and not just cosplaying activists on the weekend.



So you want people, kids and pets to burn alive?

Also, do you have electricity and stuff?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: The Andy Warhol fanatics are out of control.


IIRC, most of his paintings were done in acrylics/silk screen, so you might be on to something.

His models seemed to prefer latex
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know several of the galleries in the uk are funded by the oil companies (or at least the rich people that run those companies, Shell and BP for a start) which might go some way to explaining the target.
 
Displayed 50 of 160 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.