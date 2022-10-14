 Skip to content
(BBC)   To save time with constantly resetting the clock, just write 00:00 on the wall instead   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Round the clock Freeeeeeedom!
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the Neuse River greenway, basically a paved walking path; lots of them here, through the entire state.

My wife and I walk all over the area.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he did all that killing with an electric scooter. We should outlaw those things. D&D, too.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have a clock for dupes? Because you just reset that one as well.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about "F*ck You, Gun Nuts."   Would that work?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what the VCR is for

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess....white shooter.........well look at that
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just learned a friend of a friend was one of the victims. Good times.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Contained"
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the other day that this was the 25th mass killing by gun (as opposed to non-fatal mass shooting or mass killing by other means) of the year, according to the AP's mass killing database, and I was thinking to myself, "What the fark kind of country has or needs a database of mass killings?"
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shootings are a constant problem in the US.
More than 34,000 people have died in shootings in the US in 2022

Bu...bu...but movies, and video games,,a...a..a..and mental illnesses!!
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the good guy with a gun wasn't able to stop it and was instead one of the victims?

Guess there's just nothing we can do.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: So the good guy with a gun wasn't able to stop it and was instead one of the victims?

Guess there's just nothing we can do.


Cops are not good guys with guns.  Not even when they're off the clock.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raleigh police then said the gunman, a "white male juvenile", was taken into custody.

What a troubled young man. Society has failed him.  This boy needs lots of community service and rehabilitation.

/...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess the 15 year old didn't like some social media comments his classmates wrote?
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody could see this coming.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about gun control?

...

Oh, ok, I'll come back later, then.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA!  USA!  USA!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kicking ass and taking names, America style
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragedy... yadda yadda, thoughts, prayers, yadda yadda, never before seen such horrors except the last time it happened, yesterday blah, blah.
Need for gun control, the only effective means of stopping it, people screaming it can't be done.
And, think I got it all? At least the major highlights?

Good thread, see ya at the next one.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, which is it: did someone take away his phone, or his game console controller?
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Let me guess the 15 year old didn't like some social media comments his classmates wrote?


Looking at the victims ages, kind of wondering if the 16 year old was the first target and the killer just decided "in for a penny, in for a pound"
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempted suicide or suicide by cop?

https://abcnews.go.com/US/active-shooting-reported-trail-raleigh-north-carolina-police/story?id=91345863
The police chief told reporters that the arrest of the suspect came after a "long standoff" and was a "team effort" by multiple agencies.

The unnamed suspect, who local police described as a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries, according to a memo issued by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by ABC News. It's not clear if the suspect's injuries were self-inflicted, the memo said.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen I present to you...AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM!!!!:

"My heart is heavy, because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Chief Patterson said at a Friday morning news conference."


*polite applause*

Is THIS the country you want to have, seriously?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

efefvoC: Looking at the victims ages, kind of wondering if the 16 year old was the first target


I lived in the Nothern VA area during the time of those two snippers. (malvo) I still remember the first guy being shot. He was simply just mowing his lawn...no motive other than he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Tragedy... yadda yadda, thoughts, prayers, yadda yadda, never before seen such horrors except the last time it happened, yesterday blah, blah.
Need for gun control, the only effective means of stopping it, people screaming it can't be done.
And, think I got it all? At least the major highlights?

Good thread, see ya at the next one.


what gun control that is not already in place would stop this?  i'd like to know.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: "Contained"
[ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]


"with life-threatening injuries"
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: HerptheDerp: Tragedy... yadda yadda, thoughts, prayers, yadda yadda, never before seen such horrors except the last time it happened, yesterday blah, blah.
Need for gun control, the only effective means of stopping it, people screaming it can't be done.
And, think I got it all? At least the major highlights?

Good thread, see ya at the next one.

what gun control that is not already in place would stop this?  i'd like to know.


NOTHING IT CAN'T BE DONE
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Do we have a clock for dupes? Because you just reset that one as well.


Every mass shooting story is basically a repeat at this point

"We don't know how this happened"

"Thoughts and prayers"

"We will be doing everything to fix this, except the things that work"
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the gunman, a "white male juvenile"

NO WAI
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: asciibaron: HerptheDerp: Tragedy... yadda yadda, thoughts, prayers, yadda yadda, never before seen such horrors except the last time it happened, yesterday blah, blah.
Need for gun control, the only effective means of stopping it, people screaming it can't be done.
And, think I got it all? At least the major highlights?

Good thread, see ya at the next one.

what gun control that is not already in place would stop this?  i'd like to know.

NOTHING IT CAN'T BE DONE


there is already gun control, so tell me what gun control could be put in place on top of the exist gun control to stop this.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: the gunman, a "white male juvenile"

NO WAI


Boys will be boys. He was just having a bad day.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: "We will be doing everything to fix this, except the things that work"


what are the "things that work" - share it with the group.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whereisian: I just learned a friend of a friend was one of the victims. Good times.


This is where we're all going to be eventually, isn't it?  A friend of mine lost a woman who was like her second mom in the 4th of July parade shooting.  Like some sick version of 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did i read some where that he used a shotgun?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if we called it "Firearm responsibility"?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My heart is heavy, because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Chief Patterson said at a Friday morning news conference.

"OoooOOoooooOoh, WHY does this keep HAPPENING?" says resident of the only place on the farking planet where this regularly happens.

Gee, maybe it's all the guns? Could the gun be a factor in all the gun violence?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

severedtoe: did i read some where that he used a shotgun?


I remember reading that in the first article that was posted, but not sure if it was true or not.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Karma Chameleon: "We will be doing everything to fix this, except the things that work"

what are the "things that work" - share it with the group.


I think we could start with things that help balance this out.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that even allowed? Last I knew walls were reserved for the words of the prophet.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: asciibaron: HerptheDerp: Tragedy... yadda yadda, thoughts, prayers, yadda yadda, never before seen such horrors except the last time it happened, yesterday blah, blah.
Need for gun control, the only effective means of stopping it, people screaming it can't be done.
And, think I got it all? At least the major highlights?

Good thread, see ya at the next one.

what gun control that is not already in place would stop this?  i'd like to know.

NOTHING IT CAN'T BE DONE


SHALL NOT BE ENFRINGED!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not gonna get any better
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: the gunman, a "white male juvenile"

NO WAI


there are plenty of black male juvenile shooters in Philly to offset this one white kid.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Is that even allowed? Last I knew walls were reserved for the words of the prophet.


Only subway walls (and tenement halls). Other walls are fine.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: HerptheDerp: asciibaron: HerptheDerp: Tragedy... yadda yadda, thoughts, prayers, yadda yadda, never before seen such horrors except the last time it happened, yesterday blah, blah.
Need for gun control, the only effective means of stopping it, people screaming it can't be done.
And, think I got it all? At least the major highlights?

Good thread, see ya at the next one.

what gun control that is not already in place would stop this?  i'd like to know.

NOTHING IT CAN'T BE DONE

SHALL NOT BE ENFRINGED!


WELL REGULATED!!!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: I heard the other day that this was the 25th mass killing by gun (as opposed to non-fatal mass shooting or mass killing by other means) of the year, according to the AP's mass killing database, and I was thinking to myself, "What the fark kind of country has or needs a database of mass killings?"


One that flatly refuses to do anything about its gun problem.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
