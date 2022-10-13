 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in Halloween candy. See, see it really happens   (1430kasi.iheart.com) divider line
    Unlikely  
HedlessChickn
1 hour ago  
Lambskincoat
1 hour ago  
She should be arrested for a false police complaint, she planted it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
1 hour ago  
Uh... yeah
 
scumm
1 hour ago  
how could she tell?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste
1 hour ago  

scumm: how could she tell?


She put it there.
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  
Who the hell is going Trick or Treating on the 13th?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
1 hour ago  

whidbey: Who the hell is going Trick or Treating on the 13th?


Start lying early and avoid the rush
 
capt.snicklefritz
1 hour ago  
In the grand and storied history of things that never happened, this never happened the most.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 hour ago  
Is this our usual devils lettuce fearmongering, pearl clutching article for the day?

Pure copaganda, and the soccer moms will eat it up
 
koder
1 hour ago  
Maybe they should give the kids some edibles for having to live with this bullshiatting parent.
 
eurotrader
45 minutes ago  
Guessing cannabis gummies run at least $20 a package and if a house really was handing them a location would be nice to know.
 
AlgaeRancher
36 minutes ago  

whidbey: Who the hell is going Trick or Treating on the 13th?


You might be smarter than a journalist
 
Nick Nostril
36 minutes ago  
Stop bogarting and give up the address, now.
 
Fano
36 minutes ago  
Flincher
36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She should be arrested for a false police complaint, she planted it.


I bet she looked like this 
ArcadianRefugee
36 minutes ago  
Who is Halloween'ing two weeks in advance?
 
tom baker's scarf
35 minutes ago  
of the many things that didn't happen this didn't happen the most.
 
Karma Chameleon
35 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Who is Halloween'ing two weeks in advance?


Someone who is high from the edibles they planted and forgot the date
 
LordOfThePings
34 minutes ago  
"Burroughs immediately called the police."

Right after alerting the media.
 
MrHormel
34 minutes ago  
Yeah? I found a gold bar in my toilet.
 
Fano
34 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Who is Halloween'ing two weeks in advance?


That's some powerful cannabis
 
steklo
33 minutes ago  

Fano: [Fark user image 219x230]


I approve!

Karma Chameleon
32 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Yeah? I found a gold bar in my toilet.


You should see a doctor
 
SpectroBoy
32 minutes ago  
WTP 2
32 minutes ago  
"the candy is coming from inside the house"...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
30 minutes ago  
woman, i paid good money for those.  i'm not just gonna give them away to your ungrateful little shiat that won't know what to do with them anyway
 
Bslim
30 minutes ago  
Burroughs immediately called the police. Stephen Bell, co-owner of the restaurant, told the news station that the police came to the event, and he helped them inspect all of the candy being handed out.
"Me and the manager and the other owner walked through the lot. I mean, we looked through everyone's candy, and we couldn't find anything," Bell said.
The police could not find any evidence of marijuana candy and received no other complaints from parents.
"We don't believe at this time there was malicious intent. That somehow these gummy worms got mixed in with candy because they do look like candy," said Lt. Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles Police Department.

That's a suing. And I mean it, sue her into poverty.
 
ChrisDe
29 minutes ago  
Show me somebody that gives away drugs. Or razor blades, for that matter.
 
New Rising Sun
29 minutes ago  
I mean, MO is medical only right? Do such pot shops clinics even sell edibles that are packaged like that? Or is this something that would have had to have been transported in from a recreational state?  Do illegal dealers package their gummies with branding and stuff (because apparently these were labeled if she knew on sight that they were MJ)?

I'm just picturing there being a local medical shop operator that is screaming inside because he's pretty sure he knows her from coming in to get the gummies for herself, but he can't legally say anything to call out her BS.
 
skybird659
28 minutes ago  
The police could not find any evidence of marijuana candy and received no other complaints from parents.

Obvious cry for attention from Mom. 15 minutes of fame, children's lifetime of shame!
 
Arachnophobe
28 minutes ago  
Super Chronic
26 minutes ago  
If someone was handing out drugs, surely other kids who attended the event would have received them as well. Let those parents speak up. We'll wait.
 
MrHormel
26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: MrHormel: Yeah? I found a gold bar in my toilet.

You should see a doctor


I did, it just turned out to be a bad case of gold fever.
 
