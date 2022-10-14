 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Man goes to jail after his mother loses her head in front of grandkid   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prep name fits.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why does subby hate on the job training?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There can be only one.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The sheriff's report notes Lionel said he killed Diane because the Holy Spirit told him to as she was the devil," according to a report from the Marietta Times reported.

I always think of stories like this one whenever I hear some God-botherer going on and on about "people who find Jesus never do horrible things like murder and rape because they know they will go to Hell if they do".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WITH the possibily of parole after 25 years. What. The. Fark?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: WITH the possibily of parole after 25 years. What. The. Fark?


He gets leniency for being a God-fearing Christian.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Justin Lionel Gore

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should NOT offer a plea, or parole, in a case like that. Just sentence them to the robot insane asylum and be done with it...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: "The sheriff's report notes Lionel said he killed Diane because the Holy Spirit told him to as she was the devil," according to a report from the Marietta Times reported.

I always think of stories like this one whenever I hear some God-botherer going on and on about "people who find Jesus never do horrible things like murder and rape because they know they will go to Hell if they do".


Well, obviously when the Holy Spirit tells you to kill someone, it's not the Holy Spirit.  But when the Holy Spirit tells you not to help that homeless person on the corner because you've worked hard for your money and it's doing more good sitting in your bank than feeding starving children, that's the real Holy Spirit.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Russ1642: WITH the possibily of parole after 25 years. What. The. Fark?

He gets leniency for being a God-fearing Christian.


Apparently not god-fearing enough to not kill his own mother.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are some crazy farking people on this planet. There are some real sickos on this planet. Then there are people like this who take crazy and stupid to a level you can't even fathom...

That poor kid.

Russ1642: WITH the possibily of parole after 25 years. What. The. Fark?


Yeah, that's where I'm cruel. I don't believe in the death penalty, but for people like this I don't believe they should even have contact with the outside world except for their attorney(s) and prison guards. They shouldn't even talk to other inmates. 23 hour a day lockdown. 1 hour every other day for exercise. 1 hour every other day for shower. 3 healthy bland meals a day, and a cot. A tv that only offers religious and educational programming. They cease to exist for the most part, no interviews, nothing.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And I thought *I* had issues with my mother.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, God said to Abraham, "Kill me a son"
Abe said, "Man, you must be puttin' me on"
God said, "No" Abe say, "What?"
God say, "You can do what you want, Abe, but
The next time you see me comin', you better run"
Well, Abe said, "Where d'you want this killin' done?"
God said, "Out on Highway 61"

--Bob Dylan
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope the kid becomes a horror author. As opposed to the other options for such trauma.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: WITH the possibily of parole after 25 years. What. The. Fark?


Eh.  He'll be sixty years old at that point.  Plus it looks like based on information from the ACLU of Ohio, that they aren't particularly generous with parole either.  Like, 0.2% of the incarcerated population for the year 2015 were granted parole.

That parole will probably come when he's in his seventies and his health is failing, so that some other institution beyond their department that's in charge or prisons has to deal with that burden, if he's not simply left without medical coverage.
 
