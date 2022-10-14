 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Anyone at a sideshow in Santa Rosa can now be arrested. Sideshow Bob unavailable for comment   (kron4.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.


I agree with that. But if you've ever seen one of these events, they are worth banning simply because of the air pollution from smoking tires, not to mention the danger to people nearby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sideshows involve dozens, and often hundreds, of people showing up to watch cars drifting and doing burnouts and donuts.

Not the type of sideshows I'm involved with.
nohomers.netView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aw, was hoping for a story about a dwarf getting tired, a fat man who wouldn't travel no more.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Go ahead, arrest him. We'll wait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"the bart, the"
 
Explodo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should just do that in industrial parking lots on the edge of town like the Mexican Doughnut Truckers.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I shall send you to heaven before I send you to hell. Anda two, anda three, anda

Sideshow Bob-The H.M.S Pinafore
Youtube wKXtv2_IaCY
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good.  Assholes who think blocking streets so they can spin around in their cars can sit in lockup for a night and think about how stupid they are.  Same goes for people who are entertained by it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.


What happens is that they're arrested under suspicion of breaking an ordinance, held overnight, and then released without being charged. Happens all the time when cops want to harass people and jeopardize their jobs without all that nasty paperwork.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.

I agree with that. But if you've ever seen one of these events, they are worth banning simply because of the air pollution from smoking tires, not to mention the danger to people nearby.


Plus noise pollution, plus making intersections impassable.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd stop by that sideshow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh hell, wrong sideshow.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've never heard this term for that.  Here we use the catchall term "illegal street racing".  This applies to the current trend of blocking off intersections and doing donuts.  Kind of redundant because pretty much any racing on the street in a car is going to be illegal.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.



Well your honor, I just got a cup of coffee and happened to stop on the sidewalk when officer dumbass here arrested me.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was expecting carnival freaks.

Disappointed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Yes, this is my doing.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Old guy here.
We used to go to Petaluma to cruise on Friday and Saturday nights. Nothing like sideshows, but the main drag would be choked with cars and people milling around the sidewalks. Cops hated it. I'm sure a lot of residents did too. Cops would usually ticket people for any little thing like "exhibition of sped" if they did a burnout at a stop light. I think the city eventually cracked down and people moved on
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Really torn on this, I hate both the sideshow people and the police pretty equally.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.


It's not any different from any other time they arrest people watching illegal activity like dog fights.  They not going to arrest people just walking by wondering what the hell is going on.  They'll go after the people filming and encouraging the idiots.  There are plenty of videos of these things online.  Watch one and you'll get it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Explodo: They should just do that in industrial parking lots on the edge of town like the Mexican Doughnut Truckers.


Why would they do that? The point is to be assholes on public streets.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Old guy here.
We used to go to Petaluma to cruise on Friday and Saturday nights. Nothing like sideshows, but the main drag would be choked with cars and people milling around the sidewalks. Cops hated it. I'm sure a lot of residents did too. Cops would usually ticket people for any little thing like "exhibition of sped" if they did a burnout at a stop light. I think the city eventually cracked down and people moved on


Santa Rosa had the same thing back in the 80's. Seemed pretty harmless but the cops eventually shut it down.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One other thing. When arrests actually occur because of these events, it's frequently the case that those taken off the street are not locals. Y'all, kindly go fark up your own neighborhoods in your own cities.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good. Sideshows, and street racing in general, are a public nuisance, and they're dangerous. And the people engaging in them seem to be intent on harassing and annoying normal people. Pretty much the definition of behavior that should get you thrown in jail.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Sideshows involve dozens, and often hundreds, of people showing up to watch cars drifting and doing burnouts and donuts.

Not the type of sideshows I'm involved with.
[nohomers.net image 308x254]


I have to admit that I was confused too, until I realized they were talking about illegal street races and not county fairs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never heard the term.  Now I want to do some street racing against Barbara Streisand.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So you're walking down the street, some assholes start doing donuts, and you get arrested because to turned to look? That seems slightly like an abuse of power
 
RatBomb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Santa Rosa city officials say the city has seen an increase in illegal sideshows over the last few years. Sideshows involve dozens, and often hundreds, of people showing up to watch cars drifting and doing burnouts and donuts.


You mean these sideshows, where innocents are sometimes killed?  Yeah, I'm fine with this.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anotherluser: WastrelWay: beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.

I agree with that. But if you've ever seen one of these events, they are worth banning simply because of the air pollution from smoking tires, not to mention the danger to people nearby.

Plus noise pollution, plus making intersections impassable.


Damage to road surfaces too.  When tires are spinning against asphalt it wears that asphalt much more than when tires are simply rolling across it.

