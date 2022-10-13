 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Anywhere else this would be a warning sign. Here its just a show-and-tell mishap   (wfaa.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dallas ISD said there was no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat toward the school

except for the fact its a school, in texas, in america
 
jmr61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure there will be many repercussions and multiple charges filed against those responsible for this criminal act.

Shiat. Who am I kidding?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man that had to have made a mess
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
John Carpenter Elementary School?  And so close to Halloween.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE, sponsored the session. The group tackled topics including mental health, bullying, and issues driving posts on social media.

farking cops brought a gun to school and it "accidentally" went off, why the fark was it loaded, and why the fark does anybody think having these same dipshiats in schools with guns will be better than not having armed idiots in schools?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: John Carpenter Elementary School?  And so close to Halloween.


Man, that band room has probably got a biatchin' collection of synths.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gun 'accidentally' discharges
a gun accidentally went off
it went off
a gun accidentally went off
inside the school's cafeteria before it went off.
"And while they was playing with it, it went off."

Wow. Someone should really talk to this gun and ask it why it decided to fire itself.

fark you, Gunhumpers. I'm so glad I never wanted kids.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How long did the cops stand around outside before they went in?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gun at school anywhere else: HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN???

America: Farking Thursdays, man
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dallas ISD now requires 6th through 12th grade students to have clear or mesh backpacks. So, that does not currently apply at Carpenter Elementary.
A spokesperson from Dallas ISD said clear backpacks will be offered to families at the Carpenter Elementary School campus, as an option, beginning next week.

What's this gonna accomplish? Having a clear backpack wouldn't have stopped this gun from going off, because cops brought it to school. loaded. And then fired it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Dallas ISD now requires 6th through 12th grade students to have clear or mesh backpacks. So, that does not currently apply at Carpenter Elementary.
A spokesperson from Dallas ISD said clear backpacks will be offered to families at the Carpenter Elementary School campus, as an option, beginning next week.

What's this gonna accomplish? Having a clear backpack wouldn't have stopped this gun from going off, because cops brought it to school. loaded. And then fired it.


TFA says a child brought the gun.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: NeoCortex42: John Carpenter Elementary School?  And so close to Halloween.

Man, that band room has probably got a biatchin' collection of synths.


Yeah, but if it's time to head to school and a fog rolls in, I'm staying the fark home.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Police said part of the focus must be on responsible gun ownership."

Except when it comes to cops owning guns. Then anything goes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: NeoCortex42: John Carpenter Elementary School?  And so close to Halloween.

Man, that band room has probably got a biatchin' collection of synths.


That was awesome! +1 funny for you.
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jmr61: I'm sure there will be many repercussions and multiple charges filed against those responsible for this criminal act.

Shiat. Who am I kidding?


Elementary school, some parents should be having to hire a lawyer in the near future...

Except Texas so
 
