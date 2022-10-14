 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Today in history: President Teddy Roosevelt's incredible response to being shot in the chest by deranged salonkeeper. He goes on to do a campaign speech with a bullet in him saying he was 'fit as a bull moose'   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Roosevelt's body, President of the United States, Roosevelt's coat pocket, assassination attempt, William McKinley, Library of Congress of the assassination attempt  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 9:02 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Best OH NO/ANYWAY of all time.

OF ALL TIME!!
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a terrific movie called "The Wind and the Lion" that nobody has seen.  It's a great slice of history about a "hostage rescue" when an American woman is "abducted" by a sheik.  Except it's all backwards and he took her in for protection.  Meanwhile, American Marines take over the Moroccan government -- all true.  And look SO COOL.

Back home, Brian Keith plays a kick-ass Teddy Roosevelt trying to guess what the US response should be.  At one point he's reading a report with his daughter in the garden.  Having trouble.  "What's wrong, Father?"  "Oh, I've gone blind in one eye from boxing last week.  Don't tell your mother."

The Wind and the Lion at IMDB
 
randyripoff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A 50 page speech?

I guess the Mythbusters should have tested if that was bulletproof.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Teddy Roosevelt, Charles de Gaulle, Werner Herzog.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

claytonemery: There's a terrific movie called "The Wind and the Lion" that nobody has seen.  It's a great slice of history about a "hostage rescue" when an American woman is "abducted" by a sheik.  Except it's all backwards and he took her in for protection.  Meanwhile, American Marines take over the Moroccan government -- all true.  And look SO COOL.

Back home, Brian Keith plays a kick-ass Teddy Roosevelt trying to guess what the US response should be.  At one point he's reading a report with his daughter in the garden.  Having trouble.  "What's wrong, Father?"  "Oh, I've gone blind in one eye from boxing last week.  Don't tell your mother."

The Wind and the Lion at IMDB


Ah yes, the one with the Scottish Arab.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One shot couldn't drop me
I took it and smiled
Now I'm here to set the record straight
I'm the politician that they love to hate
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably not something he could do given modern munitions.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If TR were alive today Fox News would be agitating its viewers to assassinate him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Teddy Roosevelt, Charles de Gaulle, Werner Herzog.


Tupac
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Roosevelt soon gained his feet and recognized that the assailant was delusional.

"He doesn't know what he's doing," Roosevelt shouted, according to the Library of Congress' chronicle of the event. "Don't strike the poor creature."


that's some hardcore level altruism
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning for shooting someone in the chest.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby, I would like to buy a vowel. An 'O'.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd like to see a movie in which Teddy Roosevelt slaps Rand Paul through a fake eye chart and then rides a moose over Mitch McConnell.

Because he'd do that, if he were here.

Well.  Not here, in my house, because obviously I wouldn't let Paul or McConnell into my home.  Christ.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Probably not something he could do given modern munitions.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I learned about this from the Theodore Roosevelt vs Winston Churchill rap-battle
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Salonkeepers are all deranged.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.