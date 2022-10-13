 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   When your mom writing your name in your waistband just isn't enough   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the national Lampoon cover with the kid getting tattoos
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What tattoo artist did that bit of artwork?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What tattoo artist did that bit of artwork?


The mom's step-boyfriend
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They need to find the tattoo artist and charge them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The comments are amazing
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look, if you need to make sure your kid is identifiable at all times, just do it the normal way like any other keeper of living beings would do it: ear tags.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


They're probably going to beg you to get their ears pierced at some point anyways, so just tell them when they turn 12 they can take out your tag and put their own in there instead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile few if any teachers saw active shooter farks coming interesting
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oblig
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The comments went directly from illegal tattoo to body modification for transgender kids. Which, by the way, they cannot have that surgery at 10 years old. Of course, these are the same idiots that will swear that they know a guy that saw cat boxes provided at school for kids that identify as cats or some bullshiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Mine are cooler dude"
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

/don't worry, they're temporary
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: "Mine are cooler dude"
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x769]
/don't worry, they're temporary


Does it matter?
I'm, now, curious, what ink looks like as a child grows?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The comments went directly from illegal tattoo to body modification for transgender kids. Which, by the way, they cannot have that surgery at 10 years old. Of course, these are the same idiots that will swear that they know a guy that saw cat boxes provided at school for kids that identify as cats or some bullshiat.


Yeah, I don't think there's anywhere in the western world where it would even be possible to get reassignment surgery prior to adulthood.

Came in here to point out the comments and ask if this really the crowd y'all want to hang with just for a chance to laugh at funny criminals?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: BizarreMan: What tattoo artist did that bit of artwork?

The mom's step-boyfriend


The hell is a "step-boyfriend"? She's dating her stepbrother? She's dating her mom's boyfriend?

Is this a new porn hub genre?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Coolest mom ever!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What tattoo artist did that bit of artwork?


Some guy in their hotel room is who.  So no, not a reputable tattoo artist - some rando freelancing whatever.  So double good job mom - there are reasons that shiat needs to be licensed and take place under controlled conditions if you want to avoid nasty aftercare issues, or worse
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They need to find the tattoo artist and charge them.


TFA says they're a "person of interest".

// probably because calling them "someone we'd charge if only they were standing right in front of us" is too wordy
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While I think it's a terrible idea for a 10 year old to get a tattoo I'm not sure I think it rises to the level of take the kid away abuse.  (Assuming the kid wanted it, and it was done in a sanitary way.)  I mean, yes, it's more permanent than the earring piercings mom's give their little girls, but I'd put it pretty far down the list, well below things like not getting your kid their booster shots or, if religion was real, assigning their mortal soul to the wrong god.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm, now, curious, what ink looks like as a child grows?


Color (including black) is provided by globules of pigment trapped in the dermis. As the dermis expands, the globules travel further apart, becoming less dense. The result would be a tattoo that grows proportionately but looks much more faded than a similarly aged tattoo on an adult.

That being said - I am a tattoo aficionado and for the love of all that is good: don't tattoo minors!

(I'm going to try to convince my kids to not get inked until they're at least 25 -- wish me luck)
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB: I was once at a casino with my wife, her sister, and my 9 year old niece. Wife turns to me and says "Sister and I are going to go gamble, so you watch niece, kthxbai" and off they went.

I'm not into gambling so I didn't mind, but it was still kind of a dick move. So when I took niece to the kid's arcade and saw a henna tattoo artist, an evil thought occurred. I told her "I want your mom to say that when she left you alone with me, I got you tattooed". Niece picked out a henna design she liked, I paid, tattoo was painted on, and life was good.

When wife and sister-in-law saw niece's tattoo, they were mega jealous and had to go get their own. /CSB
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 300x168]


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Writing your name in the collar/waistband. That was never a thing that was done in my childhood, even went I went to summer camps. I was just reminded to keep track of my own stuff.

Also, mom is a farking idiot, charge her and the tattoo artist.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: "Mine are cooler dude"
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x769]
/don't worry, they're temporary


Also - the artist there is airbrushing kids at a Children's Hospital as a charity event. It's awesome in every way. :)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: waxbeans: I'm, now, curious, what ink looks like as a child grows?

Color (including black) is provided by globules of pigment trapped in the dermis. As the dermis expands, the globules travel further apart, becoming less dense. The result would be a tattoo that grows proportionately but looks much more faded than a similarly aged tattoo on an adult.

That being said - I am a tattoo aficionado and for the love of all that is good: don't tattoo minors!

(I'm going to try to convince my kids to not get inked until they're at least 25 -- wish me luck)


Well. Yeah. Definitely don't do.

But. This means Don't try to remove until older?

/
I tell people don't get ink if you're not going big AF.
If I could time travel I'd go back and get 8 tattoos.  And not allllllll the little ones I did get.
//
Sunscreen
///
I'd also go with Booth. And Kat Von D. For the different arms.
////
One of my inkers was using used needles on me. Fml.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Odd place to put your name but ok
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Walker: "Mine are cooler dude"
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x933]
[static.boredpanda.com image 700x769]
/don't worry, they're temporary

Also - the artist there is airbrushing kids at a Children's Hospital as a charity event. It's awesome in every way. :)


Yep. They look cool. I hope he told them "If you like them come back and see me when you're 18 for real ones"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
oh god don't read the comments
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh the comments can't be that- oh god that's where they're gonna start?!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was actually  expecting  it to be a dog microchip.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
