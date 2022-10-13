 Skip to content
(Patch)   Nice car. Did it come with a turn signal?   (patch.com) divider line
37
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BMW
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha ahhhhhh.....
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice sign, did it come with bullet holes in it?

/'cause you know someone's gonna
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived in a lot of places but I've never lived anywhere where people said "we have really good drivers."

It's way too easy to get and keep a license in this country.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MNDOT has entered the chat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bniath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have seen them since Monday on RT. 80.

Amusing.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  Didn't come with a horn either.  Watch for finger instead 🖕

/Needed a new blinker switch when I bought it
//Everything works now
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is certainly better than some of my state's previous efforts at traffic safety awareness...

MST3K - X Marks the Spot
Youtube sSIiqn2v7wE


/"And at the halftime, wow, Injuries are ahead of Fatalities here in New Jersey!"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nice sign, did it come with bullet holes in it?

/'cause you know someone's gonna


I live not too far from the sign in Toms River and not a lot of crazies in that area who are going to shoot up a sign. Rte 37 is the main corridor from the Garden State Parkway to Seaside Heights (major summer destination). On the other side of the Parkway ramp, going west, is a sprawling 55+ community (Holiday City) that's so huge, it has its own zip code.  That sign SHOULD be right there, where it's needed most.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erm...

1970's - Freeway
Youtube WSFtqp7Pl_0
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMW, VW, and four-ringer drivers.

What are we supposed to be? Farking clairvoyant?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Nope.  Didn't come with a horn either.  Watch for finger instead 🖕

/Needed a new blinker switch when I bought it
//Everything works now


If you took it to a shop they probably ripped you off by saying you needed a new switch while all they did was fill up the blinker fluid.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nice sign, did it come with bullet holes in it?

/'cause you know someone's gonna

I live not too far from the sign in Toms River and not a lot of crazies in that area who are going to shoot up a sign. Rte 37 is the main corridor from the Garden State Parkway to Seaside Heights (major summer destination). On the other side of the Parkway ramp, going west, is a sprawling 55+ community (Holiday City) that's so huge, it has its own zip code.  That sign SHOULD be right there, where it's needed most.


Fair enough - not like I know the area
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: BMW, VW, and four-ringer drivers.

What are we supposed to be? Farking clairvoyant?


And F-150s.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've also seen "let me be blunt, don't drive high".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hard to see, but it says "HOCUS POCUS DRIVE WITH FOCUS"
 
wont_eat_bugs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have you checked your brake light pressure lately?

You might be a bulb low.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Teddy Brosevelt: Nope.  Didn't come with a horn either.  Watch for finger instead 🖕

/Needed a new blinker switch when I bought it
//Everything works now

If you took it to a shop they probably ripped you off by saying you needed a new switch while all they did was fill up the blinker fluid.


You can just buy it on the internet these days:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You get a deal if you buy some of this in the same purchase:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have an American Truck Sim mod that changes the message boards to humorous alternatives.

Some of the best:

"Missed your exit?  No problem, we made more ahead!"
"Not Buckled?  What's holding you back?"
"That's the temperature -- not the speed limit!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow I commented on that article this morning.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had the "good fortune" of driving from Nebraska to the Florida Panhandle for vacation a couple years back and I came to the conclusion that they must sell different versions of vehicles sold south of Missouri that simply didn't come equipped with blinkers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nice sign, did it come with bullet holes in it?

/'cause you know someone's gonna

I live not too far from the sign in Toms River and not a lot of crazies in that area who are going to shoot up a sign. Rte 37 is the main corridor from the Garden State Parkway to Seaside Heights (major summer destination). On the other side of the Parkway ramp, going west, is a sprawling 55+ community (Holiday City) that's so huge, it has its own zip code.  That sign SHOULD be right there, where it's needed most.


Hi neighbor!!!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fort Bragg has entered the chat
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nice sign, did it come with bullet holes in it?

/'cause you know someone's gonna


New Yorkers are definitely not going to take any mother effing driving advice from any f#cking New Jersey road signs. If you know any Jersey drivers, you'll understand.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: I had the "good fortune" of driving from Nebraska to the Florida Panhandle for vacation a couple years back and I came to the conclusion that they must sell different versions of vehicles sold south of Missouri that simply didn't come equipped with blinkers.


That's because this shiat is only sold in Jersey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Erm...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WSFtqp7Pl_0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Highway driving in the early 70s was fast with no seatbelts, it taught us about the precarious and fleeting nature of life. Even as a child I knew 85 mph with nothing to strap me in, was really dangerous.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Goofy - "Freewayphobia No 1" (1965)
Youtube P_Ag0zaHdZQ
 
whitroth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dave Barry, back in the nineties, described 90% of Florida drivers as either never using a turn signal, or turning it on as they drive out of the dealer's lot, and never turning it off.

The former's like 75% of all American drivers - don't do it, that would be telling.

On the other hand, as of yesterday, MD signs are saying "Move over for all vehicles".
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: BMW, VW, and four-ringer drivers.

What are we supposed to be? Farking clairvoyant?


don't drive by assumption then you'll be okay
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: I had the "good fortune" of driving from Nebraska to the Florida Panhandle for vacation a couple years back and I came to the conclusion that they must sell different versions of vehicles sold south of Missouri that simply didn't come equipped with blinkers.


It's maybe at 20% use around here (Houston).  And by "using your blinker", I mean as an actual safety device and indicator that you *want* to do something.

If you were to randomly survey people around the city, probably better than 60% would say they use their turn signal.  But well over half of those only use it as a "stop/slow and let me in" or "me before you" indicator.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
React to what the cars actually do, not to what they say they're going to do. I know it's wacky but you can do it!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 425x488]

Fort Bragg has entered the chat


Was that a message made by a disgruntled PFC or was the next thing the sign said was, "By the way, that was sarcasm!" ??
 
