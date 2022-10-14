 Skip to content
(AP News)   AP Explainer: How iodine pills work in the event of nuclear exposure. Your thyroid will thank you   (apnews.com)
27
    More: Interesting, Chernobyl disaster, Vladimir Putin, Iodine, iodine pills, Nuclear weapon, country's health ministry, Potassium iodide, radioactive iodine  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 2:35 PM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TL;DR: It fills up al the spots the radioactive chemicals like to hang out in. Hangs a "no vacancy" sign on your body.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I intentionally googled iodine pills a few days ago to fark with the algorithm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you or your town are anywhere near a nuclear detonation, pills won't save you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to take them but they went right thru me.....
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She didn't take her iodine pills...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I tried to take them but they went right thru me.....
[static.tvtropes.org image 350x147]


Crap.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's secretly an advertisement to sell Alex Jones stash to help pay the billion
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a nuke goes off, it's over.

Pills won't be doing shiat but dissolving in your stomach.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: TL;DR: It fills up al the spots the radioactive chemicals like to hang out in. Hangs a "no vacancy" sign on your body.


Ha, JOKES ON YOU!  I ain't got no thyroid!  And I've already been dosed with radioactive iodine to kill of any thyroid that the surgeon missed.

Still waiting for the hulkification to begin, though, which is kind of a bummer.

Why yes, I-131 DOES produce gamma radiation.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: If a nuke goes off, it's over.

Pills won't be doing shiat but dissolving in your stomach.


If war happens, I really hope so. I don't want to survive to be kept as a slave in a capacity. Be it the guy that understands mechanics to keep the war rigs going, some constantly butt-farked sex slave, a miner sifting through trash for old tech to repurpose, or a gladiatorial fighter.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Walker: I tried to take them but they went right thru me.....
[static.tvtropes.org image 350x147]

Crap.


No worries. I wanted to put the GIF but my work has started blocking most GIFs for some reason.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember, there's iodine in table salt. So you can drink a gallon of salt if you're out of iodine pills.

/Just kidding please don't do that.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: DarkSoulNoHope: Walker: I tried to take them but they went right thru me.....
[static.tvtropes.org image 350x147]

Crap.

No worries. I wanted to put the GIF but my work has started blocking most GIFs for some reason.


The good thing is in reality the flash will be so hot you'll instantly vaporize, won't even know what hit you.

/The people out in the third degree burn ring... well, I hope they're in a deep basement when it goes
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, your thyroid will thank you, but what about all your other organs? What good does iodine do when all your other organs are saturated with radiation?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: If a nuke goes off, it's over.

Pills won't be doing shiat but dissolving in your stomach.


Of course the pills won't help..  You need horse paste.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: She didn't take her iodine pills...

[media.tenor.com image 400x202]


Anybody not wearing two-million sunblock is gonna have a bad day.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No way Moscow will nuke St. Petersburg.

//FL. I have iodine pills
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
abbarach:

Ha, JOKES ON YOU!  I ain't got no thyroid!  And I've already been dosed with radioactive iodine to kill of any thyroid that the surgeon missed.

Still waiting for the hulkification to begin, though, which is kind of a bummer.

Why yes, I-131 DOES produce gamma radiation.


My thyroid was such a tough little bastard they had to nuke it twice.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you or your town are anywhere near a nuclear detonation, pills won't save you.


Sure, those pills won't save you.
But my new MurphyX formula pending FDA auth and patent WILL.

And for $79.95 a bottle, its a steal.
Besides, you can't put a price on your families wellbeing. Order MurphX today!
 
abbarach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: abbarach:

Ha, JOKES ON YOU!  I ain't got no thyroid!  And I've already been dosed with radioactive iodine to kill of any thyroid that the surgeon missed.

Still waiting for the hulkification to begin, though, which is kind of a bummer.

Why yes, I-131 DOES produce gamma radiation.


My thyroid was such a tough little bastard they had to nuke it twice.


My first doctor was a general endocrinologist.  Due to a job and location change my last 7 years have been with one of the premier thyroid oncologists in the country, and he was NOT IMPRESSED with the job either my surgeon or the endocrinologist did.  I've had 3 full rounds of the high-dose stuff so far, and on the periodic follow-up tests I've still got some traces left but it's been hanging out just below my current guy's threshold for doing ANOTHER treatment.

Oh, and when my workup was originally done I was told the large mass that started everything was benign, and it was a smaller mass that was cancerous.  Now I'm told "well, we've reclassified some features that we used to consider benign, so now you had 2 different large cancerous tumors, plus a couple micro-foci.  Congrats!"

On the other hand it doesn't really require much time and attention from me any more, except for my yearly visit to see the specialist, and whatever testing he wants done that year... generally we rotate through ultrasounds, CT scans, and full I-131 tracer-dose nucmed imaging.

Hope you're having a similarly minimum invasion of your day to day life over it.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My thyroid is already farky. Ain't got no fancy iodine pills, but I have a big bag of Kombu in the cupboard for making dashi stock. When the missles fly I'll be munching on that like a big 'ol bag of beef jerky.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Sure, your thyroid will thank you, but what about all your other organs? What good does iodine do when all your other organs are saturated with radiation?


If you're on the edge of survivable/not-survivable, that's definitely the one you need to think of first.  Of the major fission products, the ones that really bioaccumulate are cesium, strontium, and iodine. I-131 is the hottest of these by far (short half-life) and largely accumulates in the thyroid.  Enough strontium in your bones might kill you in 10 years, but in any scenario where you ingested that much mixed fallout, the I-131 would have killed you in the first two weeks anyway, so it's comparatively not worth worrying about the strontium.

whither_apophis: The good thing is in reality the flash will be so hot you'll instantly vaporize, won't even know what hit you.

/The people out in the third degree burn ring... well, I hope they're in a deep basement when it goes


Depends a little on the size of bomb.  Bigger ones, yeah, the third degree burn ring sucks.  But small ("tactical") are scary the other way around.  A 300t bomb, at say 500 meters, the thermal wouldn't kill you, bad sunburn level. Definitely not vaporized. The blast (which is only going to be like a second away) would probably break your windows but not deafen you.  But the direct gamma shine from the fission... you're likely getting 5 Sv right there, so pretty solid chance of dying ugly in a couple weeks.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sticking this tried and true method
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: No way Moscow will nuke St. Petersburg.

//FL. I have iodine pills


They'll hit MacDill AFB. Just hope the winds blow east.
 
Lish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Potassium iodide in response to a nuclear incident is actually only recommended for people under 40; the side effects outweigh the benefits past that age.
 
