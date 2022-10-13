 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Jury reaches penalty decision in the Parkland shooter case - LIVE NOW   (youtube.com) divider line
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jury is unanimous - just waiting for them to come in at this point.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verdict happening now.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Unanimous on guilt, but not on capital punishment. I'll come back later for the actual sentence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


Have you been to prison? How is it NOT justice?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they haven't given him the death penalty for any of these, especially considering they find that his actions were pre-meditated and especially heinous.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


What is "Justice"?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


It's punishment for him and protects the rest of us from him.

50 years is a LONG time. Personally I'd rather be killed.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he'll be spending the next 60 years in a deep, dark hole, isolated from all human contact.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: I'm surprised they haven't given him the death penalty for any of these, especially considering they find that his actions were pre-meditated and especially heinous.


If we're going to actually have a death penalty, this is the case to demonstrate it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Unanimous on guilt


He pleaded guilty so the jury wasn't even deliberating that.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a worse punishment? Supermax forever, then dying in your late twenties/early thirties or your eighties?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


Execution isn't about justice, it's about vengance
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

What is "Justice"?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can rot in the cold cold ground.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

Have you been to prison? How is it NOT justice?


The prison system is not just. For most people in prison, it's actively detrimental and makes them more hardened criminals.

For this guy, meh, justice would be hard to achieve. Killing him lets him off light, throwing him in a hole for the rest of his life seems fair.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

It's punishment for him and protects the rest of us from him.

50 years is a LONG time. Personally I'd rather be killed.


He'll be beat down within an inch of his pathetic life. Guaranteed.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


For crimes as vile as this, true justice isn't an achievable outcome.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

What is "Justice"?



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

What is "Justice"?


Fark user imageView Full Size



A long sentence
* Protects society from this animal
* Punishes him

In the case of murder restorative justice is simply not possible.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: SpectroBoy: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

It's punishment for him and protects the rest of us from him.

50 years is a LONG time. Personally I'd rather be killed.

He'll be beat down within an inch of his pathetic life. Guaranteed.


That's a shame.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


Maybe after his 50 year sentence, he'll "Brooks Hatlen" himself when he gets out.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: tudorgurl: I'm surprised they haven't given him the death penalty for any of these, especially considering they find that his actions were pre-meditated and especially heinous.

If we're going to actually have a death penalty, this is the case to demonstrate it.


100%. I am not a proponent of the death penalty because we have executed innocent people. But this case? He confessed. He planned it for YEARS. He talked about how satisfying it was to watch their heads blow up when he shot them while they were injured on the ground. How is this NOT a death penalty verdict?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be a while. 17 victims.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

Have you been to prison? How is it NOT justice?


Some things I'm fine with a noose or a needle.  Some things, only a deep hole will do.  Most of the time, I'm more a fan of the "comfortable room and rehabilitation" method.  Not everything has to be punishment for the sake of punishment.

I'm okay with this one.

Also, even the comfortable room and rehab method must seem like hell for a certain subset.  Being treated like a person, (albeit one who is incarcerated) must be a terrifying prospect for some.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

For crimes as vile as this, true justice isn't an achievable outcome.


In any crime resulting in death restorative (or permanent injury)  justice is impossible.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the verdict is DIE SOON
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: What's a worse punishment?


Depending on the state, death row is "better." In California there are inmates who wanted a death sentence because the accommodations on death row were better than being in genpop. On death row you were safe, secure, didn't have to worry about criminal gangs out for you or rape gangs out for you or mentally ill people just trying to fark you up when you mingled in common areas. You got decent meals, didn't have to work a prison job, and were allowed regular outside recreation some times a week without having to deal with others. Then, after 20-30 years if your appeals didn't get your conviction overturned, you got to die without having to face living through old age in a prison as if it were a life sentence.

It's pretty farked up when people start to acknowledge that the quality of life on some death rows is better than a standard life sentence, and it points to serious problems with prisons in the USA.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone keeps saying 50 years... is that just whats expected of his life?   cuz from what I read he's either getting death or life in prison with no possibility of parole...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: mrmopar5287: tudorgurl: I'm surprised they haven't given him the death penalty for any of these, especially considering they find that his actions were pre-meditated and especially heinous.

