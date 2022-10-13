 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   Almost two years after January 6th is a great time for a cop to be put on leave for helping plan and participated in... the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally   (nbcboston.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Ku Klux Klan, Woburn Police Department, Officer John Donnelly, white nationalist rally, direct opposition, Police Chief Robert Rufo, allegations of inappropriate conduct, core values of the Woburn Police Department  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 12:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Running out the clocks
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finish him.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, a Boston cop named Donnelly?

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this police department has top quality back ground checks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was placed on leave for getting caught
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What was said and done in Charlottesville is in direct opposition to the core values of the Woburn Police Department."

Their stated values or their actual values as determined by their actions?
 
Floki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...I will move to terminate Officer Donnelly if the investigation concludes that the allegations are accurate.

"Should this allegation be sustained, the Woburn Police Department will ask Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to decertify Officer Donnelly, ensuring he may no longer serve in law enforcement in Massachusetts."

He's FARKed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I see this police department has top quality back ground checks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/What you and I see as "massive glaring red flag", others put on top of the "good company fit" pile.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll stick my Jewish foot so far up your ass you will never replace it.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark these Nazi pricks.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.