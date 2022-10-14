 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Brawl*Mart II : The Shopliftening   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chaos erupts at Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles

Maybe they tossed their cookies because they drank all the wine first?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers then restrained the woman by using soft open-hand techniques, placing her on the floor to cuff her.

My guess is that this didn't happen quite as gently as the police may be describing.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is now a real thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Maybe they're just trying to get on TV
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst thing about all of this is *still* Sean Connery being Spanish.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: The worst thing about all of this is *still* Sean Connery being Spanish.


Wut
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: The worst thing about all of this is *still* Sean Connery being Spanish.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a lot more bear spray utilized in this world.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The press loves shoplifting and smash 'n grab stories, even though they represent a very minor form of larceny in America. There is another form of theft that dwarfs retail theft into insignificance, but the MSM doesn't find it interesting to talk about for some reason.
This kind of breathless, pearl-clutching is intended to scare people, and make them mad at people who are not their real enemies.
So have fun - get mad at the shoplifters, as you're being told to do.
Ding, slobber.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody notice the People of Walmart hasn't changed in a very long time.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Officers then restrained the woman by using soft open-hand techniques, placing her on the floor to cuff her.

My guess is that this didn't happen quite as gently as the police may be describing.


Nor should it have.

Fark these assholes.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: The worst thing about all of this is *still* Sean Connery being Spanish.


He was Egyptian.  He just lived in Spain for a while.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who are these people. These, people of walmart...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Ain't even mad about it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is anyone else slightly let down that brawlmart 2 is two shoplifters throwing cookies?

//came expecting a proper riot; leaving disappointed
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


now THAT is chaos.  Two teenager throwing some cookies around ain't chaos.  misleading headline.  two demerits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and this is what staff was doing during the brawl
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budrojr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i0.wp.com image 700x933]
Ain't even mad about it.


I ain't even surprised.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$670.64. In Walmart clothing...

Did they put it all on and look like the Michelin Man?  Did employees become suspicious because ALL of the clothing racks were bare?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 750x1199]


That would be funny if you included the fact that the lady lost $3000. Otherwise it's just a guy giving someone money.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

budrojr: I ain't even surprised.


The funny thing is the news won't keep updating the story. The perp will probably spend 4 hours getting booked and then let go on their R/R.

They'll skip their court appearance, and then there will be a warrant out for their arrest.

round and round she goes...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DRTFA: That would be funny if you included


Hmmm...that photo has been posted on fark for a while, Let me see if I can update it when I get a moment.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Officers then restrained the woman by using soft open-hand techniques, placing her on the floor to cuff her.

My guess is that this didn't happen quite as gently as the police may be describing.


Who cares?  the little brats obviously need a backhand or three.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$670 worth? These two obviously thought they were in California and wanted keep it under $1000
 
sid244
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: Both suspects were told not to return to the store, police said.
Yeah, that'll learn'em!
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Forget it Jake.  It's Walmart."
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is anyone else slightly let down that brawlmart 2 is two shoplifters throwing cookies?

//came expecting a proper riot; leaving disappointed


Real choaos is employers cheating American workers out of millions of dollars every day, and nobody doing anything about it. Can't call the cops on wage theft - they don't work for you, and they won't come.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: DRTFA: That would be funny if you included

Hmmm...that photo has been posted on fark for a while, Let me see if I can update it when I get a moment.


When you do, can you also add a footnote that the $3000 that the guy found is actually the same $3000 the worker lost.

I think jokes are funnier when the punch line is completely spelled out and I don't have to put in the tiniest amount of thought.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Officers then restrained the woman by using soft open-hand techniques, placing her on the floor to cuff her.

My guess is that this didn't happen quite as gently as the police may be describing.


Good.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: Is anyone else slightly let down that brawlmart 2 is two shoplifters throwing cookies?

//came expecting a proper riot; leaving disappointed

Real choaos is employers cheating American workers out of millions of dollars every day, and nobody doing anything about it. Can't call the cops on wage theft - they don't work for you, and they won't come.


You know, you can be opposed to both wage theft and stuff like property crime and public disorder. This isn't an either/or choice.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: Is anyone else slightly let down that brawlmart 2 is two shoplifters throwing cookies?

//came expecting a proper riot; leaving disappointed

Real choaos is employers cheating American workers out of millions of dollars every day, and nobody doing anything about it. Can't call the cops on wage theft - they don't work for you, and they won't come.


In full agreeance on the actual harm being done.
Still, it doesn't make great youtube footage.
 
