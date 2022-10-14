 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners Dog walker left 'red-faced' after her pooch refuses to play fetch with his massive new sex toy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Weeners, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne, dog walker, one-year-old Frankie, Claire Robson, girthy find, mortified dog walker, massive veiny dildo  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 4:59 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PET HACK

When asking your pooch to fetch the large rubber thing, it's very important to emphasize the K in Kong.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She had to go get gloves to take it away from her dog (and I don't blame her) but she's going to let him give her "kisses" on her lips without brushing his teeth.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just watched Teeth (2007) last night, so I'll be uncomfortably crossing my legs for this thread.

// link has a full plot summary, so... spoilers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, after any embarrassing incident with a giant sex toy, my first call is always to the newspaper.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She commented that cocker spaniels' are prone to picking up items they find as it's in their nature.

Well yeah, it's right there in the name.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, c'mon. It WAS a Cocker Spaniel.
 
Vern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It seems like at least once a week an animal in England finds some sex toy laying around, or a precious child brings one to school for show and tell, and a mum is mortified. To the best of my recollection, I've never seen any story like this originate in America.

Is this something that only happens in England? By which I mean dumpy women make something up, or go along with something, so they can get their picture in a tabloid that ends with "Mail".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: Yes, after any embarrassing incident with a giant sex toy, my first call is always to the newspaper.


Scene Interior newspaper editor's desk

(phone rings)

Layla: Hello, Sun, Layla speaking.
Claire: Yes, hello, my name is Claire and I'm a dog walker and the other day...
Layla: Hold on, let me guess, your dog happened to find a sex toy, right?
Claire: How did you know?
Layla: It was mine. I needed a story to print before the deadline here.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

always use the indefinite article
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vern: It seems like at least once a week an animal in England finds some sex toy laying around, or a precious child brings one to school for show and tell, and a mum is mortified. To the best of my recollection, I've never seen any story like this originate in America.

Is this something that only happens in England? By which I mean dumpy women make something up, or go along with something, so they can get their picture in a tabloid that ends with "Mail".


A few years ago, the BBC News was interviewing a woman in her room during Corona and way in back on her shelf, was a big dildo. Right in plain view.

I would post the photo here, but I don't feel like being banned.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vern: It seems like at least once a week an animal in England finds some sex toy laying around, or a precious child brings one to school for show and tell, and a mum is mortified. To the best of my recollection, I've never seen any story like this originate in America.

Is this something that only happens in England? By which I mean dumpy women make something up, or go along with something, so they can get their picture in a tabloid that ends with "Mail".


Americans know not to call the newspaper. Otherwise the woods porn might never reappear.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: Yes, after any embarrassing incident with a giant sex toy, my first call is always to the newspaper.


How the hell is this news?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they dont want dogs playing with sex toys, why do they sell them at PetSmart?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
