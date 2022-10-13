 Skip to content
(WRAL) Reset the clock... greenway edition. Off duty cop killed, others hurt. Suspect in custody
    News, North Carolina, Wake County, North Carolina, New Bern Avenue, Police  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New details.  Multiple people have been killed.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently there's still just one suspect?

Police have established a perimeter at the hospital that has been receiving all the victims.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galaxie500: Apparently there's still just one suspect?

Police have established a perimeter at the hospital that has been receiving all the victims.


The suspect is a teenager.  Just heard it on the news.  He is wearing camouflage pants.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend-of-a-friend is a first responder on scene. They're saying it's ugly.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Suspect in custody. So he's white?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oy got imnhimmel
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
please Jesus just tell me that the guns are okay
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Killed a cop? That's an automatic death penalty
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
we need that freedom what with Christmas coming up and all
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
domestic murder/suicide that got interrupted?

Also, meh, a cop died.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Suspect in custody. So he's white?


I'm pretty sure once you start shooting cops, any white privileges you have are revoked.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hugram: Galaxie500: Apparently there's still just one suspect?

Police have established a perimeter at the hospital that has been receiving all the victims.

The suspect is a teenager.  Just heard it on the news.  He is wearing camouflage pants.


Alex Jones acolyte?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about the guns.. are the guns ok??
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Freedom has been served folks, rejoice in it, smear the blood all over your face and twirl, TWIRL, TWIIIIRL!
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Update is that suspect is "contained" but not in custody.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage."

Camouflage fail.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry for the actual people who got shot
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Supposedly they drove a BearCat into the barn and they still don't have him??
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As of 20 minutes ago the suspect is NOT in custody.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage."

Camouflage fail.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Off duty cop killed by On duty criminal"
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hugram: Galaxie500: Apparently there's still just one suspect?

Police have established a perimeter at the hospital that has been receiving all the victims.

The suspect is a teenager.  Just heard it on the news.  He is wearing camouflage pants.


And Axe body spray
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not in custody but apparently the police think they have him "contained" in a barn.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
4 injured at hospital. But reports are multiple people were killed.
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A cop died?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Not in custody but apparently the police think they have him "contained" in a barn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
John Wilkes Booth?
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a couple miles from my house
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Suspect in a barn surrounded by police? He's going to team up with a kid and a Model T, and he's going to R-U-N-N-O-F-T!
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hugram: Galaxie500: Apparently there's still just one suspect?

Police have established a perimeter at the hospital that has been receiving all the victims.

The suspect is a teenager.  Just heard it on the news.  He is wearing camouflage pants.


Oh cool - somebody gave another kid a machine gun.
We were just talking about that earlier today.
Not a machine gun? Well, to be thoroughly sure, my technical inaccuracy will be sternly corrected!
We don't allow no calling clips magazines here on Fark!!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: This is a couple miles from my house


You did it, didn't you?
 
hereinNC
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
5 killed on the Neuse River Greenway

Suspect is Contained in a residence.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
5 confirmed dead according to Raleigh Mayor on live press conference just now.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're trying to have a press conference now, but the fire department is in the process of deploying with horns and sirens blasting.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Raleigh mayor is holding a press conference, sirens blaring in the background.  Said a suspect is "contained" in a residence.  So, still not in custody but at least not at large.  5 dead.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: geocacherphil: This is a couple miles from my house

You did it, didn't you?


Nope,butgkt yelled at the cops trying to walk my dog.  5 dead, including a cop, 4 hit, including another cop, according to the mayor live right now.  Chopper still overhead
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Got my doctorate last year studying mass shootings.
Currently writing a book about mass shootings.

Multiple happen in this country every day. Only occasionally do they make the news.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Got my doctorate last year studying mass shootings.
Currently writing a book about mass shootings.

Multiple happen in this country every day. Only occasionally do they make the news.


Land of the free.
Home of the dead.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have ridden my bike on that greenway for years.  It is a beautiful greenway, which is 34 miles long, and according to the news, this guy started shooting people on the greenway before he went into the nearby neighborhood.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, fark it, I'll bet $5 that the dead ex-cop is the one that murdered all those people and the camo-kid with a shotgun was actually just coming back from shooting at the range when he started getting chased by the responding cops.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Got my doctorate last year studying mass shootings.
Currently writing a book about mass shootings.

Multiple happen in this country every day. Only occasionally do they make the news.


How do you get a doctorate in mass shootings? By living in the US?
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
5 dead confirmed.  Suspect is "contained" in a residence.  Whatever that means.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This bloodlust for dead cops is a little unseemly.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This bloodlust for dead cops is a little unseemly.


I'm surprised there are enough of us for bloodless to even be an issue.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This bloodlust for dead cops is a little unseemly.


Well cops sure seem to be lusting to shed our blood and/or lusting to cover up the shedding of our blood.

I've been told that turnabout is fair play.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: domestic murder/suicide that got interrupted?

Also, meh, a cop died.


One less pig.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hugram: I have ridden my bike on that greenway for years.  It is a beautiful greenway, which is 34 miles long, and according to the news, this guy started shooting people on the greenway before he went into the nearby neighborhood.


I walk and ride it all the time.   Not the section he was on, but further north and west.

A terrible and despicable act.    I can't imagine what the hell anyone could be thinking of in doing something like that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nina9: Hankie Fest: Got my doctorate last year studying mass shootings.
Currently writing a book about mass shootings.

Multiple happen in this country every day. Only occasionally do they make the news.

How do you get a doctorate in mass shootings? By living in the US?


...sociology...public health...first two that come to mind.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
any relation to the big state fair promoted on Fox News tonight?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: Karma Chameleon: Suspect in custody. So he's white?

I'm pretty sure once you start shooting cops, any white privileges you have are revoked.


https://apnews.com/article/5c4421c5272991eec91acfd8857b993f
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.