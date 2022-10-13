 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Realtor: I'll add this string of Edison lights to the entrance to bring this place warmth and charm. Perfect   (zillow.com) divider line
79
    More: Weird, Heat, Rooms, Modern Fremont Loft, Water heating, District heating, Plumbing, square foot lot, radiant heat  
•       •       •

2375 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 9:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.


You'd probably want to do a bit of remodeling to do stuff like convert one of the rooms to a bedroom and either put down some sort of flooring, or at the very least some large rugs.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why random ladders hanging down from above?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF? It's like a 2-storey bat house added on with some shipping containers
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a $30,000 metal building you get out of the back of a magazine.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Why random ladders hanging down from above?


It's the sport chase phase of the hunting and killing randos you meet at the library portion of the property.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a secret lair for mercenaries and D-list superheroes.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fallout style. I like it, add a Workbench and a Power Armor Stand.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image image 850x566]


The entire property reeks of toxic masculinity.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image 850x566]


to the ceiling, duh.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the cage monkeys would live in at a zoo.

A really lousy zoo.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?


This is not my beautiful house. This is not my beautiful wife. Am I right? Am I wrong? My god, what have I done?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's definitely the price I would expect in Fremont.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know what the ugly-ass trend of houses and businesses turning black is called? All the houses in my neighborhood are being painted near-black. It's hideous and ubiquitous. The farking Inta Juice went from cheerful to gloomy overnight.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

The entire property reeks of toxic masculinity.


Agreed...where is the kitchen?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.


You'll pay no less than $6,999.999?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect for the neighborhood and the zombies in it.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 700K? And you get a whole 2 suspended ladders in the living room AND a corrugated tin laundry room?!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Does anyone know what the ugly-ass trend of houses and businesses turning black is called? All the houses in my neighborhood are being painted near-black. It's hideous and ubiquitous. The farking Inta Juice went from cheerful to gloomy overnight.


Remember those goth and goth-adjacent people in high school? They bought houses.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: That's definitely the price I would expect in Fremont.


I saw the the address included "North" in Seattle and sarcastically was like, "I'll bet this is $800k."  I wasn't far off.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted to live in a shipping container I'd buy a really nice mobile home for $10,000.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image 850x566]

to the ceiling, duh.


The ceiling doubles as a dance floor.

Lionel Richie - Dancing On The Ceiling
Youtube ovo6zwv6DX4
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: GardenWeasel: Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

The entire property reeks of toxic masculinity.

Agreed...where is the kitchen?


Where's a bedroom?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Only 700K? And you get a whole 2 suspended ladders in the living room AND a corrugated tin laundry room?!


You're not buying the house.  You're buying the land.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: GardenWeasel: Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

The entire property reeks of toxic masculinity.

Agreed...where is the kitchen?


The house has no rooms period except for that giant ladder room and the tiny bathroom that just has a toilet in it. Not sure where you would even build bedrooms judging by the other pics. And they want $700,000 for this?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.


Why would you want to pay 10x as much as the asking price?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: That's definitely the price I would expect in Fremont.


Apart from the Ballard zip code?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a house. That's a level from Burger Time.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: feckingmorons: I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.

Why would you want to pay 10x as much as the asking price?


Moving the price, relative to the decimal point, which is stationary.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would make a nice dungeon....if you're into that sort of thing.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does have a homemade HDPE 50 gallon rain barrel which would be handy during Seattle's dry season.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Hyjamon: GardenWeasel: Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

The entire property reeks of toxic masculinity.

Agreed...where is the kitchen?

Where's a bedroom?


I am thinking this is a AirBnB situation for "independent artists who need a studio for only a few fans"

All the wooden slats would be nice to mount lighting too? and there seems to be a cut out in the wall above the bathroom platform.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has a closed government facility vibe about it
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: feckingmorons: I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.

You'll pay no less than $6,999.999?


Uh....moving the decimal to the rightincrease asking asking price tenfold. Both ya'll are morans.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll ask my brother to swing by and take a look at this "house"...he lives in Shoreline.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The house has no rooms period except for that giant ladder room and the tiny bathroom that just has a toilet in it. Not sure where you would even build bedrooms judging by the other pics. And they want $700,000 for this?


Yea, was wondering about the HVAC for the "rooms" attached to the "ladder" room.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a few people would like the place but not at that price.  They are street performers.  Two of them converted warehouses into a studios with living quarters. One of them does chainsaw juggling on a unicycle and has a number of freak show world records.  Wondering into their place and seeing ladders bolted to the roof wouldn't phase his friends at all.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, a house for robots with penises??
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First impression from subby I was thinking of the ladders hung horizontally to hang art or plants from

balconygardenweb-lhnfx0beomqvnhspx.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Hyjamon: GardenWeasel: Walker: What are the ladders for? Where do the ladders go?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Splinters in your bare feet. That's all I can think about. Also why are these in a shipping container?
[Fark user image image 850x566]

The entire property reeks of toxic masculinity.

Agreed...where is the kitchen?

Where's a bedroom?


Then why did they have to erect this pile of crap on it? They're building hideous monstrosities just like this all over the Seattle and Kirkland area and getting big bucks for them. I hate this trend with the heat of a thousand suns.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: What is this, a house for robots with penises??


That's a good description of the tech bro who will buy this.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: It does have a homemade HDPE 50 gallon rain barrel which would be handy during Seattle's dry season.


July 15-16?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: ace in your face: That's definitely the price I would expect in Fremont.

Apart from the Ballard zip code?


43rd and 5th is right in the heart of Frelard.  It has always been a weird in-between neighborhood, with huge expensive houses and run down crack houses just a block from each other.  And now it's weird in a whole new way.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shryke: Mad_Radhu: feckingmorons: I could easily live in that, but they need to move the price one decimal place to the right.

You'll pay no less than $6,999.999?

Uh....moving the decimal to the rightincrease asking asking price tenfold. Both ya'll are morans.


Aside from misremembering the exact price when typing it out, how is my math wrong?

$699,950 * 10 = $6,999,500.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They want $700k for an unfinished home in Freelard? Good luck with that.

/sub-divide it into studio rentals
//target UDub students as renters
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
?????? It's a grow room(s)
 
farkmedown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That front door looks like a huge water incursion risk.

That place isn't worth even $70K.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DM for an appointment to have Warmth, my bulldozer, and Charm, my dump truck, travel over to Seattle.

/we pronounce Charm, 'Sharm'
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.