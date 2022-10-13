 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Watauga Social Lounge Poker Club raided in middle of $100k tournament because poker is illegal in Texas   (pokernews.com)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did they hold 'em?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They did not know when to run.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Freedom
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So an illegal gambling operation was opened 10 months ago and was attended by the mayor at the ribbon cutting, and was raided now?

And this apparently isn't rare, and there are lots of poker clubs in Texas that just openly flout the law until the wrong person gets pissed off for some reason?

Am I understanding this correctly? Because WTF?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

How do you know it's illegal? And no, "police say" isn't a valid proof
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had my first court appearance in Wutagua. Got caught by the local police after curfew. Got the ticket dismissed, but seriously, fark that place.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can we get a list of the arrestees?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

From a linked article: "In the state of Texas, gambling is illegal, but there is a loophole in Texas Penal Code 47.04, which permits poker clubs to operate so long as there is no "economic benefit other than personal winnings" received from the games. One way to ensure a poker business in the Lone Star State is operating illegally is to take rake out of cash game pots. Thus, rooms across the state operate as social clubs and make their money by charging membership and seat fees instead of collecting rake. Still, there are lawmakers in Texas who argue that card rooms such as Texas Card House, which operates four poker clubs across the state, are receiving an "economic benefit" even if rake isn't part of the business model."

So it's kind of like the pot dispensaries here in DC. You're not allowed to sell marijuana, but you are allowed to give away small quantities, so the dispensaries sell you a $40 T-shirt with a "free gift." Nobody thinks it's a real defense, but the city also doesn't actually want to enforce the law, so nobody cares.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sounds like it's going to be up to a jury to decide if it is illegal or not.

Isn't it pesky when interpretations get in the way of the nanny state of Texas
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it stands, poker social clubs operate throughout Texas and are subject to primarily city and county authorities. Most law enforcement seems to accept the rooms without much resistance, but raids in certain jurisdictions have occurred.

Unequal enforcement of the law. How unusual.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas, land of freedom from government oversight as long as you agree with the puritanical beliefs enshrined into law.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

In Japan, where gambling is usually illegal, Pachinko parlors allow gamblers to win non-cash prizes, which winners go to a separate but associated location to sell for cash.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wait...curfew??


Poker clubs, and the occasional raids that accompany them, have been in a thing in Tx for literally decades. Not sure why this particular one is making the news, other than maybe having a little more notoriety than some others. And it's not like gambling being illegal is an inconvenience unique to Texas.

At any rate, Watauga is a 1 hour shot up I-35 to Winstar, which I suspect is as liberal with donations to law enforcement in DFW as they are with their billboard advertising spending. So this one was only a matter of time.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were incredibly stupid, everyone.  If there was a native Texan in the bunch I can't believe he didn't mention at some point that this is probably, surely, definitely, the kind of thing you can't do.

No one involved here needed criminal charges or their fingerprints taken downtown.  That's as powerdumb as trying to pull this off.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So what they are saying is gambling is legal...FOR A PRICE.. You either pay off someone to keep
looking the other way, or they come in and close the place down for vague technicalities in the law
wording...Well that doesn't sound AT ALL like legal mafia level extortion...

It's a good thing that Big Gub'ment isn't prying into peoples lives and finances and holding them down
from their freedums...

/I would bet you if Texas had more open minded legislature, things like gambling wouldn't be a problem.
// because the people that scream about "Freedums!" are more about telling others what those are
/// of a kind
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh you know, I didn't realize at first this was just a poker club.  That's already a lot like running a head shop quite some time ago, but come on, guys, seizing cash and milking more out of the players and attendants?

Also we have a terrible state government, if you want to talk more about the place...
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm all in.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Talk about a flop.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Texas: It's 1850 everyday
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mayor attends opening, then cops raid it?

Perhaps the chief didn't get his cut...
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm going to splash the pot.

Fark user image
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's not the GIF I would choose to match that phrase, but OK
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thepokermindset.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet it's illegal rake they got shut down for. Or more likely failure of the organisers to "sell" enough "tickets" to the ""Peace" Officers' "Annual Ball"" as part of their "goodwill" with law enforcement.

If it's a rake issue, it's the same as here in SA. Public and private poker tournaments (and even private cash games) can be played perfectly legally, as long as there's a 100% return of entry fees or rebuys to players.

So, organisers go to pubs, hold a tournament to attract people, and get paid by the pub based on the number of drinks and meals bought by players. They then don't need a rake, pubs get additional people in, etc.

Though it's difficult, most poker players around here are farking stingy, miserable assholes who rarely buy anything. There have been times where I've sat through a four hour tournament and I'm the only one with anything but water in front of me. Not even a soft drink or token glass of booze. Half of them claim it's because they don't want alcohol to impact their game. Seriously, it's like a $15 buy in, and half the people here are already stoned off their nut and the other have no idea what they're doing You don't need *THAT* much of an edge you can't have one beer.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Years ago, I was offered a lucrative job running one of these 'social clubs' down in the Houston, TX area.

Combine the oppressive heat, relocating 2250 miles, and that crap like this made it an (almost) easy decision.

Throw in that I don't speak Spanish and don't sound like I'm from those parts...

/Took French in high school for the easy 'A'...
 
