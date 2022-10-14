 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Putin rolls out Russia's Iranian built Kamikaze drone for Ukraine, says its 'like the Nazi V1 used to batter Brits in WWII Blitz only better' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The advantage of the Iranian drone is that Russia doesn't have to build the damn things, because they are real strained to do so. That it can be used as a terror weapon is just a bit of extra bling for them.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big deal.  You know who are still around?  Brits.  Not Nazis (apart from Trump voters).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Big deal.  You know who are still around?  Brits.  Not Nazis (apart from Trump voters).


Still sore about Pearl Harbor, huh?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is old news.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised about this.  You would think Iran needs all those drones for dress code enforcement.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's the loitering drone they used over the past couple of weeks, the Ukrainians kind of laugh at it. It sounds like a model T flying through the air and the warhead on it is less powerful than a pound of demo explosive.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mad Scientist: Big deal.  You know who are still around?  Brits.  Not Nazis (apart from Trump voters).

Still sore about Pearl Harbor, huh?


That was a setup. We moved our carries because we knew the Germans were coming.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
carriers*
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, why am I suddenly getting an erection?
 
marckx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These drones require launching from ground sites in some small finite range of their targets. To make things really exciting- payloads of say a dozen or so drones can be put into LEO and selectively dropped to loiter above any area on the planet, then do that thing they do.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Hmm, why am I suddenly getting an erection?



You're thinking about a Trump?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians claim they know the locations of the launchers and have been begging us for the longer-range ATACMS rocket to take them out. We should have been delivering those long ago. Besides these drones, they could take out the rest of the Kerch bridge.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In wwi pilots would fark with their engine timing as they strafed targets. Soldiers and civilians soon got used to the sputtering putt putt sounds but horses and oxen would panic and make all kinds of problems.
 
flood_guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Hmm, why am I suddenly getting an erection?


Handle checks out. Came in here for this; now leaving satisfied.
 
Hinged
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Ukrainians claim they know the locations of the launchers and have been begging us for the longer-range ATACMS rocket to take them out. We should have been delivering those long ago. Besides these drones, they could take out the rest of the Kerch bridge.



They've been given a lot of money and stuff... A LOT.

Should we just go fight the war for them, like S. Korea/Vietnam style?

The amound of (borrowed) money that's already been given away could could have sealed the souther border a DOZEN TIMES OVER.


We're on the other side of the planet.

At some point, it's gotta' be Europe's problem.  Not ours.

They've got plenty of money and they should start paying.
 
Katwang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How can an unmanned, remotely controlled aircraft be called a kamikaze or suicide drone? Does the operator die on impact?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Hmm, why am I suddenly getting an erection?


I understood this reference
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least he's openly declaring himself to be a fascist and the Russians to be using the Nazi playbook of terrorizing civilians.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Their AliExpress order of Boston Dynamics knockoffs super ninja bazooka-bots must be on backorder

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're old prototypes of the Flying Lada and Vaulting Volga (shown in the non-flying 1970 models)-- with frickin' bombs attached to their bodies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: If it's the loitering drone they used over the past couple of weeks, the Ukrainians kind of laugh at it. It sounds like a model T flying through the air and the warhead on it is less powerful than a pound of demo explosive.


^

The drone hasn't given the deep penetration power or destruction Russia was looking for or needed.

It still dangerous and has killed people, but it's no cruise missile.  It's better used more like a switchblade for disabling/destroying advancing armor than an offensive weapon.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The v1 and v2 did some damage for sure, but they were only using them cause they'd lost the air war and had no other options.

Marked the beginning of the end as far as the blitz went.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Horror Short Film "Slaughterbots" | ALTER
Youtube 9fa9lVwHHqg

/Short film, forget if it has NSFW, mileage may vary, objects are closer than they appear.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Katwang: How can an unmanned, remotely controlled aircraft be called a kamikaze or suicide drone? Does the operator die on impact?


The drone itself is destroyed in the process.  So the drone itself is the kamikaze aspect.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Katwang: How can an unmanned, remotely controlled aircraft be called a kamikaze or suicide drone? Does the operator die on impact?


Yeah, that sounds a lot like a cruise missile to me.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Katwang: How can an unmanned, remotely controlled aircraft be called a kamikaze or suicide drone? Does the operator die on impact?

The drone itself is destroyed in the process.  So the drone itself is the kamikaze aspect.


Then all missiles and rockets are Kamikaze munitions?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The term of art for these is BUZZ BOMB.   Growing up, the neighboring family named their newest baby daughter Buzz bomb.     WWII had been over for quite some time (or it had morphed into hiding, much like the confederacy).
 
T Baggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Putin rolls out Russia's Iranian built Kamikaze drone for Ukraine, says its 'like the Nazi V1....'"

To be clear, Putin didn't say that, a random guy in the UK said that. And also to be clear, there is virtually no technical similarity between the "update on the [V1] technology", other than that they both were flying bombs that were audible from the ground. The Shahed 136 uses a rocket just for the launch, after which that's jettisoned, then the drone can fly wherever programmed for up to three hours, at around 120 mph, relying on wings, a two-bladed propeller, and a Chinese copy of a German four cylinder aircraft engine.

The V1 was around 5000 pounds, with a 2000 pound payload. The Shahed 136 is around 400 pounds, with a 100 pound payload.

Strategically, the Shahed canbe used similarly to how Germans used V1s, by targeting civilians and civilian structures in densely populated areas, and that's Russia's primary focus right now, but if Russia wanted to switch to "legal" rules of war, they're just as capable of aiming for military targets, they're just less likely to reach those targets successfully. V1s were so inaccurate that they were really best suited for hitting just large cities...if you miss the center of London by ten miles, you still basically hit London.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey Vlad, How'd that work out for Germany?
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, the 'aiming' for the v1 was basically 'point it in the right direction and set a timer for when it should descend'. Just math really, and scuppered by the weather and later on even interception.
 
