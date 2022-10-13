 Skip to content
(Guardian)   If you ever wanted to have someone cut open your coin purse while barrelling down the highway, then you're in luck. The Mobile Vasectomy Clinic is giving away free snips   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poifect!


//not the same, I know
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bag of frozen peas still on your own dime
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thatsmyfetish.gif
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free? Dang it, I just paid mine off... I was really concerned about what they would do if I didn't pay them.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These vasectomy threads always remind me to check on the status of Vasalgel

Nope, still no progress.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure you pick the correct cart

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone has been sitting on that name for a long, long time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me think of one thing

uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Someone has been sitting on that name for a long, long time.


His toasted walnut food truck business failed.
 
goatharper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Best thing I ever did. Army doc handed me a scrip for codeine, asked "Do you like beer? Have your wife pick up a 6-pack on the way home. Drink five and stick one between your legs."

There's really nothing to it.
 
gyorg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

keldaria: Free? Dang it, I just paid mine off... I was really concerned about what they would do if I didn't pay them.


Lol. I thought the same thing. I paid a couple grand.
 
gyorg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goatharper: Best thing I ever did. Army doc handed me a scrip for codeine, asked "Do you like beer? Have your wife pick up a 6-pack on the way home. Drink five and stick one between your legs."

There's really nothing to it.


Yep. Easiest surgery ever. My wife didn't even both pamperng me.

She's a nurse so she came to watch the procedure beside the Dr and his nurse.

(I wore nose headphones and watched twitch. I don't wanna know the details.)
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Legit, or Oklahoma man working out of an old Winnebago?
 