Fano
26 minutes ago  

steklo: Fano: [Fark user image 219x230]

I approve!

[Fark user image image 81x27]


Thanks! Are you the one I shamelessly stole this from?
 
skybird659
25 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Yeah? I found a gold bar in my toilet.


I found Roger the Alien's Fark handle!
p51d007
23 minutes ago  
Teddy Brosevelt
23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I mean, MO is medical only right? Do such pot shops clinics even sell edibles that are packaged like that? Or is this something that would have had to have been transported in from a recreational state?  Do illegal dealers package their gummies with branding and stuff (because apparently these were labeled if she knew on sight that they were MJ)?

I'm just picturing there being a local medical shop operator that is screaming inside because he's pretty sure he knows her from coming in to get the gummies for herself, but he can't legally say anything to call out her BS.


Florida is medical only and at the dispensaries you could get nerds ropes, gummies, chocolates, i think i saw single packed cookies a few times.  All mass produced stuff in colorful (clearly labeled) packaging.  Never been to a dispensary in MO tho i would hazard a guess at the answer to your first question being yes.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
23 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: New Rising Sun: I mean, MO is medical only right? Do such pot shops clinics even sell edibles that are packaged like that? Or is this something that would have had to have been transported in from a recreational state?  Do illegal dealers package their gummies with branding and stuff (because apparently these were labeled if she knew on sight that they were MJ)?

I'm just picturing there being a local medical shop operator that is screaming inside because he's pretty sure he knows her from coming in to get the gummies for herself, but he can't legally say anything to call out her BS.

Florida is medical only and at the dispensaries you could get nerds ropes, gummies, chocolates, i think i saw single packed cookies a few times.  All mass produced stuff in colorful (clearly labeled) packaging.  Never been to a dispensary in MO tho i would hazard a guess at the answer to your first question being yes.


2nd question, not first. sry
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
23 minutes ago  
This bullshiat story aside, not saying it could never happen, but I can't see most people giving away their weed to little kids.

Why would someone do that? Obvious answer is "for the lulz," but for the most part, this is a dumb scare story, much like the razor blades or poison in candy nonsense you've ever heard.
 
eyeq360
22 minutes ago  
It's amazing how the store owners and the manager inspected all of the candy beforehand and the police were at this event as well, and despite all of these precautions, one person has cannabis gummies magically appear in their bag of candy.
 
macadamnut
22 minutes ago  
Barricaded Gunman
21 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Karma Chameleon: MrHormel: Yeah? I found a gold bar in my toilet.

You should see a doctor

I did, it just turned out to be a bad case of gold fever.


Damn, I hope they didn't cure you of it.
 
replacementcool
21 minutes ago  
even if it did happen, and it didn't, and the kid did eat one, and they didn't, the worst that'll happen is some puking, or more optimistically, the parent is granted some respite for a few hours while the kid is knocked the fark out in a peaceful slumber.

but this didn't happen, so who cares.
 
MythDragon
17 minutes ago  
What to do if your kid gets pot candy:

Immediately confiscate all pot candles.
Find out what house they got it from
March right up to that house, show the candy and ask "did you give this to my kid?"
If they say yes, hold out a bag and say "trick or treat!"
 
OtherLittleGuy
17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She should be arrested for a false police complaint, she planted it.


Police have been spreading misinformation about this for decades. What's false enough to arrest her?
 
steklo
16 minutes ago  

Fano: Thanks! Are you the one I shamelessly stole this from?


yes
and I encourage it.

tuckeg
16 minutes ago  
Antifa did it!
 
Rapmaster2000
16 minutes ago  
Burroughs immediately called the police. Stephen Bell, co-owner of the restaurant, told the news station that the police came to the event, and he helped them inspect all of the candy being handed out.
"Me and the manager and the other owner walked through the lot. I mean, we looked through everyone's candy, and we couldn't find anything," Bell said.
The police could not find any evidence of marijuana candy and received no other complaints from parents.

This moran didn't think her cunning plan all the way through.
 
OtherLittleGuy
15 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: In the grand and storied history of things that never happened, this never happened the most.


Let me tell you about my Prom Night with Diane Lane and Jennifer Jason Leigh....
 
Fano
15 minutes ago  

steklo: Fano: Thanks! Are you the one I shamelessly stole this from?

yes
and I encourage it.

[Fark user image image 225x159]


I promise to credit you next time! You do good work around here!
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
