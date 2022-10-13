 Skip to content
(Metro)   You've come into possession of a painting verified to be done by none other than Adolf Hitler himself. Do you a) keep it, or b) shred it?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dip it in acetone for 5 hours then let your dog take a healthy dump on it and smear it around.

Then shred it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SELL!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Put a GPS tracker and microphone in the frame then sell it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, they are going to profit off Adolph Hitler... that's cute.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Donate it to an appropriate history museum.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We should be able to separate the artist from the art.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Raffle the chance to shred it and all proceeds go to holocaust education ?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Personally I'd devise some sort of flamethrower to destroy the painting.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Donate it to an appropriate history museum.


Yes. This.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Put it in a museum next to photographs of the Holocaust, so future generations can see that he was a monumentally shiatty human being as well as a shiatty painter.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would keep it.
The sign on it would say:

"Follow your dreams.
Express yourself.
Unless you are Hitler."

And there would be a WW2 German pistol in a glass box under it, with a sign saying "In which case, make yourself famous by killing Hitler."
 
Bungles
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Generally, the "good guys" don't destroy historical artefacts. hiatler did.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I always thought he was a good egg

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: We should be able to separate the artist from the art.


But he turned murder into art

/
Ducks
//
I would definitely kill Hitler if I could time travel.
///
In the crib if I had to
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dryedmangoez.comView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size


Let's let the Hitler fans burn history, we would rather learn from it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: We should be able to separate the artist from the art.


Sincerely crafted art is a product of the inner psyche and subconscious mind of the artist that crafted it.  If you know the art, you know the artist.  If you approve the art, you approve the artist.

It should be analyzed and assessed for the mind of the artist that made it.  That way, if another would-be Fuhrer should come along, we will know that evil by the art it begets or appreciates.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Display it in a Dr. Oz campaign commercial.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carr genuinely
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: [reactiongifs.us image 575x246] [View Full Size image _x_]

Let's let the Hitler fans burn history, we would rather learn from it.



I was elected to burn, not to learn
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"paedophile Rolf Harris"

Is this the dude that made the recorder lessons audio tapes?
I learned to play Kookaburra sits in the old gum tree in grade 5 from him.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This was almost the plot of an episode of Justified. A guy was buying up all the authenticated Hitler paintings, burning them, and putting the ashes in jars on display cases so he could visit his work.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only way to do it.

German Swastika emblem is demolished at Zeppelinfeld in Nurnberg,Germany. HD Stock Footage
Youtube FTodK24KG6E
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Banksy-style shredder frame stunt *while* it's selling....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spiritplumber: [reactiongifs.us image 575x246]

Let's let the Hitler fans burn history, we would rather learn from it.


Yes, preferably a holocaust museum or an exhibit denoting the failed artist organizing the murder of millions... including children. Keep it out of the private market and make sure to upset the Nazis by pointing out he was a failure at everything.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shred it...

so I can sell the NFT BABY THIS THINGS GOIN LIVE WHO WANTS IN???
 
karl2025
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the one hand I think the value of a piece of art to society is or at least should be independent of the creator. Picasso was an asshole, but he created beautiful works of art which resonated with people at the time and today and have historic and artistic value outside of their creator. So even though Hitler is a much bigger asshole than Picasso, we should judge his artwork independently.

Fortunately, he was also a shiatty artist. His paintings are only noteworthy because they were done by him, so shredding them does no damage to society. Make it a fundraiser, raffle off tickets to who gets to shred it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  
paedophile Rolf Harris

Is he a paedophile because he was dating that girl who was sixteen going on seventeen?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

