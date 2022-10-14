 Skip to content
(CBS News)   The next season of Deadliest Catch is going to be very interesting   (cbsnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 11:34 PM



Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians stole them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying it will be a good time to buy a secondhand fishing boat real soon?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop math in play? Really, a BILLION?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just the beginning of the famine that climate change will cause.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're in Subby's mom's underwear.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Gaffigan will be relieved.

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed - Who Eats Bug Meat?
Youtube bjFf_uccGdQ
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇨🇳
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch.  And Joe's opens for the season today at 5pm.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: This is just the beginning of the famine that climate change will cause.


JACKPOT!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can walk through the homeless camp under the west Seattle bridge with a brand new bicycle...that's about as dangerous...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to be brawls at the Radisson brunch buffet with no king crab leg clusters.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they talked to Subby's mom yet?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they looked on Tinder?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably in Maryland.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The few remaining cod nod their head knowingly.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.


I would feel a bit more empathy if the involved people/companies actively fought to help nature succeed, rather than just give it up to fate/chance and raid the waters for maximum harvest every season.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see:
They biatch about new fishery rules.
The Cornelia Marie needs an expensive repair.
Jake Anderson biatches about no-one respecting him.
Sig biatches about getting old
The greenhorn gives up halfway through a trip
Everything turns out okay.

There's your summary of every season so far.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.

I would feel a bit more empathy if the involved people/companies actively fought to help nature succeed, rather than just give it up to fate/chance and raid the waters for maximum harvest every season.


I'd value your insight if you actually understood how the fishery systems work.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Snaptastic: NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.

I would feel a bit more empathy if the involved people/companies actively fought to help nature succeed, rather than just give it up to fate/chance and raid the waters for maximum harvest every season.

I'd value your insight if you actually understood how the fishery systems work.


If they weren't regulated up the wazoo they'd fish until everything's gone. So no, the fishermen don't get to brag about following protective regulations that have been imposed on them as if they're farking environmentalists.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh_thats_terrifying.gif
 
goodncold
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Snaptastic: NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.

I would feel a bit more empathy if the involved people/companies actively fought to help nature succeed, rather than just give it up to fate/chance and raid the waters for maximum harvest every season.

I'd value your insight if you actually understood how the fishery systems work.


Cod fishing on Canada's east cost was brought to its knees because of chain dragging to get rid of a type of coral that used to catch up the fishing boats nets. This was the modernization from long lining.

Turned out that cod fry needed to hang out in that coral to not get preyed upon.

The Coral grows incredibly slowly (like 1000's of years to get it back).

So yeah fishermen did cause that issue and most other lost of ground fish and open ocean stocks.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sell the boat, invest in

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


futures.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: They can walk through the homeless camp under the west Seattle bridge with a brand new bicycle...that's about as dangerous...


Bicycling from Alaska to California is impressive for a crab.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TANSTAAFL

Stop fishing and start farming.  it is more sustainable
 
JAYoung
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

goodncold: DeathByGeekSquad: Snaptastic: NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.

I would feel a bit more empathy if the involved people/companies actively fought to help nature succeed, rather than just give it up to fate/chance and raid the waters for maximum harvest every season.

I'd value your insight if you actually understood how the fishery systems work.

Cod fishing on Canada's east cost was brought to its knees because of chain dragging to get rid of a type of coral that used to catch up the fishing boats nets. This was the modernization from long lining.

Turned out that cod fry needed to hang out in that coral to not get preyed upon.

The Coral grows incredibly slowly (like 1000's of years to get it back).

So yeah fishermen did cause that issue and most other lost of ground fish and open ocean stocks.
 
The Brains
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did it have something to do with all those crab restaurants opening in every strip mall?
 
boozehat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When asked what fishermen can do in this situation, with their livelihoods dependent on the ocean, Prout responded, "Hope and pray. I guess that's the best way to say it."

Ahh, the answer to almost everything.

I would have also accepted, "Maybe ignoring it will make it better" as an answer.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: An estimated one billion crabs have mysteriously disappeared in two years, state officials said. It marks a 90% drop in their population.

"Mysteriously"? Really?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: This is just the beginning of the famine that climate change will cause.


I wonder if the crabs migrated up under the Arctic circle as the waters have been warming.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: yuthinasia: They can walk through the homeless camp under the west Seattle bridge with a brand new bicycle...that's about as dangerous...

Bicycling from Alaska to California is impressive for a crab.


Yeah, like a crab with a bike. Don't know how he got it and dang if he knows how to use it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
man and crab price had JUST gotten down to something reasonable again.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I guess people with no skills and a willingness to risk life and limb will have to work offshore oil platforms to earn 6-figures a year...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yet another sign the climate is rapidly changing, and we're not going to do anything about it except make fish jokes.

