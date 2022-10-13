 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Cops seeking clown brandishing samurai sword
22
    Weird  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the case!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TL:DR, why did the cops have samurai swords? I mean I know people don't like clowns but Seems a little extreme
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's not holding the sword correctly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anfrind: He's not holding the sword correctly.


Methinks proper sword-handling technique is waaaay down this guy's priority list.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somehow, I'm not afraid

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: anfrind: He's not holding the sword correctly.

Methinks proper sword-handling technique is waaaay down this guy's priority list.


If there had been a good guy with a sword at that store, he would have regretted that.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ninja cops or pirate cops? This is important.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Slappy Longballs: Somehow, I'm not afraid

[ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Rent free
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think this fellow seriously studied the blade
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wil looks like shiat.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You mean a Kitana?"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Slappy Longballs: Somehow, I'm not afraid

[ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


It's a good thing there can be only one.

That's more than enough as is.

/where the fark is the Kurgan when you need him?
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anfrind: He's not holding the sword correctly.


Maybe he was learning the clown when he should have been learning the sword.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Slappy Longballs: Somehow, I'm not afraid

[ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]

Rent free


Just making a simple joke. Funny how you went there, so who's actually accruing rent do you think?
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anfrind: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: anfrind: He's not holding the sword correctly.

Methinks proper sword-handling technique is waaaay down this guy's priority list.

If there had been a good guy with a sword at that store, he would have regretted that.


I once worked for a guy who informed me he was taking a martial arts class. I asked why. He was 6'8" and we'll over 300lb, I assumed that he was rarely challenged to brawls. He said it was a discipline involving swords. It was for exercise rather than self defense. The only practical application of his training would be if he were attacked by someone with sword and he had sword at his disposal.
This was his moment.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Swords seem to have become popular with clowns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: anfrind: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: anfrind: He's not holding the sword correctly.

Methinks proper sword-handling technique is waaaay down this guy's priority list.

If there had been a good guy with a sword at that store, he would have regretted that.

I once worked for a guy who informed me he was taking a martial arts class. I asked why. He was 6'8" and we'll over 300lb, I assumed that he was rarely challenged to brawls. He said it was a discipline involving swords. It was for exercise rather than self defense. The only practical application of his training would be if he were attacked by someone with sword and he had sword at his disposal.
This was his moment.


I was on a date and we got mugged, well, there was an attempt.
I had a rolled up newspaper, and in 17 seconds had the guy running off without his cute knife or his wallet.
She says, "I thought you stopped studying martial arts"
I said, "You stopped studying accounting in 1980, and you've been a bookkeeper for 32 years now"
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay, fine, it was me.

I was the only person to ever purchase Kabuki Warriors for the original Xbox and have fun with it, and it had an influence on my life and, as you all can see now, negative repercussions.  I need therapy, rehab, and a book deal with a potential film based upon said book.
 