Around here there used to be several drag strips, I believe they were old WWII-era Army Air Corps and later Air Force auxiliary landing strips so that trainer-pilots could practice or could emergency-land, that at some point later were sold-off or leased-out and the old runways used for the drags.  Unfortunately as the city grew outward, some were shut down due to the noise they generated beyond their property lines, and at least one other had an owner who violated his land-use permits (he was a leasee with a 99 year lease that has specific rules for what could and couldn't be done, and he tried building an offroad dirt course and got sued and evicted) so there are only a couple of these tracks left.

It doesn't help that these tracks, even when there were multiple, were not especially easy to get to and had no amenities in the vicinity, and for those looking to participate, there are rules that have to be followed.  The events have rules for spectators and participants, and since the tracks participate in various national or regional racing circuits, they tend to maintain tech-rules for the vehicles operating on them.  Tech inspection of one's vehicle (over certain speeds or horsepower there may be requirements for special safety harnesses, fuel cutoffs, and roll cages) and rules governing operation of the vehicle during the event.

We used to hold an annual car show at one of the drag strips (the one that got shut down for violating land-use) and while it was fun and show participants could make passes down the track, there wasn't really very much else to do out there.  This particular track had survived for a long time because the city never really built-up to meet it, so it tended to be boring once one had looked at all the cars and spoken to anyone that one wanted to see, and significant-others that came along out of courtesy would be even more bored.  Plus no restaurants etc.

I'm not really sure what the solution to this sort of illegal sideshow 'takeover' situation is.  It's hard for a track that needs to have rules for its own insurance and is located out in the middle of nowhere to be seen as a viable alternative to a bunch of schmucks setting up an illegal event in-town close to other entertainment and other diversions, particularly if the cops don't bust the sideshows regularly enough to make them undesirable to attend.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Good.  Assholes who think blocking streets so they can spin around in their cars can sit in lockup for a night and think about how stupid they are.  Same goes for people who are entertained by it.


https://www.boxofficemojo.com/franchise/fr3628568325/
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: beezeltown: That site was nearly unreadable.

The constitutional challenges will be expensive and pointless, really. Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.

It's not any different from any other time they arrest people watching illegal activity like dog fights.  They not going to arrest people just walking by wondering what the hell is going on.  They'll go after the people filming and encouraging the idiots.  There are plenty of videos of these things online.  Watch one and you'll get it.


It's weird, when a cop  was sitting in a parking lot you spent an entire thread screaming and crying.

I'm all for locking up these asshats, but you seem to not be very consistent. I wonder if it has to do with the color of the participants.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I really should be able to park my shiny truck across 3 parking spots, and brandish my gun in public. I'm not hurting anyone. Wait... are those brown people having fun?! My delicate sensibilities! Throw them in the slammer!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Kind of hard to criminalize people standing on a public sidewalk, not actually doing anything but watching.


Houston did it with the mass K-Mart arrest and people didn't have to be doing anything other than shopping at a 24-hour store where there WAS NOT any street racing going on.

About 2003? 2004? It's faded from memory but is still found on the internet with scant details.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Good. Sideshows, and street racing in general, are a public nuisance, and they're dangerous. And the people engaging in them seem to be intent on harassing and annoying normal people. Pretty much the definition of behavior that should get you thrown in jail.

There are better ways of dealing with it. Just designate a few industrial areas where nobody is around on weekend evenings and say "have at it."

I don't get the big deal, I've only seen a single person do a doughnut in an intersection on a snow day and it was fun/entertaining to watch.

I also don't really see a problem with screwing around in an empty parking lot, what's the harm? Maybe noise, but most big lots are not in residential areas.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: So you're walking down the street, some assholes start doing donuts, and you get arrested because to turned to look? That seems slightly like an abuse of power


I believe that in the eyes of the legal system, arrest, despite its effects on things like background checks, isn't considered a punitive measure.  Prosecution resulting in conviction or the issuance of civil fines would be punitive.

And your description of the situation is incredibly oversimplistic.  The sorts of scenarios that would result in a police raid after cordoning-off the area are mass-spectacles involving people specifically showing up to participate in the races or in the culture of the races.  It's basically bordering on being a rave but with cars speeding through a gap in the crowd.  These things tend to assemble because the organizers and participants expect too many attendees with too few cops mean that even if it's raided, most will get away.

This isn't a case of a half-dozen chucklefarks showing off to each other with a bunch of mundanes that don't want anything to do with it lingering in the area.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RoboZombie: cruise


Multiple places in California tried crackdowns on cruising. There were ordinances created in some places that criminalized a person driving through an area or intersection multiple times without having any legitimate purpose, so the ticket was for people cruising around doing nothing. It was the equivalent of a loitering ordinance, which most are unconstitutional for being vague and inhibiting people's right to freely travel in public.

It got so bad the typical stupid cops were harassing and ticketing pizza delivery drivers. They'd pop some teen in a 10-year-old Honda Civic simply because they drove through the intersection of Main and Main like 3 times in the past 90 minutes. "What's your excuse?" "Uh, I'm working - I drive from there [pizza place] to there [neighborhood ordering pizza] to deliver pizza." Didn't matter - tickets handed out.
 
