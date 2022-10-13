 Skip to content
(Metro)   Machete beats flesh in this game of "Pub Roshambo." Bonus gore: it was still twitching afterward   (metro.co.uk) divider line
28
•       •       •

RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


....wanted for questioning.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the faces of the attackers blurred?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


did his hand grow back?

/season 8 can kiss my ass
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It happensh.....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities are fingering suspects, and will quickly knuckle down with the hard manual work to find these fiends. The chief constable was heard telling his officers, "Chop chop."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: Why are the faces of the attackers blurred?


They've not yet been proven guilty, as as a media outlet there's potential liability there.  Yes it seems stupid, but it's true.  If someone thinks they recognize a person from the article pics, and attacks/harasses them the media outlet is liable.  Cops can release that sort of thing, as it's their job and they're more or less immune to that sort of suit, especially as all their warnings/etc. say "If you see this person TELL US - don't do something bloody stupid yeah thanks."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Authorities are fingering suspects, and will quickly knuckle down with the hard manual work to find these fiends. The chief constable was heard telling his officers, "Chop chop."


They have digital evidence.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely neighborhood
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rochambeau... it's French
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden, crime is out of control in the UK and you have done nothing to help but raise gas prices and start a recession here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Handless body in topless bar?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: [upload.wikimedia.org image 387x258]

....wanted for questioning.


It won't let me embed this : https://youtu.be/bj7fgHCm9Nc
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA : "The pub, dubbed 'The Butcher's Arms' by locals, is in an area reportedly 'controlled' by the BBD gang".

The name has new meaning now.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Huddersfield's crime rate has soared to 136% when compared to the rest of the UK.

Simpsons S03E17-You Cannot Give 110%
Youtube mfcTcSbGMmo
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also... "Another man was slashed by his own machete as he tried to defend himself at the same pub after a gang armed with baseball bats launched an attack."
 
S10Calade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need a gang vs gang reality show. Give them like a 3 square block area blocked off from everything and whoever gets the most territory wins... the chance to go again.
I wanna see one of these UK gangs vs pretty much any south Chicago gang.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

S10Calade: We need a gang vs gang reality show. Give them like a 3 square block area blocked off from everything and whoever gets the most territory wins... the chance to go again.
I wanna see one of these UK gangs vs pretty much any south Chicago gang.


Chicago bangers scream a lot, then start shooting with their guns held sideways. Guns immediately jam. Remaining Brits hack them to death. Brits win.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

S10Calade: We need a gang vs gang reality show. Give them like a 3 square block area blocked off from everything and whoever gets the most territory wins... the chance to go again.
I wanna see one of these UK gangs vs pretty much any south Chicago gang.


South African gang. Ye gawds
 
S10Calade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: S10Calade: We need a gang vs gang reality show. Give them like a 3 square block area blocked off from everything and whoever gets the most territory wins... the chance to go again.
I wanna see one of these UK gangs vs pretty much any south Chicago gang.

South African gang. Ye gawds


I was starting off small and working my way up to like... I don't know... like the entirety of MS13
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: FTA : "The pub, dubbed 'The Butcher's Arms' by locals, is in an area reportedly 'controlled' by the BBD gang".

The name has new meaning now.


I'm starting to think that you are as dense as you come off as and it's not a stupid troll act.

FTFA: "It is not even the first machete attack to rock Huddersfield this year. In February, a 19-year-old's hand was almost sliced off by a knife as a nearby car was firebombed."

dub1
/dəb/
verb
past tense: dubbed; past participle: dubbed

1. give an unofficial name or nickname to (someone or something).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing we can do about knife attacks, says only country where it regularly happens.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 771x442]

did his hand grow back?

/season 8 can kiss my ass


The metal hand is for fighting. In the bedroom, Jamie swaps to Belladonna's Magic Hand by Doc Johnson.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Nothing we can do about knife attacks, says only country where it regularly happens.


Only country where it happens?
*tic* Snerk *giggle*
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.