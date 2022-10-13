 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Is there anything Ukrainian tractors *can't* do?   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

1078 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 10:17 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently they have super powers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated. Investing in helping them recover should pay off big time once you no longer need to worry about the idiot neighbors being a pain in their a-holes anymore.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is so awesome :D
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated.


There will be soooOOoooo many Hollywood movie franchises. I've already done a shirtload of coke and have written 17 screenplays for my "Tractor Force Five" franchise.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More reliable than the MBTA.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But can they see why kids love Cinnamon Toast Crunch?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated. Investing in helping them recover should pay off big time once you no longer need to worry about the idiot neighbors being a pain in their a-holes anymore.


Ukraine has the potential to be one of the strongest countries in the EU.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: But can they see why kids love Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, if I had a John Deere tractor I'd be looking to trade it in for one from Ukraine.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Think of the future commercials "Are our tractors tough enough for you??? Are you kidding?!?!"
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I'll be honest, if I had a John Deere tractor I'd be looking to trade it in for one from Ukraine.


We had a JD tractor from 1972 on the golf course and it was amazing.  Someone picked it up for free, and made a mint.  Tractors don't even have a frame, the whole engine-transmission-axle assy is the frame.

/the new one is 4wd, and pre-computer mostly so that's great
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scanman61: [Fark user image 425x428]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can Ukrainian tractors become the next Chuck Norris-type meme?

Only Ukranian tractors know how to tune a fish.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: scanman61: [Fark user image 425x428]

[Fark user image 850x507]


I didn't get that joke right away.  Took me a while because I'm not a perv.
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated.

There will be soooOOoooo many Hollywood movie franchises. I've already done a shirtload of coke and have written 17 screenplays for my "Tractor Force Five" franchise.


I'm looking forward to the inevitable Sabaton album.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Summoner101: scanman61: [Fark user image 425x428]

[Fark user image 850x507]

I didn't get that joke right away.  Took me a while because I'm not a perv.


Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated.

There will be soooOOoooo many Hollywood movie franchises. I've already done a shirtload of coke and have written 17 screenplays for my "Tractor Force Five" franchise.


Who's in the pilot?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can they bring a dead hooker back to life? Asking for a friend. Need help, soonish.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: fragMasterFlash: Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated. Investing in helping them recover should pay off big time once you no longer need to worry about the idiot neighbors being a pain in their a-holes anymore.

Ukraine has the potential to be one of the strongest countries in the EU.


I remember people suggesting buying iraqi currency during the early parts of the iraq war in hopes after being rebuilt it would skyrocket in value. I wonder if that logic would hold true however with Ukrainian currency. If I had more money to play with I would invest in some now.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: Ukraine is going to hold such a completely different place on the world stage once the orcs have been completely defeated.

There will be soooOOoooo many Hollywood movie franchises. I've already done a shirtload of coke and have written 17 screenplays for my "Tractor Force Five" franchise.

Who's in the pilot?


Mia Wallace. Her grandfather was this old Vaudville performer and she tells one of his old jokes every episode.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.