(Metro) Old and busted: Wedding crashers. New and more creepy: A 'funeral crasher' who says she's been to send-offs for 200 strangers all around the world
    Creepy, Burial, Cremation, Cemetery  
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, Patriot Guard Riders?

/dnrtfa
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The irony is no one will show up to their funeral not even them.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 850x478]


static2.stuff.co.nzView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x478]


Was going to say this... it is so not new it was at the end of the movie "Wedding Crashers".
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's a mute?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And as you read this story, she might have "crashed" a few funerals at the beginning, but, she's basically an invited guest to almost all of them now it appears.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, wear a nice suit or dress and you can get a free meal.
 
Kryllith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eddie covered this decades ago, although it's nice she's doing it for free.

Death and Grief by Eddie Izzard
Youtube 6jJIvI4oGGI
 
dletter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 571x581]


Is that a list from a movie or something... because, those seem very attainable being far from independently wealthy, just saying.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"
Am an attendant lord, one that will do
To swell a progress, start a scene or two,"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dletter: because, those seem very attainable being far from independently wealthy, just saying.


made it up on the spot. I figured someone who was unemployed would have the time to be sitting in courts and waiting rooms.

being independently wealthy is a bonus.
 
gayzuponme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x341]

Approves.


Came for this!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I"ve already hired a woman to attend my funeral. She is instructed to stand about 50 ft away in a sexy black dress and opaque veil, and cry. When approached she will wail once and run to a waiting chauffeured black Mercedes town car which will drive her to the airport.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'No one should ever be cremated or buried alone,' Jeane says.

I, being of sound mind and body, do hereby declare that my coffin or urn be a double-wide to accommodate this crazy chick Jeane I met on the internet.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"When hiring mourners, remember Damascus mourners!"

From the TV-miniseries Arabian Nights.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At an uncle's funeral, the priest asked during the interment if anyone wanted to say anything else, and he looked around, and this guy who was standing right next to him said, "No, I was just passing by."

I mean.  If you want to put on a black suit and just hang around in the cemetery, just in case a funeral breaks out, sure.  But maybe have some generic kind words prepared, to reduce suspicion of being weird.

/my uncle, more or less.  Not the priest's uncle.
//unless I was lied to
///very possible, given my family tree's tendency to be more of a hedgemaze
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gayzuponme: Madison_Smiled: [Fark user image 425x341]

Approves.

Came for this!


Ewwww
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