If we're going to actually have a death penalty, this is the case to demonstrate it.

100%. I am not a proponent of the death penalty because we have executed innocent people. But this case? He confessed. He planned it for YEARS. He talked about how satisfying it was to watch their heads blow up when he shot them while they were injured on the ground. How is this NOT a death penalty verdict?


Doesn't make much sense to me either. I'm against it in general, but some people should just be killed for their actions. If you caused enough death and destruction intentionally, and then bragged about it at trial, yeah. Just shoot them in the alley behind the courthouse.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


If you want to kill him, kill him, but stop using the "public dime" nonsense to justify it.  It has long been established that it costs more to implement the death penalty than it does to keep someone in prison for life.

Keeping him in prison for life is the cheaper of the options.

There are extremely limited number of cases where I would argue the death penalty may be justified, this being one of them, where the guilty party is unequivocally guilty and there really wasn't anything that needed to be 'proved", the case is essentially the defense trying to find some mitigating circumstances that would reduce a sentence.  However, if the death penalty is to be used, it's because we have to believe the higher cost is worth the result, we are not doing it because it's fiscally conservative for the taxpayer.

Sorry if I sound triggered, but too many conservatives use this lie to justify increasing use of the death penalty.   At the end of the day, if punishment is justified, then cost shouldn't be used as a bargaining chip.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's too bad. Must have had either some very religious or very liberal people on the jury.

I'm sorry. I'm not an advocate for the death penalty often, but this guy? And Dylan Roof? Flay them.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

If you want to kill him, kill him, but stop using the "public dime" nonsense to justify it.  It has long been established that it costs more to implement the death penalty than it does to keep someone in prison for life.

Keeping him in prison for life is the cheaper of the options.

There are extremely limited number of cases where I would argue the death penalty may be justified, this being one of them, where the guilty party is unequivocally guilty and there really wasn't anything that needed to be 'proved", the case is essentially the defense trying to find some mitigating circumstances that would reduce a sentence.  However, if the death penalty is to be used, it's because we have to believe the higher cost is worth the result, we are not doing it because it's fiscally conservative for the taxpayer.

Sorry if I sound triggered, but too many conservatives use this lie to justify increasing use of the death penalty.   At the end of the day, if punishment is justified, then cost shouldn't be used as a bargaining chip.


Good points made.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those cases you hope the death penalty is revoked immediately after his execution.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you give him one hundred years and a day, he won't have any anti-death penalty activists coming to his rescue, even if the sentence is equivalent.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Maybe after his 50 year sentence, he'll "Brooks Hatlen" himself when he gets out.


Oh, he isn't "getting out."

Well, let's be serious. The only way he is ever released from prison is if he has some sort of terminal illness eating him up in short time, the illness leaves him largely incapacitated such as in a hospital bed, and the state has the ability to dump him in a nursing home so they don't have to pay for huge end-of-life medical care bills (dumping the cost onto Medicaid or something like that).
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get mad at me - but I don't care. It doesn't matter now.
It mattered when somebody exercised the option of letting a stupid, neurotic. maladjusted teenager have a powerful antipersonel weapon.
Now, it's too f**king late, and it doesn't matter what the f**k you do with him.
Kill him, toss him in a hole, let him go - I don't give a f**k, and it doesn't matter.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


jail costs less
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?


Yes.

Also it's cheaper to jail somebody for life than to go through all the procedural issues of an execution.

This is where the party of fiscal responsibility and distrust of big government says "just shoot them in the head and send the family the bill" which tells you all you need to know about pro-execution forces.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is, how will the right-wing derposphere twist this into "Dems are soft on crime?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if he were African American.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: This is one of those cases you hope the death penalty is revoked immediately after his execution.


"Some people just need killin'." is probably always going to be a thing though.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel horrible for the families there. I can't imagine their pain.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's odd: I don't see any of the businessmen and politicians who fought tooth and nail to ensure this little nutbag could easily acquire a military grade death machine at the Defendant's table.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: Everyone keeps saying 50 years... is that just whats expected of his life?