🙄
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a huge crab fan and have basically stopped eating seafood altogether in the past decade but I wonder if anyone has ever made a serious effort at farm raising them. Seems difficult put possibly doable
 
woodjf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LineNoise: man and crab price had JUST gotten down to something reasonable again.


Tell me about it!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Have they looked on Tinder?

[Fark user image 346x750]

Probably in Maryland.


Old Bae
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I worked at Papa Gino's, old people loved the crabmeat subs.  Of course it was made with 10% crabmeat and the rest was whitefish, but it was enough of a percentage to call it crabmeat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok answered my own question
Biggest Crab Farmed in Vertical Crab Farming Box | Aquaculture Technology
Youtube XgRlmZ5caQQ
 
T.rex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thats crazy... i had heard there was an issue with snow crabs.. didn't know it was that serious.
I know during the middle of the pandemic, King Crab, shot up to like $70.00 a pound, which is ungodly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"So long and thanks for all the fish."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Yet another sign the climate is rapidly changing, and we're not going to do anything about it except make fish jokes.

🙄


Far too many people in charge are making far too much money to allow the rest of us to change anything for the better.

Those assholes are just shellfish.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Have they looked on Tinder?

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Probably in Maryland.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.


Ehhhhhhh I wouldn't say "nature,"  human f*ckery with the climate is probably the more correct term.  Nature didn't do this to herself.
 
boozehat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: Not a huge crab fan and have basically stopped eating seafood altogether in the past decade but I wonder if anyone has ever made a serious effort at farm raising them. Seems difficult put possibly doable


Oddly enough, I was researching your question just last week for an energy project and came across this article.
https://adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=wildlifenews.view_article&articles_id=544

There is a lot of interest right now about farming different species of crabs as an alternative to mining lithium (no, I'm not joking).  Zinc batteries can be made out of elements in crab shells which are almost as durable as lithium-ion batteries, organically break down faster than lithium, and are renewable.

Crab Shell Batteries
 
Weaver95
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rivers are drying out, temperatures are rising and migratory patterns are shifting. Got me where it's all going but it's probably not a good sign.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: DeathByGeekSquad: Snaptastic: NewportBarGuy: That's going to decimate the industry.. again.

I feel for fisherman/crabbers than the like. It's an insanely difficult job and completely up to nature if you stay in business.

I would feel a bit more empathy if the involved people/companies actively fought to help nature succeed, rather than just give it up to fate/chance and raid the waters for maximum harvest every season.

I'd value your insight if you actually understood how the fishery systems work.

If they weren't regulated up the wazoo they'd fish until everything's gone. So no, the fishermen don't get to brag about following protective regulations that have been imposed on them as if they're farking environmentalists.


Well... it's a bit more nuanced than that. There are MANY types of fisherman and fisheries... what everyone hates are those goddamn dragnet boats that suck up every living thing in the water. They used those for a long as time and killed off a ton of the fish stocks of all kinds... they even dumped all of the "unprofitable stuff" into the sea, dead mostly...

You're right, regulation is important and it was very hard to do. You basically have to come into an area with 100 boats and say, look, there's only going to be enough quota for 30 of you to survive. Here's a small check and have a nice life.

It's rough on everyone... but if you want to maintain the industry, you have to do it. The ones that remain try to stay within the rules because their quotas depend on it and fines/losing quota can kill them.

Regulation is very important to this stuff, but not all of them are lunatics like they used to be. It's true, they used to be the wild west out there grabbing everything they could with no thought of tomorrow...

but modern fishing is a totally new thing, mostly. They are all just trying to make a living... The corporations, obviously want a profit big enough to justify the risk...

But stuff like this? A whole fishery just disappearing overnight?

This is terrifying because they DO regulate those crab ground very heavily.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's from overfishing, not climate change. Same with the disappearance of sardines in Monterey Bay. There used to be millions of them. An entire industry. Cannery Row and all that. They disappeared in the mid 50s. That wasn't climate change. Just overfishing. Same for the North Atlantic Cod stocks.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Cop math in play? Really, a BILLION?


Police have a clear benefit for exaggerating the amount of money and/or drugs they confiscate. It makes them look good, it makes them look like the are doing their jobs very well. That in turn leads to bigger budgets and job security.

What reason would the Fish and Wildlife department have for exaggerating the number of missing crab? How does this benefit them in any way? How does shutting down a billion dollar fishing industry do anything for them? If you have a real answer I'd love to hear it. If not I'll just listen to the numbers from the guys who've made this their life's work.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did anybody look in china?
 
