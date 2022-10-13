 Skip to content
(AL.com)   The most Alabama house in all of Alabama could be yours for only $415k   (al.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, University of Alabama, extensive collection of Daniel Moore prints, Fan Cave, Crimson connoisseur, Big Al, two-bath house, lawn pieces, Russellville  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klan lounge and BBQ joint?

*clicks on tfa*

Oh ffs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where are the confederate flags and swastikas?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd wager quite a bit the current owner probably didn't even attend, let alone graduate from Alabama
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To base your entire existence on other people's progress isn't very cool. I base mine on how badly I screw things up, not on how badly someone else does.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on the number of cars up on blocks in the yard?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want to take one of those HGTV remodelers into that and watch their head explode.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sweet Alabama Home.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not too far away. I'd drive there, but my Cadillac has got a wheel in the ditch and a wheel on the track.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read that a "Grumpiest."

Because they see red?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, if there's  not a chaw cup on the front porch, a half-naked man fixing an old car on the lawn, and a girl barefoot and pregnant again...

Then you're probably in a better state
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That house as electricity and indoor plumbing.  I can imagine a much more Alabama home.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am not going to live in Alabama. Period. Full Stop. Especially for 450K.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How much is it without all the dated furniture and removable red crap?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I knew exactly what the exterior looked like as soon as I saw the interior.

Classic bougie white Alabama, that is.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just assume that all houses in Alabama are like this, other than the 5% or so that are owned by Auburn fans.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tentacle: How much is it without all the dated furniture and removable red crap?


One crisp dollar bill.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


U.S.S. Alabama  1984 still in service.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit with the owners inside. It's the only way to be sure.
 
schubie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can tell the difference between the Alabama A and the Atlanta Braves A because the Alabama A has a little mullet. Not my original observation, but a helpful one.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tentacle: How much is it without all the dated furniture and removable red crap?


tbf I would totally redo in the interior in Deacon Blue
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At the start of the pandemic, my neighbor decided to build a bar in his basement. It was really well done, really nice, well stocked everything....

He quickly realized its depressing drinking alone in your basement, or bugging your friends to come over to drink in your basement, no matter how nice it was.

So he decided to make it a more....less bar-y place i guess? And he took on a sports theme, and dude is a big jets fan. So jets colors, sports memorabilia, giant TV with fancy seats to watch games on, and the bar became like a second thing.

We all agreed he did an amazing job of replicating where we might have thought was the coolest basement circa one particular week when we were 17.

He is still at it trying to have a cool basement, and we are all quite amused by it, including him.

Doing it at the level of a home, is quite impressive.
 
