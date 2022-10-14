 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Weird: Thieves steal $1000 worth of baked goods from honor system farm stand. Weirder: Woman unloads stolen goods on local church after clearing it with local police. Fark: Thief responds on facebook saying she venmo'd $100 and left an IOU   (wfmz.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, Baking, Hausman's Fruit Farm, public transaction, family-run farm, Catasauqua Police Chief Douglas Kish, Justin Hausman  
the_peddler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well isn't that nice.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A public transaction on Venmo shows a woman by the same name sent $100 to Hausman's early Thursday morning

Venmo transactions are public??
/Never used it.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like.

"I'm sorry other people think I'm wrong," she said.
I was only joking
I'm sorry you were offended by what I said
"Whoever hacked into our account meant to divide. Let's not give them that satisfaction."
Apologies for my possible misinterpretation
spokeswoman called to say that she had misspoken when initially describing the timeline:
I was just being facetious
It was supposed to be private.
The tweet was unauthorized.
It's not what it looked like.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so steal $1000 of goods on an honor system, then talks to cops and then unloads them on a church and pays original baker $100?

that all sounds like nobody wins.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thieves steal food to donate to other thieves.
 
