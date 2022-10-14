 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   It's a World War Three Guarantee. Offer void in Nebraska (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Russia, World War II, Nuclear weapon, Ukraine, Russian officials, Western allies of Ukraine, Nuclear warfare, deputy secretary of Russia  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 7:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Putin can't even beat tractors or Grandmas with tea. The world is not worried.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Comrade Putin is probably going to slip and fall in his shower and die three days later of a cerebral hemorrhage if he orders the nukes to start flying. Right now his generals are being kept in line for fear of being sent to the gulags. I don't think too many of them are keen of dying from an unrequested ion surplus.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The boy fascist who cried wolf nukes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's definitely rattling that saber. He's moving long range bombers towards Europe, but doing so in a way that is fully visible to satellites, and he keeps dunking his subs out of sight, but again, in a fashion that is kind of obvious, so that people will notice.

If you're gonna stab someone on the sneak, you don't keep showing them the knife. He is rumbling and threatening, because he KNOWS that everyone, including China and his neighbors know that the fearsome Russian war machine has lost some bearings and its gearing has thrown more than a few teeth. He can either try to scare folks with withholding gas supplies, which is only encouraging others to make up that shortfall, or threaten to blow up everything if he can't get someone to punch in the face. And with the UN rejecting the validity of the 'elections' in the areas that they've claimed, including the ones that Ukraine has already pushed back into, he is going to have a heck of a time claiming that Russian soil was invaded. He WANTS to unleash tactical nukes, because his conventional military is getting its ass kicked.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska doesn't exist.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh.
Die mad assholes. Nobody gives a damn what Russia says.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be much of a world war since it seems like no one else is interested in allying with Russia for their doomed invasion.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council said: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War 3".

If Ukraine chooses its own alliances, we will destroy the world.  How does any tankie or Elon justify this?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every additional rattle of that nuclear sabre just convinces the world that much more than Russia cannot be allowed to continue existing while in possession of nuclear weapons.

The options appear to be: Give Russia the land it wants and let it kill everyone in its way, and pray they don't nuke someone for not doing it quickly enough or tell 'em to fark off and risk getting nuked for that.

Since I'm dead either way, I prefer the 'fark Russia' option so we take them down with us.  And as it certainly appears they now lack the capacity to kill us all while we absolutely have excess capacity to kill them... it's an even easier choice.

Sit down and shut up, Putin.  Get back in your corner.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I committed a war crime to my toilet after 4 beefy 5 layer burritos. My diet and exercise habits will kill me long before Vlad does.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would be like World War 2 if Germany didn't exist and everyone was just dogpiling Italy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, and I'd like to remind people that this is one of those things worth taking a moment to email your representatives about.  In Canada, it's the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Find the time to tell your government you don't want a world where nuclear extortion becomes standard, and that you support taking steps to make an example of Russia to ensure it doesn't.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Nebraska doesn't exist.


All but where I presently am.


/Quickly checks my appendages
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the home of US StratCom would know if WW3 broke out.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

COVID19: I committed a war crime to my toilet after 4 beefy 5 layer burritos. My diet and exercise habits will kill me long before Vlad does.


Username does not check out.
 
August11
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The same kleptocracy that brought them tires that had not been replaced in over twenty years, plate carriers that were stolen, resold, stolen again, and resold again, med kits that are below drugstore standards, oh THAT kleptocracy draws the line at siphoning off nuke maintenance schedules. Yeah. Sure.

I'm sure he has a few ICBMs that work in one way or another, but Vlad has betrayed his nation as a pyramid of drunk, disorderly, and bumbling thieves.

I'm more concerned about the MAGAts one town over than nuclear holocaust.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is nuke the abbreviation for nuclear; why did the c become a k. Just wondering
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: He's definitely rattling that saber. He's moving long range bombers towards Europe, but doing so in a way that is fully visible to satellites, and he keeps dunking his subs out of sight, but again, in a fashion that is kind of obvious, so that people will notice.

If you're gonna stab someone on the sneak, you don't keep showing them the knife. He is rumbling and threatening, because he KNOWS that everyone, including China and his neighbors know that the fearsome Russian war machine has lost some bearings and its gearing has thrown more than a few teeth. He can either try to scare folks with withholding gas supplies, which is only encouraging others to make up that shortfall, or threaten to blow up everything if he can't get someone to punch in the face. And with the UN rejecting the validity of the 'elections' in the areas that they've claimed, including the ones that Ukraine has already pushed back into, he is going to have a heck of a time claiming that Russian soil was invaded. He WANTS to unleash tactical nukes, because his conventional military is getting its ass kicked.


Have you considered the possibility that they are doing their best to strategically position things and that they just aren't very good at it?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear Vlad,


Caddyshack - Well? We're Waiting
Youtube Z0YIJQ1jgEI


- A GenX'r
 
MindStalker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Why is nuke the abbreviation for nuclear; why did the c become a k. Just wondering


I think Nuce is pronounce Noose.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council said: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War 3".

If Ukraine chooses its own alliances, we will destroy the world.  How does any tankie or Elon justify this?


Hey; Steven Segal is on their side!  You just know that the movie is going to be Epic!

/s
 
stevecore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He thinks he could fight a world war? He can't even handle one country that was completely outmatched and equipped.  And the entire UN aside from 5 other shiatty countries just voted against their annexation.  I don't think he thought this through
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Why is nuke the abbreviation for nuclear; why did the c become a k. Just wondering


I'm not a linguist, but if the Fark comments section has taught me anything its that lack of expertise in any subject shouldn't stop anyone from thinking they know something.

N-U-C would be pronounced with the short U sound like "tuck", "buck" or, well,...

N-U-C-E looks like it should be pronounced with a long double O like "moose" like in the word "duce".
 
db2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: barefoot2008: Why is nuke the abbreviation for nuclear; why did the c become a k. Just wondering

I'm not a linguist, but if the Fark comments section has taught me anything its that lack of expertise in any subject shouldn't stop anyone from thinking they know something.

N-U-C would be pronounced with the short U sound like "tuck", "buck" or, well,...

N-U-C-E looks like it should be pronounced with a long double O like "moose" like in the word "duce".


That's why I go with "nooc".
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevecore: He thinks he could fight a world war? He can't even handle one country that was completely outmatched and equipped.  And the entire UN aside from 5 other shiatty countries just voted against their annexation.  I don't think he thought this through


I think that's what really undercuts this threat. If it was just "I'm gonna nuke people and won't care about the consequences" it would be credible. But "I'm going to nuke people and if you try to retaliate I'm going to start WWIII" makes it sound like he knows he isn't going to have to follow through and is just trying to rally people at home.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 1 minute ago  

barefoot2008: Why is nuke the abbreviation for nuclear; why did the c become a k. Just wondering


C is a confusing letter, they used the phonetic K, they didn't want people pronouncing it like Noose or Noo-chay.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.