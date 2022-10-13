 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AccuWeather)   No big deal, just that climate change and extreme drought have dried up the Mississippi River so much that ships can't navigate it safely. Oh what a day, what a lovely day   (accuweather.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 4:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My dad subscribes to this really farking dumb idea that you could pump water from the Mississippi River into the colorado river to fix drought, glad to know this was a dumb idea for multiple reasons.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Witness me, I shall ride to Valhalla, shiny and chrome

/well not me, but my son will have to deal with this shiat
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: My dad subscribes to this really farking dumb idea that you could pump water from the Mississippi River into the colorado river to fix drought, glad to know this was a dumb idea for multiple reasons.


Ding
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: My dad subscribes to this really farking dumb idea that you could pump water from the Mississippi River into the colorado river to fix drought, glad to know this was a dumb idea for multiple reasons.


Exactly. Now pipe it back.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They sell water at the grocery store. Just go buy water like the rest of us do.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: They sell water at the grocery store. Just go buy water like the rest of us do.


A lot of people live along the Mississippi River, just get them all to run their garden hoses to the riverbank and let's fill 'er up.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeez, just because the climate has changed doesn't mean it's climate change.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was just visiting my folks in St. Paul - they live in Lowertown, just up from the river - there's a steadily accumulating traffic jam of barges there, waiting for there to be enough water to go downriver. It's weird.
 
adamatari
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My only question is how much finding out we need before farking around stops happening. Rivers running dry seems not to be enough to call it a "climate emergency"...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only we had some means of conveying tens of thousands of tons of freight at a time from one side of the country to the other. Maybe something consistent, on rails. A road of sorts.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WalkingCarpet: Witness me, I shall ride to Valhalla, shiny and chrome



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So what products are we going to run out of this time?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.