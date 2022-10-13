 Skip to content
(Twitter)   News: Ukraine shoots down 4 Russian helicopters in 20 minutes. WTF News: Russian helicopters have ejection seats   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Um... I hope they eject sideways...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


That's exactly my first thought as well
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

That's exactly my first thought as well


Things pop off. Other things are then safe.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


I don't.

FARK Russians.
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
between 8.40am and 8.58am

What a way to start your day.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KA 52 Ejection
Youtube a1kr651en7g
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to this robot, the ejection system starts by blowing off the rotor blades before the ejector seats are launched.
How does the Ka 52 Ejection system work? Why is China concerned about the #Ka52 being shot down?
Youtube z4MgXaKGd6U
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.


Assuming things have bern maintained, otherwise it's food processor time.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did nobody see Goldeneye??
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.


Well, that's what's supposed to happen. Let's just hope Alexi didn't pawn off the explosive bolts for some vodka again.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.


Tail rotor too?  If not, hope the ejector clears you out of the way quick :)
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


They use explosive bolts in the rotors before ejection.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


There are supposed to be explosive bolts or something that detach the rotor blades above the pilots, then the pilots have ejection seats.

No idea if those systems have been properly maintained, or stripped off and sold for vodka money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldRod: dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.

Tail rotor too?  If not, hope the ejector clears you out of the way quick :)


That helicopter doesn't have a tail rotor. It has two opposing main rotors.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.


Damn
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


There's an explosive vodka delivery system that gets the pilots drunk before they pass through the blades so that they don't have to be scared.

No idea if their nuts get stripped off though.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Years ago I was playing Battlefield 1942 with the Modern Warfare mod.  My friend and I were taking on a ton of bots.  We were both circling over a checkpoint, trying to take it, in our Apache helicopters.  In the mod if you had a bot chin gunner you were golden.  They were useless for most things but essentially 1 shot aim bots with the chin gun.  Anyway, I'd been taking fire for a while and my chopper was pretty beat up.  I was above my friend's chopper and my chin gunner decided my chopper was toast, so he bailed out, and right into the chin gun seat of my friend's chopper right underneath.  I assume he timed it perfectly to slip between the rotating blades.

I peeled off and when back to get my chopper fixed up, and my friend, now with a chin gunner, managed to secure the checkpoint.

Rotor blades are a lie.  As long as you believe they are not there you can ignore them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


They don't, but part of the ejection is also firing charges that separate the rotor blades, which (if the rotor is turning at a reasonable speed) fly out of the path of the seat before the seat is launched.

An earlier version had an armored plate to break the rotor as you went through....and it worked about as well as you'd think it didn't. The canopy appears to have detcord in it to shatter it before the ejection, since trying to detach the canopy means it hits the rotor hub and may be right above you when the seat fires. The British Harrier used a similar canopy-shatting detcord, you can see it as a line zig-zagging through part of the canopy.)

Ejecting to the side or downwards is likely to be fatal given how low combat helicopters tend to fly. Part of a "zero-zero" ejection seat is getting you high enough and far away enough that you can deploy a parachute and land safely, which means there's a rocket that basically flies you away from the aircraft. Point that downwards and it flies you right into the ground, plus you probably don't have the altitude you need for the parachute to deploy and slow you. Sideways gives you a little more altitude for the chute, but not much, upward ejection typically kicks you up a couple of thousand feet before seat separation and parachute deployment.

Unknown to me is if there's an issue with the rotor separation charges deciding to go off and detach a rotor in flight, which is bad.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
American ones do also, subby.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: American ones do also, subby.


Um... I hope they eject sideways...
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poor Hungry Joe.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.


So, why aren't we all calling them yeet seats?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Energetic bolts are expensive. NDT to make sure they are made properly and still in good condition at service intervals is also expensive. If these choppers were in russian inventory I wouldn't doubt that ejection system was non-functional. At least I hope they didn't work.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*Does a ejection*

oh hai guyz, we weren't shooting at you just a few minutes ago. That was someone else. Swearsies.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The real question is why does Vlad think anyone is afraid of his military....?
Yeesh.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The canopy appears to have detcord in it to shatter it before the ejection, since trying to detach the canopy means it hits the rotor hub and may be right above you when the seat fires.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Goooooose!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.


I'm not sure I'd be comfortable riding in a chopper where the blades might suddenly blow off if there's a short in the electrical system.

Especially an electrical system maintained by the Russian military.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Did nobody see Goldeneye??


Came here to make sure this is covered. We're all set here then?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.


That assumes the rotor units were actually installed and operational.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


I don't.

Straight up is fine with me...
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.


2 seconds is a long time when you're getting exploded...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: OldRod: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

That's exactly my first thought as well

Things pop off. Other things are then safe.


If.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...


No, they have a mechanism like on the Garand gun on a WWI airplane - you get fired out between the rotors.
(this may not be, strictly speaking, a true story).
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.


Assuming they maintain the equipment and don't end up like that missile that turned back on it's launcher.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

debug: OldRod: dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.

Tail rotor too?  If not, hope the ejector clears you out of the way quick :)

That helicopter doesn't have a tail rotor. It has two opposing main rotors.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

This.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x334]


That made me ejaculate out of my seat.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: dracos31: puffy999: Um... I hope they eject sideways...

Rotor ejects a second or two before the chairs.

2 seconds is a long time when you're getting exploded...


That's what I tell my wife.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: Kalashinator: Explosive bolts blow off the rotor blades before the pilots are yeeted out of the cockpit.

I'm not sure I'd be comfortable riding in a chopper where the blades might suddenly blow off if there's a short in the electrical system.

Especially an electrical system maintained by the Russian military.


Even with russian design they probably have interlocks on top of interlocks.  shiatty equipment that fails on a modern battlefield is one thing, but shiatty equipment that just randomly kills pilots on routine flights gets expensive.

If china can design bargain basement cars with airbags that don't randomly deploy while going 70mph, then russia can probably nail the exposive bolt issues.

...Probably.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
OkieDookie:

Assuming things have bern maintained

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
