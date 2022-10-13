 Skip to content
(Metro)   Inside the cryogenic freezing facility with 199 humans on ice where all the patients aren't 'dead'. Kinda
37
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.


They used to be alive. They will never be alive again. They are dead. They have ceased to be.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.

They used to be alive. They will never be alive again. They are dead. They have ceased to be.


No they haven't!
They're just resting.
Pining for the fjords.
Lovely plumage.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Uchiha_Cycliste: SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.

They used to be alive. They will never be alive again. They are dead. They have ceased to be.

No they haven't!
They're just resting.
Pining for the fjords.
Lovely plumage.


Listen mate, they've expired and gone to meet their maker! they're  stiffs! Bereft of life, they rests in peace! If you hadn't frozen them they'd be pushing up the daisies! their metabolic processes are now history! they're off the twig!
they've kicked the bucket, shuffled off their mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisibile!!
THESE ARE EX-PEOPLE!!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kinda"?  That's like saying you're "kinda" ugly.  Either you are, or you aren't.  There is no middle ground.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold Ethyl
Youtube JwFE9tkq4KM
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IC Weiner?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.


They have already fixed the ice crystal issue by infusing gold in their 'anti-freeze' (which prevents the growing of ice crystals.)
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Paris Hilton is going to do this is a great argument against doing this. I have to live on the same planet as her now. Why would I want to do that again sometime in the distant future?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
midnightonly.comView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.


Hopefully there will be plenty of low-mileage pit-woofies on standby.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So I guess theoretically as long as all the little neuron paths in my brain are kept intact then I'll still be me when waking back up? I mean that's all that really makes me, me.  If they get all buggered up during the freeze/thaw cycle then really it's just my body that survived.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.

They have already fixed the ice crystal issue by infusing gold in their 'anti-freeze' (which prevents the growing of ice crystals.)


They've also lined up a microscopic ape that thrives entirely on gold. There's a slight problem when winter rolls around though.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Austin Powers' 3 Hour Pee
Youtube PgFDo6G-EO8
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.

They used to be alive. They will never be alive again. They are dead. They have ceased to be.


Monty Python Dead Parrot
Youtube vZw35VUBdzo
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.

They have already fixed the ice crystal issue by infusing gold in their 'anti-freeze' (which prevents the growing of ice crystals.)


with 5G?
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Frozen in Carbone-ite?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll skip the "warm liquid goo" phase, if it's all the same to you.
 
5paz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
meat popsicle
Youtube 8Dd_qiuWxPs
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The5thElement: The fact that Paris Hilton is going to do this is a great argument against doing this. I have to live on the same planet as her now. Why would I want to do that again sometime in the distant future?


Oh, don't worry! No one's about to resurrect Paris Hilton. We should encourage her to get herself frozen now, while the rates are still low!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you like SF and haven't read We Are Legion (We Are Bob) yet, do so. It's relevant, and good.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, is this a story on Alcor?

Oh hey yeah, the guys who likely murdered the founders mother and froze her head, then fought a case to keep it frozen because they had the body cremated.

These people are genuinely farking scary. Not because they're selling false hope, but because if you're unlucky enough to have them near you when you die, you're going to have every bit of resuscitate of care provided to your corpse that you did not want to be done in the first place while they pump a whole bunch of pseudoscientific drug cocktails into you to prevent them from successfully resuscitating you. "Preserving the brain" and "information death prevention", as they like to call it

Their case reports read like a keystone cops skit in terms of how incompetent they can be, and some of the stuff they do is downright inhumane to do even on anesthetized animals, let alone humans who could potentially be aware of what is happening.
 
Sugarpuss O'Shea
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If you like SF and haven't read We Are Legion (We Are Bob) yet, do so. It's relevant, and good.


I was just about to ask if Bob was ok. I'm on book 4 now and they just named the Boojums.
Freaky
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, that doesn't even work on dead cow meat.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This really is the most perfect scam. You could have absolutely anything in those tanks - even, I suppose, the actual decomposing bodies of the victims. Uh, customers. Keep them cold enough to prevent them smelling too badly, refuse to ever open the pod because "that would kill the person inside", and just enjoy the money. You'll be long gone before technology has advanced sufficiently that somebody will open one of the human goo tanks and discover that it was all a con.

The most likely outcome is that the moment the operating costs of running a cryogenics facility in Arizona exceed the income, the people running it will disappear with the money. Next most likely is that a power outage will get them, probably because of a grid overload due to demand for air conditioning at the height of summer.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 'Our patients aren't dead' he lied.

The damage from freezing is already done.

Sure, hundreds of years from now cell wall damage caused by ice crystals may be fixable. Maybe.

But for all practical purposes they are dead and almost certainly not coming back.


That's old, old tech.

https://www.phchd.com/global/biomedical/service-downloads/evolving-science-for-the-future/freezing-cells-without-a-cryoprotectant-become-a-reality
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this company actually turning a profit for people? The article says it's basically to benefit the people selling the process, but my understanding is the payments made (~$200,000 from life insurance) covers the cost of the process and then a chunk of money that sits in a trust where the interest covers the annual cost of topping your dewar off with liquid nitrogen.

Sure, people working for the company draw a salary or maybe do contract work on a per-body fee. But if the money paid has to be invested to cover annual operating costs, it really isn't a huge profit.

FWIW, Wikipedia lists them as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'We're going to stabilize them, stop them getting worse'

Well, they might end up with Schweddy Balls.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just started reading Death's End by Cixin Liu where only a human brain (budget cuts) is launched into space to communicate with aliens.  They hope the aliens possess the technology to not only reawaken the brain, but also to make a new body to put it in.  Otherwise, the unlucky volunteer would be doomed to an eternity of disembodied hell.

Somehow, that work of fiction seems more plausible than what the people with Alcor are hoping for...so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Next most likely is that a power outage will get them


The bodies and heads are stored in liquid nitrogen in cryogenic dewars. There is no refrigeration system that uses electricity other than probably regular air-conditioning for the rooms the dewars are in. The dewars are topped off with LN2 refilled weekly. They can spend quite a while marinating in LN2 as it slowly boils off, cryocooling the body/head, without needing attention. For it to be a huge problem they would have to go a couple weeks without resupply of LN2 to top off the dewars.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone for a Waltcicle?
 
