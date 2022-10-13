 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Anne Frank not impressed   (jalopnik.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What does this have to do with Anne Frank?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My blind grandmother was so inspired that she decided to drive my car.  Fark you, lady.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: What does this have to do with Anne Frank?


Subby has confused her with the famous aviatrix, Amelia Earhart. Natural mistake
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: feckingmorons: What does this have to do with Anne Frank?

Subby has confused her with the famous aviatrix, Amelia Earhart. Natural mistake


Amelia Earnhardt, her plane was number 88.
The Nazis shot her down once they figured out she wasn't Hitler.
She would have survived, but she banked right
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, quit making jokes!

I'm a blind train operator. I got my job after Windows 98 was released after years of applying.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: What does this have to do with Anne Frank?


Because of their shared love of radiological science and the study of primates.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: feckingmorons: What does this have to do with Anne Frank?

Because of their shared love of radiological science and the study of primates.


To think she wouldn't have finished school if she had given up her bus seat that day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this joke again.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Blind Woman Flies Across the U.S. to Inspire Kids in the Same Condition"

At least, that's what they told her.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blind Woman Flies Across the U.S. to Inspire Kids in the Same Condition

If kids are already flying across the country I don't think a blind woman is going to inspire them too much.
 
drayno76
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NSFW: Source of the joke, again, for those who weren't there.

Clerks 2: Anne Frank reference is 1m50s in, joke setup takes all 2 minutes.

Crippy Boy
Youtube TGpV6D_8rIo
 
jerryskid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another bullshiat stunt, required someone sighted to help. Ring me when a blind person flies and lands without a co-pilot.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was she In the Aeroplane Over the Sea?
 
jaytkay [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Another bullshiat stunt, required someone sighted to help. Ring me when a blind person flies and lands without a co-pilot.


They're always looking to get away with things. But not on your watch. You're onto the sneaky weasels.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yea but can she play pinball?
 
Floki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Blind Woman Flies Across the U.S. to Inspire Kids in the Same Condition"

At least, that's what they told her.


Everyone has their dreams....
Tracy Jordan Goes to Space | 30 Rock
Youtube Gns1wFcQnbc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Another bullshiat stunt, required someone sighted to help. Ring me when a blind person flies and lands without a co-pilot.


That's not even that impressive.  Anyone can land a plane. In fact, you don't really have an option to not land.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yea but can she play pinball?


No, she shot a man in Reno just to watch him die.

Puddles Pity Party - Folsom Wizard - 11/12/2018 - Paste Studios - New York, NY
Youtube njcht-aztAo
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.