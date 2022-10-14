 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "It's turkey time. Gobble Gobble"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 9:26 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does my turkey taste like pork?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's turbo time!
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More like jive turkey giant.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Inb4 libertarian shiat-f**k drooling that government should stay out of job creator's business.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The district nurse has to give me bowel care every day
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/talk about a sh*tty job
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still can't believe that was actual dialogue in an actual movie and that anyone involved still has a career.

It's Turkey Time - Gigli
Youtube YIpzWrHb1Yk
 
The Yattering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I never saw Gigli. Would you recommend it?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Yattering: I never saw Gigli. Would you recommend it?



Hate you eaten poison and need to vomit?
Do you hate yourself?
Then go for it.

Otherwise no.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Yattering: I never saw Gigli. Would you recommend it?


Not unless there's an MST3k version.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.