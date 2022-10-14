 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Green energy advocates and animal conservationists in Wyoming are colliding over policy and solutions because golden eagles are colliding with windfarms   (straightarrownews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Wind farm, Wind turbine, Wind power, Renewable energy, Green energy advocates, Floating wind turbine, specific bird population, Straight Arrow News  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Since I can remember when all birds of prey were on the verge of being wiped out due to DDT
This is an acceptable trade off
Still, see if there is anything to deter them
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This comes down to money, not science. It has been proven that if one of the blades of a wind turbine is painted in a color which is in high contrast to the others it is much easier for birds to see and avoid. Unless the video in TFA is simply reusing stock footage they are ignoring an easily implemented solution to the problem.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump wonders if the noise from wind farms 'causes cancer'
Youtube WV66BlSoiLQ
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This comes down to money, not science. It has been proven that if one of the blades of a wind turbine is painted in a color which is in high contrast to the others it is much easier for birds to see and avoid. Unless the video in TFA is simply reusing stock footage they are ignoring an easily implemented solution to the problem.


True. This is a situation that is easily solved by designing the wind turbines with features that deter the birds. We've studied, at GREAT length, how to attract bird. We also know how to keep them away.
The only future conflict will be in designing corridors necessary to keep birds away, along their natural migration paths. But seriously, there's a reason that the phrase "birdbrain" is a thing, and is not complimentary, and also, apparently, is something that will get me a 90-day timeout on Facebook.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.sierraclub.org/michigan/wind-turbines-and-birds-and-bats

TL/DR: The environmental benefits of wind power far outweigh the very small number of birds that are killed by them.
 
Aracnix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not like verticle, bird-friendly designs haven't existed for years.
 
olorin604
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since the solution is not perfect we need to stick with generating power by burning tires.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jake_lex: https://www.sierraclub.org/michigan/wind-turbines-and-birds-and-bats

TL/DR: The environmental benefits of wind power far outweigh the very small number of birds that are killed by them.



Yes, but you're not a media whore that needs to create controversy in order to sell press to old white people.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
farking right wing astroturf shiat.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are there actually animal conservationists opposing them though? Or is it right wing bullshiatters?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good eatin those golden eagles.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What happened to painting one of the blades black? I thought that really cut the bird strikes down. (no pun intended)
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Extra credit for invasive Canadian geese?
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

olorin604: Since the solution is not perfect we need to stick with generating power by burning tires.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Pretty sure that's what he was doing at that plant.  Obscure?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are the windmills giving the birds windmill cancer?
 
