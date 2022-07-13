 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Putin taunts NATO again, deploys 11 nuclear bombers just 20 miles from Norway border. Goes on to say he can make this WWIII thing happen (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
59
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He has weapons, but in no way does he have the upper hand.  Let him keep throwing his tantrum; he'll wear himself out.

Fun Fact: Moscow has about 2600 elevator shafts.

//I made that up
//he could also just fall down a missile silo
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are Backfire bombers, which sum up Putin's moves to date very nicely.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He shouldn't threaten us with a good time. At this point the Ukrainians sacking Moscow would just be a regrettable incident.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those things would be shot down within minutes of taking off.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More like 11 rusty tugboats with some bottle rockets in the captain's desk. Every one of them shadowed by a US/NATO attack sub.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: He shouldn't threaten us with a good time. At this point the Ukrainians sacking Moscow would just be a regrettable incident.


Not sure anyone but Moscow would regret it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
they're basically stationed there any way
you can see the airfields on google earth now and have since the start of the war.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yawn
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?


SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Those things would be shot down within minutes of taking off.


This right here. His withered nuclear dick would just get stepped on
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: He shouldn't threaten us with a good time. At this point the Ukrainians sacking Moscow would just be a regrettable incident.


What would be regrettable about it?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Those are Backfire bombers, which sum up Putin's moves to date very nicely.


The TU-22m (also sometimes called the TU-26) is the Backfire. The TU-160 is the Blackjack. The TU-95 is the Bear.
/Just saying
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bombers huh?  is it 1954?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Marcus Aurelius: Those are Backfire bombers, which sum up Putin's moves to date very nicely.

The TU-22m (also sometimes called the TU-26) is the Backfire. The TU-160 is the Blackjack. The TU-95 is the Bear.
/Just saying


They're not planes?

Wouldn't a plane be more effective?

How many bombs can a bear carry WHILE flying?

As God as my witness I thought bears couldn't fly.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Bombers huh?  is it 1954?


The safest way for him to try and deploy nukes. He tries to launch anything it's more likely to blow up in Russia, possibly during fueling.

At least if they drop it, when it likely fails to detonate properly, it's still a dirty bomb. That's assuming the bomber isn't shot down first.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Marcus Aurelius: Those are Backfire bombers, which sum up Putin's moves to date very nicely.

The TU-22m (also sometimes called the TU-26) is the Backfire. The TU-160 is the Blackjack. The TU-95 is the Bear.
/Just saying


Putin's going to give them quality food at reasonable prices, all while breaking down mentally?
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you have to prevent people from leaving your country in mass, it's a big sign your country sucks.

All this shiat talk from midget small man is backfiring. Russia is the yapping drunk guy at the bar that thinks he can take everyone in the room at once.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?


Of course, the whole point of a Doomsday Machine is lost, if you keep it a secret!

Why didn't you tell the world, eh?!!
 
jayphat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I legit wonder if there is even fissionable material in their nuclear weapons at this point. They've neglected everything else, I would not be surprised if they removed all of them and forgot to re-install them.
 
Hinged
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That won't work.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott perks up.  Asks how many citizens from the south can be carried to New York City in an airplane like that, asks if he can do it for less than deSantis is paying at $1M per dozen from the Russian air craft parts company..
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?


Especially 20 miles from the border of a part of Norway that's very remote snd isolated?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Putin saber rattling =
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?


Reminds me of a similar master strategist:  "You should say, 'If you mention that word [nuclear] one more time, we're gonna send [nuclear submarines and planes] over and we'll be coasting back and forth, up and down your coast," Trump told Fox Business on Monday.

The whole point of nuclear subs being that your enemy doesn't know where they are and that they can strike you from anywhere.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Norway reportedly negotiating for a few Ukrainian tractors.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?


Putin is no longer a clever man.

long covid?
senility?
 
chasd00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
nuclear bomber?  There are no nuclear bombers. If there were then a 747 cargo plane is a "nuclear bomber".
 
