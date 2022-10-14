 Skip to content
(AP News) Day 233 of WW3: Russian man in Norway stopped with drones. Russia to evacuate Kherson as Ukraine advances. Ukraine gets more air defense pledges. Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe's new gas hub. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion (apnews.com)
    Vladimir Putin, Russia, Turkey, occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, Abdullah Gl, Ukraine, Russian-installed officials, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x253]


And a partridge in a pear tree
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone and happy Friday.

In preparation for the weekend we'll have a stack of pizzas delivered from Gino's. A little greasy but good American pizza. There will be no Canadian bacon pineapple, tho, since we don't hate life, and nor do we want to defile all that is sacred and holy in the world. Fresh keg of Lagunitas in the back too, I don't think Groggsmash2 found it yet so there should be some left.

Harlee's crunching the numbers and Bertod's making the summary as normal. Let's hope for a good weekend.

Today's numbers show a lot of fallen orc infantry; Kherson's heating back up (maybe it never cooled down), and now that the freakin' Bridge Bowl is over (right? RIGHT??!?) we can get back to the battle field boomies.

anyone seen PCB?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
40th separate artillery brigade and 92nd separate mechanized brigade strike at russian invaders

booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
4h
Train traffic was stopped in Belgorod region
Governor Gladkov reported that this morning russian air defense systems shot down missiles in the Novooskolsky District. Missile fragments fell in the railway area and damaged power lines.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
63rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroys russian positions

booms
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]


Nationalize it.

Problem solved.

/ just put me in charge
// buwahahahahahahahahaha
/// *looks menacing in hooded cape*
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
40th separate artillery brigade and 92nd separate mechanized brigade strike at russian invaders

booms


*squealing orc noises*
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1580852262288490496

DPSUkr conducts training on defeating flying targets, for a more effective fight against Iranian drones
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Ukraine!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1580869382192107521
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oleksii Reznikov
@oleksiireznikov
·
5m
Ukraine government official
Today is 🇺🇦 Defenders Day, 🇺🇦 Cossacks Day, 🇺🇦 Insurgent Army Day!
I am proud of the million brave women and men who are protecting our country right now. 
You are the best army in Europe, able to destroy hundreds of invaders every day. 
Every day we get closer to victory.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More missile info:

https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1580868043365720064

Danilov: Russia used two-thirds of high-precision missiles it had on Feb. 24. There's only 25-28% of the high-precision missiles left out of the total amount Russia had before its full-scale invasion, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the NSDC, told NV.

Danilov added that the time when Russia wouldn't be able to use those missiles "is already approaching."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]


Asshole throwing a hissy-fit.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]


Being friends with Putin is unreasonable.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Welcome to Ukraine!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1580869382192107521
"Adult content" needs Twitter account to view.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jason Jay Smart
@officejjsmart
·
6h
Elon Musk's Starlink says it can no longer afford to give Ukraine 🇺🇦 free service and asks the Pentagon 🇺🇸 to pay for it. Starlink had been a game changer in the war.
This comes days after Ukrainian Ambassador 
@MelnykAndrij told Musk to "fark off."

Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Replying to @officejjsmart and @MelnykAndrij

We're just following his recommendation 🤷‍♂
3:14 AM · Oct 14, 2022

Everyone should consider not doing business with a dude who gets his feefees hurt and threatens to take his toys and go home on a daily.  Oh and the fark off was in response to feefee boy telling Ukraine to give up.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Melaniya Podolyak
@MelaniePodolyak
·
26m
So @elonmusk is whining about losing a lot of money on Starlinks for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, may I present to you snippets of my bank statements.
Thousands of Ukrainians, paying his company monthly.
So the question is: did you really lose more money than you earned?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fuck Elon Musk

And yeah, I paid Drew just to say that.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]


It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?


Might want to find an alternative to SpaceX too in case he decides to strand some astronauts on the space station during a tantrum
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I saw helicopters tick over to 100% of pre-invasion forces lost yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Arty, you're on deck! Take a long weekend. By the time you're back on Tuesday, you can expect it to hit 100%.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?

Might want to find an alternative to SpaceX too in case he decides to strand some astronauts on the space station during a tantrum


What if we just find an alternative for Elon Musk?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I am simple Russian immigrant flying drones near major infrastructure areas due to my interest in such projects and flying. There is nothing against the law to prevent me from taking pictures and sending them to my loving family, as they have shared interests. We make detailed dioramas to remake such structures to warm our hearts during the long winter. Please to not be breaking my cousins' hearts, as I am their only source of picture taking, thanks to your lying media being curtailed in my home country."
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "I am simple Russian immigrant flying drones near major infrastructure areas due to my interest in such projects and flying. There is nothing against the law to prevent me from taking pictures and sending them to my loving family, as they have shared interests. We make detailed dioramas to remake such structures to warm our hearts during the long winter. Please to not be breaking my cousins' hearts, as I am their only source of picture taking, thanks to your lying media being curtailed in my home country."


???
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tracianne: andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?

Might want to find an alternative to SpaceX too in case he decides to strand some astronauts on the space station during a tantrum


That way lies nationalization of SpaceX and even a large number of conservatives would get behind that. But Elon is as stupid and self-centered as Putin, so I would not put it past him.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

talkertopc: hubiestubert: "I am simple Russian immigrant flying drones near major infrastructure areas due to my interest in such projects and flying. There is nothing against the law to prevent me from taking pictures and sending them to my loving family, as they have shared interests. We make detailed dioramas to remake such structures to warm our hearts during the long winter. Please to not be breaking my cousins' hearts, as I am their only source of picture taking, thanks to your lying media being curtailed in my home country."

