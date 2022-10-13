 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   How are things going over in Russia? "Everything has collapsed". Hm, maybe you're throwing the wrong people out of windows?   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
19
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes. They ARE throwing the wrong people out the window.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid, mobilization for war, sanctions, a more expensive war than predicted, and then most young men either going to war or going into hiding--yeah, that'll do some harm to business.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Unprecedented western sanctions?"

F*ck you, maybe don't invade a neighboring country and we won't restrict your economy
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All of that doesnt matter because Putin keeps having wet dreams about the Russian empire.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what having Strongmen, who view admitting to making a mistake as a fatal flaw that must be avoided at all cost, as your leadership will do to you.
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: All of that doesnt matter because Putin keeps having wet dreams about the Russian empire.


Tsar Nicholas had a lot of ambitions too.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have they tried turning off the propaganda and not turning back on again?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The incorrect people will continue to be thrown out of windows until moral improves.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Despite the name, the Moscow Times is not part of Putin's media regime.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Moscow_Times

Which is why they're printing this article critical of the mobilization efforts in Russia.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And why should I care about a country full of thugs, thieves, rapists and baby killers?
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: All of that doesnt matter because Putin keeps having wet dreams about the Russian empire.


It's an infinite source of puzzlement to me how a such a historical garbage heap of a country has always had such lofty aspirations. Of note: they have never made *their* populace better, NO, they spread their home misery to all who surround them.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "Unprecedented western sanctions?"

F*ck you, maybe don't invade a neighboring country and we won't restrict your economy


"You guys have just let us do stuff like this for the past 25 years or so

Fark user imageView Full Size
"
 
mrwknd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
jerryskid: And why should I care about a country full of thugs, thieves, rapists and baby killers?

AND METHODISTS!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, and take good look at them. You see that? That's exactly where Trumpism wants to take the United States.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*a good look
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Despite the name, the Moscow Times is not part of Putin's media regime.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Moscow_Times

Which is why they're printing this article critical of the mobilization efforts in Russia.


Yeah I looked into that. Are they physically located inside Russia? Because that's ..?incredibly ballsy. They might unfortunately be the wrong people thrown out of windows soon.
 
