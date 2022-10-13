 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   The United States does not have a cholera vaccine stockpile. EVERYBODY PANIC   (upi.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Cholera, Shortages of U.S. cholera vaccine, Vaccine, Pandemic, United States, Drug Administration-approved cholera vaccine, emergency stockpile of oral cholera vaccine, Dr. Peter Hotez  
•       •       •

58 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 1:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We've got more than enough Essential Oils and Bibles, tho!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's been on shortage for years now.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tractorsupply.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We got caught flat-footed with monkeypox."

Unlucky to get two diseases at the same time. Plus covid-19, that's... wait, don't tell me. 21?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So are we just replaying all of the epidemic greatest hits? We haven't had a good plague outbreak in a while.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had no idea there was a cholera vaccine.

I always thought this is one of those diseases to avoid by not drinking water from a pond or river.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Reference
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LordOfThePings: "We got caught flat-footed with monkeypox."

Unlucky to get two diseases at the same time. Plus covid-19, that's... wait, don't tell me. 21?


I'm so glad I got the Flatfoot vaccine.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
30% wouldn't take it anyway.

Oh well
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.