???


<gets talker's attention, makes smoking joint gesture>
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Tracianne: andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?

Might want to find an alternative to SpaceX too in case he decides to strand some astronauts on the space station during a tantrum

What if we just find an alternative for Elon Musk?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harlee: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Welcome to Ukraine!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1580869382192107521
"Adult content" needs Twitter account to view.


It's the thought that counts. I'm glad he inspired me to find a wake up.
Welcome to #Ukraine
Youtube Af56ppCvYa8
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: talkertopc: hubiestubert: "I am simple Russian immigrant flying drones near major infrastructure areas due to my interest in such projects and flying. There is nothing against the law to prevent me from taking pictures and sending them to my loving family, as they have shared interests. We make detailed dioramas to remake such structures to warm our hearts during the long winter. Please to not be breaking my cousins' hearts, as I am their only source of picture taking, thanks to your lying media being curtailed in my home country."

???

<gets talker's attention, makes smoking joint gesture>


Occasionally I DO RTFA...and the cat who got caught flying his drones illegally has been detained. I mean, I know that we often show up for the Brian Blessed memes, the Russian losses ticker, and examples of how the Russians are doing in country, but sometimes the articles linked are worth reading too.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Welcome to Ukraine!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1580869382192107521
"Adult content" needs Twitter account to view.


Don't forget about Nitter to get around Twitter age gating, just replace the "twitter.com" part of the ULR with "nitter.net":
https://nitter.net/TpyxaNews/status/1580869382192107521
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The invaders mined almost all the places of mass graves

" In fact, near every liberated settlement there are burial sites of people who were subjected to torture and other war crimes. In order to even approach the mass grave, these places need to be demined, because they are almost all mined ," Minister of Internal Affairs Monastyrskyi said on the air of the telethon.

In order to quickly demine these territories, gain access to them, and show the world the crimes committed by the Russians, additional units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are involved.

in the liberated territories of Kharkiv region . discovered We will remind you that 22 Russian torture chambers have already been
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Tracianne: andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?

Might want to find an alternative to SpaceX too in case he decides to strand some astronauts on the space station during a tantrum

What if we just find an alternative for Elon Musk?


There's always SLS
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think Nato should move a lot of troops to the border of Belarus. That should make them think twice about sending all their tanks to the Ukraine.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]


Get farked (Musk, not you)
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tracianne: andrewagill: Tracianne: andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?

Might want to find an alternative to SpaceX too in case he decides to strand some astronauts on the space station during a tantrum

What if we just find an alternative for Elon Musk?

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x557]


I did not sleep well last night, so I apologize if I just cannot brain right now, but I'm suggesting what if we replace Elon Musk the man.

What if we got a different billionaire to run Tesla? & SpaceX? & The Boring Company? & piss away billions of dollars to buy a social media company because he's posting through it? OK that started out stronger than it ended.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russia should be commended for offering to evacuate civilians from Kherson.  This way, after Ukraine recaptures Kherson and then Russia retaliates with rockets and missiles to virtually obliterate Kherson, these civilians will be out of the line of fire and will be saved.  Putin is just a great humanitarian.  You have to love him. Or else.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like heavy trucks will be off Crimea bridge until mid-2023. They are using a ferry service for heavier loads.

It would be a shame if a boat packed full of trucks carrying gas or ordinance would go off, causing secondary explosions on nearby vehicles, and sinking the whole thing.

Also a shame if the ferry service was slower than molasses because Russians should be rightly paranoid that even a small explosive device could cause that kind of chain reaction. So they gotta triple check everything. And can't even use dogs or those wipes that detect bomb traces, since most of those trucks are supposed to have explosives' residue anyway.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

It's possible Musk started his "Give Putin what he wants" shtick because he wanted to get paid for Starlink, but given his unsolicited opinions on Taiwan, I'm guessing not.

At some point, we now have to worry if Musk will cut Starlink even if he gets paid for it & finding alternate providers.

What ever happened with Loon?


He's going to get his shiat nationalized and no one's going to say a word
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A bridge too far...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]


Elon is an ass but I get it.

Starlink should at some point expect to be paid.  I mean the US is paying arms manufacturers to send over equipment.  In many cases starlink is just as important as those weapons.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The EU plans to increase military aid to Ukraine

" I will inform NATO member states that we intend to approve, hopefully next Monday in Luxembourg, a new tranche of our military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This amount will reach more than 3 billion euros at the expense of the resources of the European Peace Fund ," said the high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, on October 13 in Brussels, before participating in the meeting of NATO defense ministers at the headquarters of the Alliance.

He emphasized that while Russia continues its provocative actions to escalate this war, the EU remains steadfast in continuing to provide assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary and in the amounts that will be necessary.

We will remind, today about new military aid packages for Ukraine , 🇱🇹 Lithuania announced , and later - 🇪🇪 Estonia .
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

goodncold: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x361]

Elon is an ass but I get it.

Starlink should at some point expect to be paid.  I mean the US is paying arms manufacturers to send over equipment.  In many cases starlink is just as important as those weapons.


I don't see any of those arms manufacturers publicly taking Putin's side it tweeting about how they're not paid enough and threatening to cut off service to Ukraine
 
