I've said it before, Nyquil is not a valid parenting substitute
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe not valid, but certainly effective. That and tv raised my children.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chloral Hydrate however, is.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not the boss of me.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor man's Valium. I've a fear of flying. Fear of crashing really. NyQuil has flown me pleasantly around the planet several times.

I wouldn't give it to kids though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's still OK as a chicken marinade?
 
tnpir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Capital N, small y...

BIG F*CKIN' Q!!!!
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
NyQuil and Alcohol, not a good combo. Been there
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
-"Mommy, what's NyQuil?"
-"Well, honey.  Sometimes, mommy and daddy need a little break from you little sh*ts, and the attic is too hot this time of year....."
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, you monsters! How dare you use Big Pharma products to make your hellspawn bearable?

You're supposed to use liquor like your grandparents did. A bit of whiskey will shut the little brats right up.

/s
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pasco. For people who are too poor to live in Tampa.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We love you, you giant f*cking Q!

I'm high as a kite and my teeth are green!
 