It's average life expectancy for him at this point in time. He's in his early 20s and most males are able to live to their 70s if they don't have medical issues or other things (drug/alcohol addictions) that shorten their life in whatever way. He will get moderate/low levels of medical care in prison so his lifespan can be average or slightly shorter. Prison is notorious for the stress and lack of adequate medical care taking years of people's lives so even though he is presumably a healthy (not mentally!) male, living to about 70-75 would be average for him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: The real question is, how will the right-wing derposphere twist this into "Dems are soft on crime?"


By just saying it. No one they are talking to demands evidence or reason.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: SpectroBoy: fragMasterFlash: He will rot in prison for 50 years on the public dime before succumbing to as natural of a death as a jailbird can hope for. Is that justice?

It's punishment for him and protects the rest of us from him.

50 years is a LONG time. Personally I'd rather be killed.

He'll be beat down within an inch of his pathetic life. Guaranteed.


I know child molesters don't last long in GenPop, what about school shooters?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Imagine if he were African American.


There wouldn't be a trial as he would not have survived the arrest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: dionysusaur: Unanimous on guilt

He pleaded guilty so the jury wasn't even deliberating that.


Oh. Pleading out in most jurisdictions takes capital pumishment off the table altogether.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: At the end of the day, if punishment is justified, then cost shouldn't be used as a bargaining chip.


The social/societal costs of life sentences can be very large in intangible ways. I'll copy/paste what I've posted before about this subject:

There is a paradox here that I've mentioned a couple times, and I need to come up with a proper title for it. Feel free to help me out with suggestions.

Paradoxically, the death penalty has probably freed more innocent people from prison than has lesser sentences such as life with or without parole. A couple years ago this was highlighted in a podcast about the Curtis Flowers where a former Mississippi supreme court justice was being interviewed and he pointed out that he thought the justice system was working for Curtis with the multiple trial verdicts being overturned, though he was still very oblivious to the suffering of someone incarcerated for a couple decades with all the trials and overturned verdicts. He pointed out that the death penalty meant Curtis was getting the attention that his case needed for courts to find the flaws/problems with the trials, and that if it were a "lesser" sentence of life in prison that there wouldn't be as much attention or appeals of the case. In a couple of his later trials the prosecutor took the step of consulting with victims' families and removing the death penalty (only going for a life sentence) because they knew a conviction with a life sentence meant Curtis couldn't appeal it as much as a death penalty. They were waiving the death penalty to stop him from appealing and getting a new trial.

He was correct. We have prisons full of people serving life without parole, and the mental gymnastics that lots of people do means we consider this to be a "more acceptable" punishment than the death penalty - and the outcome is that we don't give good/adequate legal representation to anyone serving these slow-motion death sentences. We don't give them automatic appeals as comes with death penalty cases. We just lock them away, console ourselves by saying "At least we aren't murdering them," and then we leave them to suffer from torture for decades without giving the same level of attention to their case as we would if we had capital punishment.

Here is a recent article on the subject: https://www.nbcnews.com/news /us-news/l ife-without-parole-sentences-are-explo ding-america-s-legal-defense-n1268122

When my state (Illinois) had revamped capital punishment in the late 90s, the state created a defense fund for capital cases to ensure defendants could have adequate legal representation. This was done because defense costs fell upon counties to provide adequate representation through the public defender's offices, and small counties did not have the budgets to hire lawyers for expensive capital trials. Even large counties would skimp on defense lawyers for the accused.

So, in 2000 we had the case against Julie Rea Harper, accused of murdering her child. When Harper requested two capital-qualified attorneys to defend her, in compliance with state law, the state's attorney announced that he no longer intended to seek the death penalty, forcing Harper to rely on a public defender. The state's attorney purposely declined to seek the death penalty as a strategy to deny Harper qualified legal representation, and the result was that she was convicted and ordered to serve 65 years. Only a random discovery that a serial killer had murdered her child got her out of prison on appeal after 4 years, and achieved an acquittal at a second trial.

https://www.illinoistimes.com/springf i eld/the-end/Content?oid=11448799
 