Weaver95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice of the Russians to put their bombers somewhere we can kill them easily and quickly if necessary.
Thanks Vlad!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Those things would be shot down within minutes of taking off.


Depends on which direction they are headed...
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
are they as sweet as tupolev honey?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait a darn sec...how can the borders of a NATO country touch Russia? I thought that was something Putin was trying to prevent.

Are you telling me the "concern" of Ukraine becoming a part of NATO was based entirely on bullshiat that gullible morons...err..."independent thinkers" on the far-left and far-right bought hook-line-and-sinker?!?!?!?!?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An F-15 with motivation can cover 20 miles in how fast?
Assuming 20 nmi (which are 15% bigger that normal miles), 51.7 seconds.  That is nearly 3 times a Lada 0 to 60 mph time which is like forever.

The F-15 can only carry 8 missiles.  Can you select 8 targets and press the fire button 8 times in 51 seconds?  I guess one fighters would only need to fire 6 times and the other one only 5.
Of course the missiles only need 27 seconds to go 20 nmi so that makes the problem even worse.
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can make only threaten something without following through for so long before people think you're full of shiat.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We should've shot them down anyway.

What's he gonna do, f*cking bluster more?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: An F-15 with motivation can cover 20 miles in how fast?
Assuming 20 nmi (which are 15% bigger that normal miles), 51.7 seconds.  That is nearly 3 times a Lada 0 to 60 mph time which is like forever.

The F-15 can only carry 8 missiles.  Can you select 8 targets and press the fire button 8 times in 51 seconds?  I guess one fighters would only need to fire 6 times and the other one only 5.
Of course the missiles only need 27 seconds to go 20 nmi so that makes the problem even worse.


A HIMARS can also cover the distance pretty quick.
 
calufrax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Gubbo: Wouldn't the point of long range bombers be that they don't need to be in a vulnerable position 20 miles from a border?

Of course, the whole point of a Doomsday Machine is lost, if you keep it a secret!

Why didn't you tell the world, eh?!!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't fear the end of the world. I fear the end of the world as I know it.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks for the free nukes, Vlad!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I dunno if 27 F-35s can protect the country from the bombers. They better have them all flying on the border 24/7.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Then farking do it and get it over with, you attention whoreski
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c'mon. theres gotta be at least one kh-11 that is loaded with "rods from god" instead of cameras... about time to test that shiat
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfool: I don't fear the end of the world. I fear the end of the world as I know it.


Funny, I feel fine.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
World ends in nuclear boom? Yay! I don't have to go grocery shopping tonight!

Crawl Out Through the Fallout (Novelty Song): Sheldon Allman (1960)
Youtube 8XPzICHxXoQ
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Wait a darn sec...how can the borders of a NATO country touch Russia? I thought that was something Putin was trying to prevent.

Are you telling me the "concern" of Ukraine becoming a part of NATO was based entirely on bullshiat that gullible morons...err..."independent thinkers" on the far-left and far-right bought hook-line-and-sinker?!?!?!?!?


Well the country was neutral when he started this shiat. He provoked them to pick a side.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Nurglitch: He shouldn't threaten us with a good time. At this point the Ukrainians sacking Moscow would just be a regrettable incident.

What would be regrettable about it?


It's a catch-22. The Ukrainians would have to go to Moscow to ransack it, but then they'd be in Moscow. Gross.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Nurglitch: He shouldn't threaten us with a good time. At this point the Ukrainians sacking Moscow would just be a regrettable incident.

What would be regrettable about it?


The diplomat delivering the message would be oh so full of regrets.  So regrettably regrettable.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I speak Putin.  I can translate.

This actually conveys two messages, one for Russians and one for everyone else.

Domestically, he is saying see I'm still strong, don't drag me out of my bunker and murder me.

Internationally, he is saying I'm terrified you'll send troops into Ukraine and kill us all.
 
