 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Denver pumpkins are looking to party this Halloween   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP Office of Field Operations, EAGLE PASS, port of entry, Border Protection, news release, passenger of the vehicle, frontline CBP officers  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jimkeefe.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they don't have to score a touchdown
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tell me more about these Colorado meth condoms.....
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how all the pumpkins in my neighborhood get filled with condoms this time of year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liquid meth? WTF is that?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't this happen to me. Fml
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Liquid meth? WTF is that?


I'm guessing solid meth mixed with a solvent.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you understand? Drug cartels are putting drugs into your children's Halloween decorations!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: That's not how all the pumpkins in my neighborhood get filled with condoms this time of year.


We call them Jackin'o'lanterns.
 
pacified
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Happened in Texas, but go off subby
 
Rosyna
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't worry about drugs in Halloween candy this year. Prepare for drugs in Halloween fruits instead.
 
drayno76
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Liquid meth? WTF is that?


I googled it and was generally dissatisfied with the answer.  The article I read from a recovery center said that it could 1) diluted in water for smuggling and/or ingestion or 2) dissolved in a solvent for later recovery.  Then it alluded to injection based meth and kind of went rambling around the topic. 

Then I found a news article talking mostly about it being smuggled in a solvent carrier for later extraction. 

So... yeah media circus of nonsense.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It looks like they were found in Texas.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.